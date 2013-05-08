Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 180

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls! It’s time for a slightly delayed installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We do some upfronts previewing this week, chat about a number of finales including “The Americans” and, as always, spend lots of time on “Mad Men.”
Today’s times:
“Family Tree” (00:01:00 – 00:14:35)
Upfronts Preview (00:14:35 – 00:47:00)
“Parks and Recreation” (00:47:00 – 01:02:20)
“Happy Endings” (01:02:25 – 01:10:45)
“The Americans” (01:10:50 – 01:26:00)
“Mad Men” (01:26:25 – 01:48:30)
I was going to complain about the podcast delay, but best opening theme so far…SPINAL TAP!!!!!!
I’m sure I should know this, but I don’t. What Talking Heads song were you talking about in The Americans discussion?
[www.youtube.com]
Oh. I don’t know my Talking Heads well enough. I thought they were referring to
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks for the podcast guys. Great job. I have now added “Games without Frontiers” to my ipod. :)
No!!!! Long live Teddy Chau-guh-guh!!! =)
Don’t retire it! I think Roger lapsed that one time because he was soooo back on his game and having too much fun.
I feel bad that Peggy didn’t really have time to find her own leadership voice. And I really wanted her to have her own success – her own Glo-Coat if you will. Do you think they will revisit the Virginia Slims situation now?
And oh man, I wonder how/if Stan will re-haze and undermine her, especially in front of Frasier’s son!
As mentioned over on Alan’s blog, he was wrong with his statement. As pointed out by many viewers, Roger AGAIN mispronounces Chaough’s name when he reads the list, calling him either ‘Chaff’ or ‘Chag’ (depending on your preference) – both of which work as jokes. You can hear this clearly if you re-watch.
Thank god I’m not alone in not being wowed by this week’s Mad Men.
Loved the whole severe Anhedonia — you cannot feel joy / Pete falling down the stairs thing!
Enjoy these super long podcasts. Awesome.
I’m with you, Dan, on the possible marginalization of Joan by the this. There’s just no realistic way that someone in her position would have been made partner on merit alone.
What ABC show was being discussed about where it fits on the schedule? I could not understand what the name was. It sounded like “Where does show go?” Any help?
They were talking about Shield.
Glad to have the Americans on the podcast.
Glad to hear The Americans finale discussed! I agree when it was said Nina was a huge find this season–that actress is a gem and I love the character. Martha I don’t find that interesting, really. There’s nothing wrong with the actress but the character is just so self-delusional and spineless, like was said, and although I get why they’re making her like that, it’s not interesting to watch when you compare her to Elizabeth, Philip, or Nina. I hope her being a regular doesn’t mean she’s going to spend more time on screen because I think those scenes really slow the show down and I’m really praying they get renewed for a third season. Having more Martha is definitely not the way to go. Hopefully they’ll wind up her arc next season and then move on to more interesting female characters.
If we’re going to compare every Parks and Rec character to a Wire character, Tom is clearly the Bunk…because he is strictly a suit and tie motherfucker.