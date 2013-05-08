Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 180

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls! It’s time for a slightly delayed installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

My schedule kept us from recording on Monday. Sepinwall’s schedule mostly kept us from recording on Tuesday.

So here we are a bit late! Sorry. Perhaps because of the lateness or maybe because we have no restraint, this is yet another record-lengthed podcast. Either “Sorry” or “You’re welcome.” Whichever applies.

And next week, we’ll be probably doing multiple podcasts, but we can’t guarantee which days they’ll be on, due to upfronts. Again, either “Sorry” or “You’re welcome.” Whichever applies.

We do some upfronts previewing this week, chat about a number of finales including “The Americans” and, as always, spend lots of time on “Mad Men.”

Today’s times:

“Family Tree” (00:01:00 – 00:14:35)

Upfronts Preview (00:14:35 – 00:47:00)

“Parks and Recreation” (00:47:00 – 01:02:20)

“Happy Endings” (01:02:25 – 01:10:45)

“The Americans” (01:10:50 – 01:26:00)

“Mad Men” (01:26:25 – 01:48:30)

