Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 180

05.08.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls! It’s time for a slightly delayed installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
My schedule kept us from recording on Monday. Sepinwall’s schedule mostly kept us from recording on Tuesday.
So here we are a bit late! Sorry. Perhaps because of the lateness or maybe because we have no restraint, this is yet another record-lengthed podcast. Either “Sorry” or “You’re welcome.” Whichever applies.
And next week, we’ll be probably doing multiple podcasts, but we can’t guarantee which days they’ll be on, due to upfronts. Again, either “Sorry” or “You’re welcome.” Whichever applies.
We do some upfronts previewing this week, chat about a number of finales including “The Americans” and, as always, spend lots of time on “Mad Men.”
Today’s times:
“Family Tree” (00:01:00 – 00:14:35)
Upfronts Preview (00:14:35 – 00:47:00)
“Parks and Recreation” (00:47:00 – 01:02:20)
“Happy Endings” (01:02:25 – 01:10:45)
“The Americans” (01:10:50 – 01:26:00)
“Mad Men” (01:26:25 – 01:48:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP