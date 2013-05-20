Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 183

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
After two lengthy podcasts last week outside of our normal Monday home, it’s back to Monday for a much more business-as-usual Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got reviews of a bunch of summer dump shows that we don’t particularly care about. We talk about HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra,” which we quite like. Because there were lots of lamentations last week, we talk about “New Girl.” And we spend plenty of time on “Mad Men.”
Next week, because of Memorial Day and the need to watch many episodes of “Arrested Development,” we’re probably going to podcast on Wednesday.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“The Goodwin Games” (00:01:30 – 00:13:19)
“Motive” (00:13:20 – 00:22:35)
“Save Me” (00:22:37 – 00:34:20)
“Behind the Candelabra” (00:34:25 – 00:46:00)
“New Girl” (00:46:00 – 00:56:30)
“Saturday Night Live” (00:56:35 – 01:13:25)
“Mad Men” (01:15:45 – 01:44:00)
“Yes, sorry, i’m biased as well because… because i’m a biased person”. LOL OMG Dan, you crack me up, always searching for the proper words and unable to say earnest things like “because i’m Alan’s friend”.
You can make educated guesses why both The Goodwin Games and Save Me were pushed into summer.
Fox obviously liked The Goodwin Games pilot enough to order it to series, albeit with recasting. Clearly, they must have had major problems with how the later episodes turned out to cut the order.
Save Me was originally in development for Showtime back when Greenblatt was still head. I’d guess it was picked up because NBC execs had existing relationships with the people involved rather than because they thought it was a good fit with NBC. It was originally mooted to have an Olympic launch(!), so you can imagine that, at some point, they planned to pair it with Go On. Interestingly, NBC hasn’t scheduled to air episodes 2-5, the ones which had Alexa Junge as showrunner, at all. Instead, they are skipping from the pilot straight to episode 6. Clearly NBC thinks those episodes are too bad to even burn-off in summer.
Broadcast TV deserves a “Rome is burning” comparison. They are so wasteful with their budgets. Next year Fox and other networks think new limited series will get a fair shake. If for so long they used it burn off midseason replacement and canceled shows. These babysteps attempts to try the cable model. Just seem ridculous every couple years especially after a rating failure they go back to what they know which is no longer working.
I think you guys were way too easy on this latest Mad Men… even great shows have bad episodes. It’s okay to say so.
Chuck – Alan didn’t like the episode. He wrote a long blog post on it. I *did* like the episode. Sorry.
-Daniel
Apology accepted! Sorry, I thought you were too forgiving of its faults but hey, that’s the way you felt, no big whoop. Love the podcast!!
breaking news: dan bending over backworks to apologize for another episode of mad men… also in the news, water is wet…
Most of the internet reviews have been wildly positive and thought it was one of the best episodes of the year. So Dan is in fine company. Alan is great but he isn’t the only opinion out there.
Jeff – Yeah, yeah yeah. How dare I like a show more than you do?
-Daniel
It’s not just Dan: I don’t think any critic will ever dislike Mad Men. It is and always will be the best show ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Why is it so offensive for a critic or collection of critics to like a show? Everyone’s allowed an opinion. And Dan’s hardly one you can accuse of being a cheerleader. Hes usually pumping the brakes when people want to declare good episodes the next “The Suitcase.”
I love that Fox strung along Bays and Carter a la how the Bays/Carter strung along viewers of HIMYM. “Yes, we will pick up your show to series…but when will it be revealed on our schedule? maybe we will take the word “development” literally…”
Please for the love of all that’s holly and Whedon-y. Do Buffy season 2! I beg of you, oh critical observers of entertainment duo!
Dan, if “Behind the Candelabra” is being released theatrically abroad, will it be eligible for Oscars as well as Emmys?
Bill – It’s being released theatrically in some international markets, but not domestically. Here, it’s HBO’s baby and it’ll only be eligible for TV-based awards…
-Daniel
I’m not sure if you intended it as a criticism, but I think Soderbergh’s “The Limey” is a perfect film and all of his choices as a director are spot-on. Dobbs’ original screenplay may have been equally amazing, but Dobbs’ need to defend his screenplay only shows that he couldn’t accept that what was written wasn’t entirely necessary to make a perfect film. It’s one of the best commentary tracks ever recorded, yes, but it does little to make me think Soderbergh is heavy-handed with his screenplays. Because after all, he hasn’t exactly had a track record of perfection, so not all of his choices or decisions are golden.
He’s going to be sorely missed though. He’s one of the only directors working today who can make successful mainstream fare for the studios and yet still keep the work inherently personal and specific to his tastes, and yet shift gears and do non-commercial films as well. He’s basically the 70’s-era almost-auteur working like he’s in the studio system of the 40’s/50’s, and doing it well.
Joel – I didn’t mean it as a criticism in any way. “The Limey” is a great movie and the commentary is one of the most insightful commentaries I’ve ever listened to regarding one particular person’s process.
And I don’t believe for a second that Soderbergh is really and truly retired. Not for a second….
-Daniel
I guess I misinterpreted that then! Anyway, I doubt Soderbergh is retiring altogether, but his interviews and public comments emphasize how burned out he is on Hollywood and the studios and film production in general.
I would not be surprised if he decided to produce and/or direct a cable series at some point, or shoot/edit for other directors, or direct documentaries, or possible do something ala Dr Horrible strictly for the web. But I think Soderbergh the feature film director is on hold indefinitely, or at least until he gets bored with all this free time.
I don’t know, I think Bill Hader will make a big impact doing Judd Apatow-style comedies (he was in Superbad)
How could you guys tease us with that all to brief discussion on Playmakers? I’m going to pretend I didn’t hear any negativity about ESPN’s greatest original production.
Maybe you guys should go back and rewatch season 1 to truly appreciate its influence. *hint, hint*
appalled you even say Phil Hartman’s name in the same breath as Bill Hader. that’s just absurd.
and WHY oh why is it necessary for everyone to get these protracted overly-emotional send-offs? they suck the life out of the shows, in my opinion, and are even more tone deaf and confusing than the regular SNL.
i’m convinced this is all a millennials issue, this weird re-framing of how “great” Saturday Night Live is / has been.
yeah i’m old and bitter (shaking cane)…..
I’ve been around for both, and I don’t think it’s an insult to Hartman to view Hader as being on his level. The guy is incredibly talented. Hartman was as well, but definitely benefited from far better writing.
I have a grandma Ida! But I’m Gen Y.
@Dan: In visual studies done, women prefer men with heavy stubble over clean-shaven guys and guys sporting light stubble or full beards. So it seems to me a beard is closer to the sweet spot than no beard.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
Although not likely to get a ton of responses or hits, I’d love to see the summer podcast show be something from classic (pre 1980) TV. Dick Van Dyke Show, Batman 66, Mission Impossible, F-Troop, MASH, Columbo, etc.
I think doing a show like “Hill Street Blues,” “The X-Files” or “St. Elsewhere” (or “Cheers”!!!) that Alan wrote about in his book as formative for the current “gold age” would be pretty interesting. Though most of those had the meat of their runs in the 1980s or later.
I wish “The Defenders” was available anywhere. Everything I read about classic TV dramas discusses it as the first really, really good one, but I’ve only seen the one episode Netflix has up as a pseudo-movie, or clips on Youtube.
Cutler’s evil plan is clearly to become the first person in the show to win an Emmy for acting.