Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 183

05.20.13

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
After two lengthy podcasts last week outside of our normal Monday home, it’s back to Monday for a much more business-as-usual Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got reviews of a bunch of summer dump shows that we don’t particularly care about. We talk about HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra,” which we quite like. Because there were lots of lamentations last week, we talk about “New Girl.” And we spend plenty of time on “Mad Men.”
Next week, because of Memorial Day and the need to watch many episodes of “Arrested Development,” we’re probably going to podcast on Wednesday.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“The Goodwin Games” (00:01:30 – 00:13:19)
“Motive” (00:13:20 – 00:22:35)
“Save Me” (00:22:37 – 00:34:20)
“Behind the Candelabra” (00:34:25 – 00:46:00)
“New Girl” (00:46:00 – 00:56:30)
“Saturday Night Live” (00:56:35 – 01:13:25)
“Mad Men” (01:15:45 – 01:44:00)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

