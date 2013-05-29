Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 184

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls!
Sepinwall has finally finished watching all 15 installments of “Arrested Development,” so it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week’s podcast is pretty straight-forward: We talk a lot about “Arrested Development,” a lot about “Mad Men” and just a bit about Sunday’s third season premiere of AMC’s “The Killing.”
And then we announce this summer’s Rewatch, which is a little bit different this year.
A warning: Next week’s podcast is also likely to be non-Monday, due to my schedule this time. So stay tuned on Twitter for specifics.
And now…
Today’s breakdown:
“The Killing” (00:01:15 – 00:12:55)
“Arrested Development” (00:13:00 – 00:47:55)
“Mad Men” (00:48:00 – 01:09:25)
Summer Rewatch Announcement (01:09:30 – 01:14:05)
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
I suggest The West Wing, because of its use of Sheen.
I suggest *not* doing The Wire. It’s not all that different than the rest of the series, except for the stupid, HBO-added scene at the end, and enough has been said about that already.
As much as I am sort of finding Sorkin insufferable right now with “The Newsroom” being…”The Newsroom,” “The West Wing” pilot is damn good, and seems worth revisiting. Heck, I still think the “Studio 60” pilot is one of the best first eps of a series I’ve seen. The rest of it is a hot mess, but the pilot was really good.
Like the summer re watch idea. Maybe a possible Seinfeld/Friends week?
Please tell me Friday Night Lights or the Wire pilots are going to be talked about.
Are there signs that Veena Sud writing style changed from acceptable for lowest common denominator to something with potential for viewers of scripted during this cable renaissance.
Northern Exposure; Six Feet Under
Yes, Alan and Dan, pleeeeeeaaaase do Six Feet Under!
I agree with Dan about Michael. Like Alan said, he sort of has a pride about being the most honourable in the family. That’s why he needs to get back to them when he’s out in the real world and looks like a Bluth (or is only interacting with George-Michael, who is the one arguably more decent person). It’s not that different than something like “Meat the Veals”, where he wants Ann’s parents to disapprove of them so he introduces them to his family. I honestly think he’s funniest when he gets to be selfish and not the straight man for once.
I think this is the best Bobby Mad Men has ever had…although, season 2’s Bobby was pretty great. The last one annoys the crap out of me on Once Upon A Time. Although, it’s not really his fault–Henry just sucks as a character.
Having just read Alan’s OTHER book, I request a discussion of the pilot for ‘The O.C.’
Seconded… it’s Josh Schwartz at his best, and a better pilot episode than Chuck or any of his other shows.
I like this idea quite a bit.
Great summer rewatch idea! May I recommend the pilots of the series covered in Alan’s book (specifically Lost, BSG, and Breaking Bad)? I think all of them are available on Netflix.
I’m catching up on S2 of The Killing, even though I already know who the killer is. I think Holder makes the series worth it… He’s probably one of my favorite characters on TV period. Glad to know there will be more of him in S3. I do worry about all the serial killer dramas on TV lately. I guess that’s what people want to watch…
I hope you guys look at It’s Always Sunny. I think that’s a really underrated pilot.
I’m sure this is on the list already but if not…LOST! Best network drama premiere of all-time?
The Shield pilot is streaming for free on crackle. One of the best pilots ever …
It’s on Hulu (and Amazon Prime) now, too. I never warmed to ‘The Shield,’ but I know it’s the sort of series that improves now that it’s a complete package, so I always mean to try and watch it again.
Yep. Gotta do The Shield.
Has there every been a show that laid down so much relevant, series-spanning storyline in its pilot as “The Shield” did? Terry Crowley was important from beginning to end, and that event defined and changed those characters in ways that always mattered. It doesn’t get better.
Yes, Cheers! That was the first thing that popped into mind! How about “Soap” or WKRP?
I also feel like Roseanne should be included…when it first came out, I was very young, but I clearly remember feeling that this show was changing everything I knew about comedy.
Definitely think the pilot of Community should be included. It’s one of the best starts to a series I’ve seen and the study room speech sets the tone for the series.
Well said on the resolution. I liked the episodes, but I felt annoyed there was nothing that tied all the tidbits from all the episodes together in that last episode.
oh and pilot ideas:
Frasier
Daria
My So Called Life
Flight of the Conchords
Dead Like Me
BSG
Scrubs
Gilmore Girls
Kudos to whoever is in charge of AMC’s promos, because I think I’m gonna give S3 of The Killing a shot.
However, I never watched Season 2 and am a total completionist when it comes to serialized shows, so I won’t start S3 until I finish S2. Do you guys mention any spoilers from S2 in the podcast (like who the real killer is), or should I just skip straight to the Arrested Development section?
They do not.
so glad you are doing Hill Street Blues. the pilot is so great. RIP Phil Esterhaus….!
I suggest the ER pilot for a re-watch. LOVE the Hill Street Blues pilot. Can’t wait to watch it again.
PLEASE talk about Orphan Black!
You may have already written enough about this show lately, but an in-depth study of “The Office” pilot on the heels of its finale would be interesting, especially considering how much Michael Scott changed between that episode and when the show reached its peak.
This may sound funny, but how about a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” pilot recap? One of the most important and underrated shows of the 90s, and with a leading man who’s now more famous than most any actor/actress you’ll talk about during this summer series.
The first episode of “American Idol” would be interesting. How different were those judges before they settled into their roles?
Bill Simmons just texted me… he’s requesting “90210” please.
Six Feet Under, early West Wing, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Shield, Always Sunny
I’d be thrilled if you covered the pilot of My So-Called Life. It’s streaming on Hulu, and I really think it’s one of the most extraordinary episodes of television ever made.
Please do Alias! What a great and fun pilot.
Also 30 Rock could be a good example of a lame pilot for a show that evolved into a classic.
Huey Lewis and the News in the 60s could be the Dave Clark 5 –relentless optimism and cheery music