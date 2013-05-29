Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 184

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls!

Sepinwall has finally finished watching all 15 installments of “Arrested Development,” so it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

This week’s podcast is pretty straight-forward: We talk a lot about “Arrested Development,” a lot about “Mad Men” and just a bit about Sunday’s third season premiere of AMC’s “The Killing.”

And then we announce this summer’s Rewatch, which is a little bit different this year.

A warning: Next week’s podcast is also likely to be non-Monday, due to my schedule this time. So stay tuned on Twitter for specifics.

And now…

Today’s breakdown:

“The Killing” (00:01:15 – 00:12:55)

“Arrested Development” (00:13:00 – 00:47:55)

“Mad Men” (00:48:00 – 01:09:25)

Summer Rewatch Announcement (01:09:30 – 01:14:05)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.