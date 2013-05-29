Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 184

#Mad Men #Arrested Development
05.29.13 5 years ago 34 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls!
Sepinwall has finally finished watching all 15 installments of “Arrested Development,” so it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week’s podcast is pretty straight-forward: We talk a lot about “Arrested Development,” a lot about “Mad Men” and just a bit about Sunday’s third season premiere of AMC’s “The Killing.”
And then we announce this summer’s Rewatch, which is a little bit different this year.
A warning: Next week’s podcast is also likely to be non-Monday, due to my schedule this time. So stay tuned on Twitter for specifics.
And now…
Today’s breakdown:
“The Killing” (00:01:15 – 00:12:55)
“Arrested Development” (00:13:00 – 00:47:55)
“Mad Men” (00:48:00 – 01:09:25)
Summer Rewatch Announcement (01:09:30 – 01:14:05)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Men#Arrested Development
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLarrested developmentdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergMad MenPODCASTthe killing

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP