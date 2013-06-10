Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 186

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for another lengthy installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Sepinwall say this week’s podcast was gonna be LIGHT? He was incorrect. VERY. This week’s podcast makes last week’s podcast look brief.
We’ve got reviews of new shows — “King & Maxwell,” “Twisted” — and talk of returning shows” — “Magic City” — and a lengthy “Game of Thrones” finale discussion and lots to say about this week’s “Mad Men” and then a long discussion of the pilots for “Cheers” and “Taxi.” Because we promised we’d get to mail this week, we answered one piece of mail. And then, because the news broke this morning, we talked about the TCA Awards nominations.
Note: You’ll hear there’s the start of a Dan Rants segment on “True Blood.” Alan didn’t watch new episodes. I watched three. They’re awful. Unfortunately, a long chunk-of-rant got lost and… I just wasn’t feeling up to remembering what that rant had or hadn’t included and backtracking and repeating the whole thing. Perhaps I’ll write a review on Friday. Otherwise, just assume that what I said that that we lost boiled down to: If you hoped the show might get better, it has not.
And as we say in the podcast… Next week’s Summer Rewatch Pilot? “Veronica Mars.”
Here’s today’s lengthy breakdown:
TCA Awards Nominations (00:01:00 – 00:16:55)
“King & Maxwell” (00:17:00 – 00:23:35)
“Twisted” (00:23:40 – 00:32:20)
“Magic City” (00:32:20 – 00:40:20)
“True Blood” (00:40:20 – 00:43:55)
Listener Mail: Branding (00:43:55 – 00:48:50)
“Game of Thrones” finale (00:49:10 – 01:23:30)
“Mad Men” (01:23:35 – 01:52:00)
Summer Rewatch: “Taxi”/”Cheers” (01:52:00 – 02:26:30)
Have you guys considered doing both the UK and US versions of The Office for the summer rewatch?
GemOfAmara – Either both pilots together or just the British pilot are possibilities, absolutely.
-Daniel
Dan,
I thought you cut the entire “True Blood” segment.
PurpleFishHead – It worked better this way. And I got one or two of the salient points in…
-Daniel
I’m glad we at least got the abbreviated review. I promised my wife I’d keep watching with her. I had some faint hope that Dan would say “I see signs of improvement with the new showrunner.” Since it’s clear the show will continue sucking, I at least got her to agree to watch Arrested Development and FNL in exchange for my continued participation in this awful, awful, awful show.
I can’t imagine Dan ever saying that even if it did somehow improve. Don’t forget they already replaced the new showrunner after three episodes. I wonder why he was replaced so abruptly?
Gen – I didnt really think the show would get better or that Dan would love it. Since I promised my wife Id watch with her, I prayed for a miracle. This show sucks.
I thought I’d downloaded atrocious loud adware that scared the crap out of me during the lengthy True Blood review.
I’m not sure if you guys have looked into this or not, but is the “lost” I Love Lucy pilot available online anywhere? I know it’s been on DVD/VHS for years. I feel like that could lead to a pretty interesting discussion.
I was a little too young for Cheers, though I distinctly recall watching the series finale. I went back and mainlined Cheers S1-2 last year and I think the pilot is great, but I couldn’t get past how slow it felt. I don’t think that’s necessarily a single- vs. multi-cam thing (HIMYM, for all its faults, is pretty packed with jokes), though it does seem like leaving time for laughs (whether canned or live) puts a ceiling on how many jokes per minute you can have.
I watched the first season of Cheers for the first time last year and I agree about the pacing. I know some will think this is sacrilege, but if the show was made in 2013 then reviewers would complain that it was far too slow with to little material to fill the time.
Otherwise, speaking as someone who doesn’t see the point in multicamera comedy and would happily see the format die, the show holds up remarkably well, especially in terms of production.
Cheers has its incredibly well-designed vast bar set and uses wide shots, which makes the show look similar to a single-camera show. It’s impressive. Cheers is undoubtedly the best looking multicamera comedy of all time.
I don’t mind the audience laugh track because it stays relatively low-key, although it occasionally makes it hard to hear the dialogue. I don’t, however, think the show benefits from it and I certainly wouldn’t miss it if it was gone.
The show is well-acted, and stays clear of the horrendous overacting that most modern multicamera shows have.
The writing is good and is generally well-structured. Both the acting and laugh-track are vastly helped by the writing, which stays away from lazy every-line-is-a-punchline dialogue.
If you used the same set and direction, upped the pace and killed the laugh track then you’d have a good, smart sitcom even in 2013.
I think what makes this and other shows seem slower today is not the format or the laughter pauses, but the fact that there was almost always only one plot per episode. That’s how most sitcoms were structured up until the ’80s, and since episodes were longer back then, it meant that one plot would take a very leisurely course in being worked out. The one-plot-per-episode structure usually means that not a lot will happen in plot terms before the end of the first act. Whereas today almost every sitcom is required to have two or three plots per episode, so something always seems to be happening, plot-wise. I don’t know that it’s better (“Everybody Loves Raymond” was one of the few shows that deliberately went back to the old single-plot structure, and it was better for it) but it does feel faster.
Have to say I also have an issue with concluding that GOT finale with the shot they did. In comparison to the first two season finales especially, it felt like a bit of a let down.
And I can’t help but continue to be bothered by the fact that we get so few glimpses of the White Walkers, especially considering that Melisandre underlines their importance here. Certainly would’ve seemed fitting to show where they are and leave us on a more menacing note. Instead they’re nowhere to be found. It just feels like a gaping hole to me.
I loved the sound effects for the True Blood section. Also for being over 2 hours I can’t believe it didn’t include some sports talk.
I really wouldn’t call Sam Malone in the later years of CHEERS “dumb” but more pure “id”. He was just full on carnal lust without Diane, which I admit I could relate to as a pre-teen watching those episodes.
The original replacement Mark Hudis was the showrunner for the awful first three episodes you saw. I’m not saying the show will get better after that, because it VERY likely won’t, but I wonder if there will be a change. I always thought it was weird that Ball would choose a writer who joined during that awful fourth season to be at the helm, rather than one who has at least been around since the beginning. Buckner takes over on the fourth episode I believe.
On a side note, the only thing I liked about season 5 was the Pam/Tara relationship. Pam and Jessica are about the only characters I enjoy at this point. I was curious to hear a bit more, but I understand why we didn’t
I’m pretty sure Sally’s ditching him at the museum was Glen’s swan song on Mad Men.
I loved the closing shot of GoT. It actually made me teary-eyed, which I’m only half-ashamed of admitting. After all the terribly grim stuff that came before, to have at least one character who fundamentally does what’s “right” get some sort of recognition and appreciation meant a great deal to me. I thought it was a much needed glance of hope. Not to mention that it really was a great, sweeping shot.
Per the discussion about Game of Thrones and the show getting past the books; what is the maximum number of seasons you could see them doing? Based on history, I doubt they would go more than eight, which could make wrapping everything up based on the sheer number of pages and potential pages left. It seems like they could do ten seasons and still have the show be popular and dramatically viable, since it would only be 100 episodes. Would potentially having to replace the actor who plays Bran really be a determining factor?
*I meant to say wrapping everything up problematic.
Anybody who doesn’t like audible laughter on multi-cam sitcoms should watch Reverend Jim’s driving test on Taxi and explain how one of funniest scenes ever on tv could work WITHOUT studio audience response.
The studio audience enhances the comedy on Taxi and on Cheers. The traditional multi-cam format works for these shows. I loved both of these shows as a kid (they were in syndication).
I’m 27, but I don’t dislike multi-cam shows with studio audiences/laugh track, I just dislike the ones that currently air (Chuck Lorre shows and I saw the “Guys with Kids” pilot).
If the people Dan & Alan talked about on the podcast made a multi-cam show I think it could be successful creatively, and would be well received even among younger viewers who tend to prefer single cam comedy.
There’s a massive difference between a live studio audience and a laugh track. I can’t think of a sitcom with a real studio audience that was harmed by having one, but I also can’t think of a single sitcom with a laugh track that I can stand to watch today. It’s artificial and manipulative and ruins the comedy for me now, and I grew up on those canned laugh tracks. I know recorded studio audiences were sometimes “enhanced” with laugh tracks, but the realness of the audience still shines through.
I liked HIMYM a lot seasons 1-3 and it’s a laugh track. Though I generally agree with the point about studio audience vs laugh track.
My real point though was that I would be interested in a show with the multi-cam format if someone other than Chuck Lorre made a successful one. They mentioned Mike Schurr and Joss Whedon – both would be interesting.
thank you for mentioning Ciarán Hinds! i was just wondering where he went….
Every time a new private eye series comes out, I am reminded of how much I want a show based on Dennis Lehane’s Kenzie/Gennaro books.
TNT could probably not make this show, but I still want it.
on Don Draper: I think the horror of his ways really lies in the fact that he can’t believe he’s not awful any longer. He always knew what he was doing was wrong but another person knowing it – makes it true. He can no longer feel satiated around Megan because every lie he tells piles on. It’s no longer a situation where he doesn’t know where Don’s truth ends and his lies begin.
Did I miss it? Do I need to find Taxi on DVD or is streaming somewhere?
Scoopie77 – Everything we’re doing this summer, at least as of now, will be online in some form. “Taxi” is on CBS.com and the specific links were in both of our podcast posts last week…
-Daniel
Thanks Daniel! I really appreciate the reply. Thanks for watching the comments. I was on vacation last week and totally missed that. I’ll go check out the links and will gladly join in the rewatch!
P.S. I love when you can into WGN-Chicago.
Call. Ugh…
Scoopie77 – Thanks for listening! I always enjoy doing Nick D’s show…
-Daniel
I would have been disappointed if the podcast had started with any other song.
Dan,
For the Summer Rewatch, I suggest Felicity’s pilot. There are two versions available on YouTube. The first one is the aired pilot and the second one is the unaired pilot presentation with an introduction from JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves. I provided links below.
Aired pilot:
[youtu.be]
Pilot presentation:
[youtu.be]
I have a question about Cheers. I’m slightly too young to remember, but I know it was a big deal when Shelley Long left. My question is exactly how well-known was Kirstie Alley when she was cast as Rebecca? Looking at IMDB it seems like her biggest credit before Cheers was the North & South mini-series. And that wasn’t exactly a comedy. I feel like if this happened today they’d almost undoubtedly have replaced Shelley with another well-known comedic actress. So how did Kirstie land the part? And what was the reaction to her casting?
Two successful creators who went from multi-camera to single-camera are returning to multi-camera this season.
Bill Lawrence (creator of Spin City, Scrubs and Cougar Town) has the multicamera shows Ground Floor (TBS) and Undateable (NBC).
Greg Garcia (creator of Yes, Dear, My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope) has The Millers (CBS).
There’s also Victor Fresco (writer on Evening Shade amongst others, creator of Andy Richter Controls The Universe and Better Off Ted) who created Sean Saves The World (NBC).
Another recent example is Michael Patrick King (writer on Murphy Brown, showrunner of Sex and the City) who co-created 2 Broke Girls (CBS).
I thought that reserving the Dany-worship scene for the final shot in GoT was meant to convey that this thing happening halfway around the world really is important to the series. It’s clearly a struggle to keep that whole storyline feeling relevant, despite Dany’s budding superweapons, when it’s so disconnected from all the action on Westeros.
As for Theon, he could have been left out of the season entirely (perhaps up to the final episode like Yara) to the benefit of the rest of the story, so… was there a contract issue?
Given how many other actors on the show (including really important figures like Jaime and Mayor Littlefinger) disappear for long stretches of time, I’m not sure why Alfie Allen would be any different. Though I kind of hope there was some sort of weird contractual explanation, because I can’t see any story reason to justify the random, continuous appearances of Torture Time With Theon all season. They didn’t feel any need to jump us back to Balon and Yara at any other point just to remind us that they existed, and I that worked fine story-wise.
The whole thing gave us this week’s intro music, at least. I now want to see the entire Theon ‘plot’ condensed to a three-minute cut-down, scored to “Dick in a Box.”
“Cheers is filmed before a live studio audience.”
I missed hearing this phrase. Strange.
Listening to the show right now. I don’t mind the longer pods at all (I don’t understand the complaints, just pause it and return when you have time). Just finished the Game of Thrones segment and I have a question. If people are worried about the show catching up with the books why not have Game of Thrones take a year off? Mad Men and Sopranos both took a year off (different reasons, of course). Curb also is off and on. It might allow cast members to do movies and such during the off season. I guess the kids will look older but Matt Damon just played a 17 year old on HBO so maybe it’s not that bad. Just a thought.
To answer the question you seemed to getting at in your GoT segment, I am a book reader and if the show catches up to the book, I will stop watching the show until the last book is published. For me, the book takes priority. I would have no problem with buying the DVD box set of whatever seasons remain but I won’t watch them live until I’ve read the books.
Thanks for the podcast guys!
@Dan – I don’t know if you’ve heard about it or not, but I recommend you check out the first season of ‘In the Flesh’ (3x 60 minutes) when it airs on BBC America. BBC3 has already renewed it for a new season.
Very well-written and inventive take on the Zombie genre, where the authorities have discovered a medicine to help PDS (Partially Deceased Syndrome) sufferers, allowing them to stop being ‘rabid’ and re-integrate into society. Think ‘Rectify’ meets ‘Walking Dead’. ;)
10 episodes of Theon torture? more like 3 of torture, and 2 dedicated to his escape. just lazy criticism.