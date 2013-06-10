Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 186

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for another lengthy installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Sepinwall say this week’s podcast was gonna be LIGHT? He was incorrect. VERY. This week’s podcast makes last week’s podcast look brief.

We’ve got reviews of new shows — “King & Maxwell,” “Twisted” — and talk of returning shows” — “Magic City” — and a lengthy “Game of Thrones” finale discussion and lots to say about this week’s “Mad Men” and then a long discussion of the pilots for “Cheers” and “Taxi.” Because we promised we’d get to mail this week, we answered one piece of mail. And then, because the news broke this morning, we talked about the TCA Awards nominations.

Note: You’ll hear there’s the start of a Dan Rants segment on “True Blood.” Alan didn’t watch new episodes. I watched three. They’re awful. Unfortunately, a long chunk-of-rant got lost and… I just wasn’t feeling up to remembering what that rant had or hadn’t included and backtracking and repeating the whole thing. Perhaps I’ll write a review on Friday. Otherwise, just assume that what I said that that we lost boiled down to: If you hoped the show might get better, it has not.

And as we say in the podcast… Next week’s Summer Rewatch Pilot? “Veronica Mars.”

Here’s today’s lengthy breakdown:

TCA Awards Nominations (00:01:00 – 00:16:55)

“King & Maxwell” (00:17:00 – 00:23:35)

“Twisted” (00:23:40 – 00:32:20)

“Magic City” (00:32:20 – 00:40:20)

“True Blood” (00:40:20 – 00:43:55)

Listener Mail: Branding (00:43:55 – 00:48:50)

“Game of Thrones” finale (00:49:10 – 01:23:30)

“Mad Men” (01:23:35 – 01:52:00)

Summer Rewatch: “Taxi”/”Cheers” (01:52:00 – 02:26:30)

