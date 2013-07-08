Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 191

#The West Wing #Orange Is The New Black #The Newsroom
07.08.13 5 years ago 36 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Lots to review in this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got FX’s new drama “The Bridge,” Netflix’s dramedy “Orange Is The New Black,” NBC’s very Australian “The Comedy” and the second season of HBO’s “The Newsroom.”
Will you be surprised by how much we now love “The Newsroom”? Listen to find out!
And we also talked about “The West Wing” in this week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch.
Next week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch, in honor of the Comic-Con panel celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be FOX’s “The X-Files.” 
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“The Bridge” (00:00:55 – 00:21:20)
“Camp” (00:21:20 – 00:35:25)
“Orange Is The New Black” (00:35:00 – 00:54:20)
“The Newsroom” (00:54:25 – 01:11:00)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “The West Wing” (01:11:10 – 01:35:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The West Wing#Orange Is The New Black#The Newsroom
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCAMPdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKPODCASTthe bridgethe newsroomTHE WEST WING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP