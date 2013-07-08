Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 191

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Lots to review in this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got FX’s new drama “The Bridge,” Netflix’s dramedy “Orange Is The New Black,” NBC’s very Australian “The Comedy” and the second season of HBO’s “The Newsroom.”
Will you be surprised by how much we now love “The Newsroom”? Listen to find out!
And we also talked about “The West Wing” in this week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch.
Next week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch, in honor of the Comic-Con panel celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be FOX’s “The X-Files.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“The Bridge” (00:00:55 – 00:21:20)
“Camp” (00:21:20 – 00:35:25)
“Orange Is The New Black” (00:35:00 – 00:54:20)
“The Newsroom” (00:54:25 – 01:11:00)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “The West Wing” (01:11:10 – 01:35:10)
Alan, have you seen Dean Norris talk about your book in this interview? [www.youtube.com]
It starts at minute 18. Pretty cool! =D
re: The Bridge
within the constraints of the procedural genre and the casting, i have a lot of concerns about both the show and the casting of Kruger. very glad of the smart incorporation of the U.S.-Mexico border as the border and am glad the show is in the hands of capable writers.
the Aspergers thing is really starting to grate. i love what they have done with the Max character on Parenthood but i’m getting really exhausted with the brilliant but quirky problem-solving main character trope.
i have become a huge fan of Scandinavian TV and movies recently so i’m feeling a bit protective of the originals — and the way they are translated into their inevitably lesser American and British entities. hopefully my concerns will be proven wrong….
some really cutting — but on target — discussion of casting for this show. agree 100% on the Annabeth Gish issue (the Mystic Pizza thing made me laugh), though i have a lot more regard for Jami Gertz (and her recent wonderful work on The Neighbors) than you do.
was a little worried to see that this is another long podcast as the past few have seemed to meander quite a lot — but the potent intelligence of the discussion of The Bridge alone (20 minutes of great podcasting) makes me feel like my obsession with listening to the Firewall & Iceberg podcast is justified. :-)
I get what you mean by getting tired of quirky detectives. But I wouldn’t call Aspergers a quirk. It’s only quirky for writers (Gray’s Anatomy) who don’t understand it.. So maybe The Bridge writers and Kruger don’t get it as well.
@Chris KW — i apologize profusely for any unintended characterization of Aspergers as a “quirk.” i think you understood what i clumsily meant to say, thankfully. sorry about that.
Aspergers and mental illness is complicated and is much more difficult to portray than i think people think. totally agree.
The writer does not get it at all, she just looks to the outside, how she judged the original version is insulting to the actress but also revealing in that the US version will be toned down , just as they did with the Killing.
Kruger is cast because she is an ex-model, empty look experience.
Kruger is indeed empty, from the few things I read of her , her only interests are fashion, style , Chanel and fashion and her stylist.
(and speaking a few languages is normal in Europe, does not get you a high paid job)
You need to have acting intelligence and psychological insight.
I find everything thet they have said so far insulting to everyone who has a form of Aspergers,
and there are many degrees, and no person is the same.
Aspergers here will be used to cover up the poor acting of Kruger,
but be certain that just the label will get her all the praise of the tvwriters,
They need labels.
See how they treated Anna Torv when Olivia Dunham was not the cliche FBI agent,
but experimented on and damaged, and therefor more introverted, closed off, and not showing her emotions openly.
Only the writers decided to explain the reason behind that in season 2 episode 14.
And no tvwriter worried about Olivia not getting a backstory, they just abused the actress.
That was the most nasty treatment of an actor ever, of which the entire TCA bunch should shame themselves deeply.
They probably damaged Anna Torvs career.
People who now watch Fringe on Netflix all wonder where Torvs Emmys are,
well one reason she has none, is the tvmedia.
In the case of Kruger, Goodman of Hollywood Reporter and Mo Ryan of Huffington Post are woried that poor Diane will not be liked, if they will not highlight the Asperger part.
(Thanks to her Publicists Kruger is a frequent guest on Just Jared, sistersite of Huff and co.)
BTW
US version should call itself Border, as The Bridge in the Danish/Swedish version refers to the Brdige between the 2 countries, and the countries are not that different from each other, but the two leads in the original version are.
I believe the British-French version will be called the Tunnel, reference to the tunnel ,
may be more of a culture clash, besides the characters.
I already left a similar comment on Alan’s page. But you are aware that there is an enormous discrepancy between the murder rates of Detroit and Windsor? I agree with you that an El Peso- Juarez set show would probably be more interesting. But that reason you gave on the podcast has nothing to do with it. I actually rewound it a few times to make sure I heard you right.
In case it wasn’t obvious, I live near Detroit. But I also have been to Juarez once about 10 years ago. As bad as some parts of Detroit are, the situation in Juarez is more severe. And the crime there is more complicated. So as far as continuous storytelling goes, they definitely made the right decision in setting the show on that particular border.
Hahaha. “Do you have a separate ‘Meatballs’ database?” Very funny.
most definitely. there were quite a few chuckles this week.
“Number Police”, “Pastry screwing”. This is a chuckle-filled episode.
Great fifth episode of “Cheers.” This conceit really must be explored.
Thank you Thank you for changing the sign off Alan!
Bartlet’s granddaughter wasn’t Nina Siemaszko’s daughter, she was Annabeth Gish’s! And I think the graddaughter makes an an appearance in the series of episodes when Zoey’s kidnapped (and/or possibly in the S5 Christmas episode).
Oh God, I completely forgot Annabeth Gish (whom we’d already discussed for a while on the podcast) was the third Bartlet daughter. I lost track of which was the mom and which was just the non-Zoe.
I always enjoyed how Sorkin sort of treated the Bartlett extended family like guest stars on the Love Boat. No one can fault you for forgetting the episode where Annabeth Gish is hit on by Dr Adam Bricker or that one where Mary Kay Place is wined and dined by Capt Stubing.
I love The Newsroom. It’s the best bad show on television. I’ve recently started writing about television and it’s the perfect show because I love watching the show (say what you will, but Sorkin makes interesting television) but afterwards there are so many cracks to pry open and complain about. It really is the perfect show for me.
I very much agree with that. Say what you want about “problems” but a lack of problems doesn’t make something good, an abundance of good stuff does. And problems can certainly drag a show down, but if it does something exceptionally, like I’d argue Sorkin does, even if I can’t put my finger on it, it can still be damn good. Conversely, a show can be totally unoffending, doing nothing “wrong” but still just lay flat. I’ll take a heaping of something special with some problems any day. But I can certainly see why that combo makes a great topic for writing.
I’ll watch anything on FX unless it’s “American Horror Story” or “Anger Management.”
I watched the entire run of “Weeds.” While a lot of people felt the show went bad after they left the suburbs, I liked the first 6 seasons. But, I thought the last 2 seasons were bad.
I didn’t watch “The Newsroom” when it aired. I was aware of the negative reviews. I watched the entire season during the winter break and I pretty much liked it. I guess I’ve a different set of eyes than critics. Looking forward to the second season.
I obviously haven’t seen Camp, but as an Australian listener, the only reason I can think of not making it an Australian show is that summer camp isn’t really a thing here. The whole idea of getting Australian actors to play Americans is really weird, so I’ll probably check it out.
As another Australian listener, I can confirm we don’t really do camps at all, Summer or Family. Unless you’re in scouts or maybe going on some sort of religious or some other group camp event. You guys wondered why the Aussie
actors weren’t doing Australian accents, but the answer is pretty simple: the show wouldn’t be on US network TV otherwise! As it sounds, I doubt it will find a huge audience in the US or in Australia.
Sports Night’s pilot is very good too, but it does feature a ridiculously over the top rant from Josh Malina. That was really annoying and it was such a relief that they toned his nerdiness down a huge amount from the next episode onwards.
On the other hand, as you say, Ntozake Nelson has something to say about a world record.
Spike Lee should sit down and shut up.
Hmm, not sure if “I am precisely putting a bit about men doing pratfalls as a point to bring up when accused of writing horribly for women ha ha” attitude makes for an improvement for season 2 of The Newsroom or make it less offensive or less infuriating though…
No, I can’t bring myself to try watching it again.
That Shameless episode where Carl’s at camp. Can’t think of a more R-rated camp themed thing.
Hahaha, I had to think about it a minute, but you’re so right.