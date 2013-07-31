Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 194

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
It’s a double-dose of Firewall & Iceberg this week!
On Monday, we did a videocast, discussing the first couple days of TCA Press Tour.
And today? It’s a full-on Firewall & Iceberg podcast, complete with lengthy chatter about the past few press tour days, as well as the slightly delayed Summer Pilot Rewatch of “My So-Called Life.”
Because next week’s podcast (posting at a time TBD) is potentially jam-packed, we also moved our review of Larry David’s HBO telefilm “Clear History” up to today.
Oh and our next Summer Pilot Rewatch? We’re sticking in the coming-of-age vein, but we’re transitioning to comedy with “The Wonder Years.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:02:00 – 00:45:30)
“Clear History” (00:45:30 – 54:30)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “My So-Called Life” (00:54:30 – 01:11:30)
Uh, yeah, it is extremely easy to convert a video file to a mp3 file, I can’t tell if you were being sarcastic or if you actually find it difficult to do such an easy thing with all the easy peasy available resources at your reach.
How big does Firewall and Iceberg have to get to get Phoebe Tonkin to make a cameo on the podcast? I’m asking seriously.
As soon as they get their own show on Pivot, then I think a Phoebe Tonkin cameo is very plausible.
Was there any questoin about the hiring of John Cochran from Survivor as a writer of The Millers? Such a funny fact, i’d raather hear about that than the fart jokes.
Olivia – I had a fairly long and casual [no recorder] with Cochran at CBS’ party. He’s so very amused that this has all happened and he seems to really be enjoying it…
-Daniel
Cochran, is that you?
This is exactly the type of comment that someone like Cochran (full of himself) would post. Let’s not forget he is, after all, a self-proclamed fan of Daniel’s recaps and interviews.
This is not a funny fact. It’s sad, actually. But if it means he won’t be on Survivor ever again, I’m happy. Congratulations!
regarding My So-Called Life, i don’t even remember the Anne Frank stuff, maybe cause i block it out a bit — it is definitely _not_ perfectly done. agree with that.
but mostly i forget it because there are so many nuances and moments in MSCL that spoke to me when i watched it initially, and when i have re-watched the show over and over again during different stages in my life.
and not to knock you guys but Alan i’m sad you haven’t seen the whole run of the show. i suspect you are not the core audience / the audience that is more than a little obsessed with this show (me!)…. as a girl growing up in the midwest, feeling like an outsider in a place and a family with a lot of conflict between mother and child. i still get verklempt at many many moments of MSCL.
yes, Claire Danes is magical. i think that Bess Armstrong and Tom Irwin and others are just as magical.
UGH Wonder Years. i’ll pass. blech. i still vote for Out of Practice, M*A*S*H, thirtysomething, etc.
and honestly who really cares about Jared Leto (and his career)? i thought this role suited him but it was more about what he brought as a blank slate of Angela’s projection than anything.
this show is about Angela’s perspective. it’s what i love and respond to about the show. i think it’s actually okay that guys don’t get it. there are enough shows out there from/for the guy’s perspective of things.
the show (MSCL) is gorgeous. have watched it on broadcast, reruns, dvd. if Hulu’s version is bad, a shonda! ridiculous what we are putting up with for the convenience of streaming. boo!
aagh, the UGH comment above was meant to be last… hate the fact we can’t edit/fix out posts. /rant (for now) :-)
also, noticed this post didn’t appear on Alan’s feed, which is odd because it usually does?
Erika – Alan was off on A Mission From God when I posted. Normally we post at the same time. He’ll post his version in a few minutes! Not that you need it!
-Daniel
My version is up! Also, it was *Dan* who has not watched all of MSCL. Rest assured, I have seen every glorious minute of it. And am still waiting for Tino to show up.
@Dan thanks, all is right in the world now…
@Alan ah, my bad. that was the nice thing with the video podcast — i could tell who was who. sorry i got confused.
Tino!
och, *couldn’t* tell who was who….
I’m sort of shocked Fienberg who I think of as a sort of teen drama connoisseur never watched the entirety of MSCL.
@Belinda now i think about it, i totally agree. my money would’ve been on Fienberg as the MSCL completist too…!
regarding the Olympic discussion, GREAT JOB. bunk is right. and glad you stated the obvious: this is not what the Olympics are supposed to be about. hate and evil has no place in an Olympic enviornment. it’s all very upsetting.
and more importantly, NBC is effing things up once again. how do they manage to have so little clue about this, about so many endemic things in the last long while? in a time of corporate responsibility and audiences having more options entertainment wise, it’s a continuation of the definition of insanity.
so i am pretty peeved with NBC. won’t be watching their feeds if possible. again.
That guy needs to turn his phone off while he’s driving.
He’s putting other lives at a serious danger.
I’d also repressed the Ann Frank stuff. It was self-absorbed and kind of awful, but in that way that teenagers are self-absorbed and kind of awful.
Is Ricky the first non-straight teenage character on a network show?
1992 — BILLY DOUGLAS (Ryan Phillippe), One Life to Live (ABC)
I just wanted to tell you and Alan that I’ve been really sick this week, and while I was bedridden I listened to (and watched) a lot of your podcasts which I really enjoyed. Thanks. :)
Evdoxia – Feel better!
-Daniel
Thank you! :)
Dan, I went back and checked the podcast (no. 93) where you two reviewed the 2 Broke Girls pilot. While you definitely made it clear that you hated the diner, you really did seem to like the show better than Alan. You even expressed some hope that the show might become something you would enjoy.
Vindication! Thanks, Marquan!
Sigh. That’s how my Take Me To The Pilot appears to read as well. Why did I have even an iota of hope?
-Daniel
The main reason The CW stays in business is because they have affiliate contracts that run until 2016, with big penalties for early cancellation.
The CW’s continued existence need not rely on it being profitable, but rather the alternative being as expensive coupled the eternal hope that it will improve. I certainly more confidence in Pedowitz turning it around than I ever did in Ostroff.
I’m glad the CW continues year after year. It offers me a niche genre of shows that I can’t find anywhere with same quality standards. CW has some great talent. TVD and SPN re two of my favorite shows along with Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Girls… and all of thoise critically acclaimed shows. Teen Wof, True Blood, Walking Dead, Hemlock Grove… all suck. The CW just knows how to make them well. It knew it in the times of Buffy, Roswell… and it still does it better than any network on television, so i’m thankful for its existence.
It’s interesting to view it as essentially a dumping ground for Warner Brothers and CBS shows that can later be sold in other content forms. Those shows //do// make money on DVD and in licensing deals with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon that I imagine must be decently profitable, even if they’ll never pull “network” ratings. It makes me curious about the future of the network (couldn’t CBS do this just as easily with a cable channel for less money?), but I have to admit it makes a lot of sense as one direction the new business model might be going.
I remember the first time I first watched My So Called Life. I was mesmerized by the line “I can’t bring myself to eat a well balanced meal in front of my mother, it means too much to her” (something alng those lines). I’d never found a line so relatable and I haven’t since. That line was genius, the best line ever on television, for my money.
I never minded Yes, Dear. I don’t have any actual memories of Yes, Dear, and frequently confuse it for Still Standing, but I never minded it. It was a perfectly harmless way to spend an hour on Mondays waiting for Raymond to start up.
(well, s’pose it was a half-hour. There was only 2003-04 when the two were paired up ahead of Raymond. Then they both went to the reaper on Wednesdays)
I’ve never minded screwing around w/ history, as evidenced by my enthusiasm for Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter.
My problems w/ Reign is that it reeks of CW stereotype.
Lol, Betrayal. But Stuart Townsend totally deserves your time. HE WAS IN THAT SHORT-LIVED NIGHT STALKER REMAKE!
Regarding the Olympics did you guys have the same outrage regarding the lack of coverage of chinas human rights abuses? I don’t remember if that really came up back in 2008.
Scott – I was annoyed, sure. Yes.
-Daniel