Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 194

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

It’s a double-dose of Firewall & Iceberg this week!

On Monday, we did a videocast , discussing the first couple days of TCA Press Tour.

And today? It’s a full-on Firewall & Iceberg podcast, complete with lengthy chatter about the past few press tour days, as well as the slightly delayed Summer Pilot Rewatch of “My So-Called Life.”

Because next week’s podcast (posting at a time TBD) is potentially jam-packed, we also moved our review of Larry David’s HBO telefilm “Clear History” up to today.

Oh and our next Summer Pilot Rewatch? We’re sticking in the coming-of-age vein, but we’re transitioning to comedy with “The Wonder Years.”

Here’s today’s breakdown:

TCA Press Tour (00:02:00 – 00:45:30)

“Clear History” (00:45:30 – 54:30)

Summer Pilot Rewatch: “My So-Called Life” (00:54:30 – 01:11:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.