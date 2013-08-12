Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 196

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Last week? Lots of new shows to review.

This week? No new shows to review.

So we caught up on the end of the “Killing” season, which we skipped last week. And I finished “Orange Is The New Black,” so we discussed the full season of that.

And, finally, we did the first “Breaking Bad” discussion of the season, followed by our Summer Pilot Rewatch, the marvelous “The Wonder Years.”

Next week? It could be a thin week, so send questions!

And we’re doing a Pilot Rewatch Double from J.J. Abrams: “Felicity” and “Alias.”

Today’s breakdown:

Listener Mail – TV recruiting Twitter writers (00:01:20 – 00:12:05)

Listener Mail – “The Good Wife” flaws (00:12:10 – 00:22:35)

“The Killing” (00:23:25 – 00:40:25)

“Orange Is The New Black” (00:40:30 – 00:58:00)

“Breaking Bad” (00:58:05 – 01:24:10)

Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wonder Years” (01:24:30 – 01:39:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.