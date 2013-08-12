Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 196

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Last week? Lots of new shows to review.
This week? No new shows to review.
So we caught up on the end of the “Killing” season, which we skipped last week. And I finished “Orange Is The New Black,” so we discussed the full season of that.
And, finally, we did the first “Breaking Bad” discussion of the season, followed by our Summer Pilot Rewatch, the marvelous “The Wonder Years.”
Next week? It could be a thin week, so send questions!
And we’re doing a Pilot Rewatch Double from J.J. Abrams: “Felicity” and “Alias.”
Today’s breakdown:
Listener Mail – TV recruiting Twitter writers (00:01:20 – 00:12:05)
Listener Mail – “The Good Wife” flaws (00:12:10 – 00:22:35)
“The Killing” (00:23:25 – 00:40:25)
“Orange Is The New Black” (00:40:30 – 00:58:00)
“Breaking Bad” (00:58:05 – 01:24:10)
Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wonder Years” (01:24:30 – 01:39:00)
The last 2 Breaking Bad episodes running long will be a real DVR problem, especially on 9/29 — the night that so many shows premiere. Ugh.
That is a different Joe Cocker version playing on the Wonder Years….I have not wanted to rewatch since it came back on Netflix because I did not want to see such a wonderful show stripped of much of its great music. But I think I’ll dip my toe back in after rewatching the pilot. Dan, Alan, and readers…do you have a favorite Wonder Years episode? So many stuck with me like a knife, but the one I still remember as a punch in the gut is when Kevins math teacher dies. Talk about the lump in the throat!
Mmm… socket spice soup.
Wow, that was a damn good Walter impression from Sepinwall. I’ve only listened to a handful of episodes here and there, so I wouldn’t know if you’ve done that before, but damn that was good.
For a show that prides itself on doing the unpredictable, there is very little Gilligan & Co. can make unforeseen at the end. The show either ends with Walt escaping his crimes and having a good or moderately good happy life–completely against the morality tale we’ve been watching the past five seasons–or everybody gets killed, as Walt said in watching Scarface, and in the rules of classical tragedy (Hamlet, Oedipus Rex). That’s it. Within those two poles, there are variations, but those are the two poles.
Now, my own predictable end would be the end of Godfather 3: Finally, Walt’s decision to cook meth has come home, literally, and Skyler, Walt. Jr. and Holly are riddled with bullets. That happened before his 52 birthday, is why he’s so depressed at the beginning of the season cold open, is why he’s bought so much weaponry–revenge for his family’s bloody execution. And perhaps the ricin IS to kill himself, but do it very slowly, being aware of the great pain meanwhile, so as a kind of atonement, what he thinks he deserves because his actions finally killed his family.
But if I thought of that ending, and very quickly, then Gilligan & Co are not going to do that. Problem is, what ending hasn’t already been thought of, and did that make the writers come up with a truly outlandish ending just to stay ahead of the masses that really betrays the characters? I don’t think so, but here we run into a problem of this medium of storytelling: shows can’t outguess audiences–because the length of time on and time inbetween episodes create time for audience thinking– but feel compelled to because they want something surprising, and they don’t stick the landing. But as Gilligan says he’s very satisfied with how the show ends, I and many millions will probably be too.
Of course Oedipus doesn’t die at the end of that play, but Jocasta does. But Walt won’t want to live if his family is butchered, hence the ricin. He’ll try to take out whoever killed them without getting shot, because he wants to take out all of them, and because his ego won’t allow him to die on another person’s terms, and then slowly kill himself. What happens to Hank , Marie and Jesse I don’t know–perhaps they all die, or one or two get killed–thought making Jesse live and start a new clean life would be aligned with my and countless others sympathy for the character. But it’s also something a lesser show might do, though I kind of hope they do it as we need some light in what will probably be a very dark finale. Even if it is viewed as trite by some. Whatever they do, it’s already been thought of and somebody will dislike it. But maybe they will blow us all away. I LOVED the Lost ending. I didn’t care that it introduced an overt religious angle, and thought it was very clever to have the sideways universe be purgatory, and it was a clever way of expressing the theme of community the show had.
Oops, I just spoiled Lost for those who haven’t gotten around to it. I should have known better as I spent this summer watching all the previous seasons of BB for the first time. There’s so much media these days–hundreds of millions of books, so much movies and TV–that there really isn’t a spoiler window. I still don’t know the ending of Moby Dick and damn if anyone will spoil it for me.
10 of the 26 minutes on the ricin, Carol, and oranges? :/
It’s been so long since I’ve seen “The Wonder Years” that I didn’t notice the music replacements, beyond that they seem to have taken some care to do them with songs that also work.
This is a show I want to rewatch, because I remember it more by overall impressions and individual moments than individual stories. I was really young when it was first airing, but I watched it with my dad every week. “The Wonder Years” and “Star Trek” stand out in my memory as the first two shows we both watched and were entertained by, even if we were picking up different things. In more recent years, we used to call each other and discuss “Lost” eps after they aired, and I’ve recently introduced him to “Breaking Bad” (he is one of those people who marathonned the series over the past three months).
I’m loving all the love for the characters in Orange is the New Black. Makes me happy! :D
I figured I’d ask on here before listening to the segment and spoiling stuff, but is killing season 3 worth watching?
Nick – “Killing” S.3 is better than S.1 or S.2. If you have ample time and you like the two main characters, I’d give it a measured recommendation. Some good acting all around. Still not great TV.
-Daniel
Ok, I’ll try it out, thanks Dan.
It was MUCH better than seasons 1 and 2, both of which I quit the show after watching. This season was appreciably better but some of the typical nonsense that plagued the first two seasons showed up the last 2 hours.
Walt did not hid the ricen in the roomba. He made the fake ricen out of salt and hid that.
Bullet was so great, like the lost daughter of Lisbeth Salander and Jesse Pinkman.
I was 14 when I watched the Wonder Years pilot after the Super Bowl. I remember it being an hour in length. Was it really only half an hour? I was just floored by this episode at the time. It was a very long wait until episode 2.
If you’re short on content, perhaps review The Chase on GSN? Or Hollywood Game Night on NBC?
Gameshows are a format that doesn’t get much attention, and GSN is a network that doesn’t get much attention. Might make an interesting change.
Can I just say that Dan Feinberg, while a smart guy whose opinions I value when it comes to television, is possibly the most condescending talking head I’ve ever heard. Any time Sepinwall asks a questions, it’s “well, I don’t know if…” blah, blah. It’s confrontational and, while I love hearing two topline TV critics discuss two of my favorite shows (OITNB and Breaking Bad) – I really got tired of the condescension.
My impression is similar and it
…seems to me that every time Alan Sepinwall states any kind of opinion, no matter how reasonable or rational, Dan Fienberg struggles to contradict or at the very least qualify Alan’s statement. I think he may think it makes for interesting banter, but after awhile it really gets annoying. Personally, in spite of my interest in the subjects they cover and fondness of Alan’s blog, I doubt I will be tuning in any longer.
Walt never puts the ricin in the roomba. He creates a fake cigarette with fake ricin (salt). After Huele lifts the cigarette, Saul gives it to Walt, Walt then puts it in the socket. He doesn’t take the ricin back to Jesse’s house.