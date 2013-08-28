Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 198

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

This week has been slightly chaotic in terms of scheduling, plus it has also been light on content, but we still managed to make time for a truncated installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

It’s pretty clean and simple: We talked about Sunday’s episode of “Breaking Bad,” titled “Confessions,” and then we also discussed this week’s Summer Pilot ReWatch, “Miami Vice.”

Next week’ll be busy with premieres of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Luther” and FXX, plus a new “Breaking Bad,” but we’ll wrap up the Summer Pilot ReWatch the following week. We haven’t chosen a pilot to watch yet for that final installment, so suggestions are welcome!

Apologies if I’m even more discombobulated than usual. We had to record before my caffeine had fully kicked in.

Anyway, here’s today’s breakdown:

“Breaking Bad” (00:01:20 – 00:30:45)

“Miami Vice” (00:30:50 – 00:53:00)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.