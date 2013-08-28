Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 198

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
This week has been slightly chaotic in terms of scheduling, plus it has also been light on content, but we still managed to make time for a truncated installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
It’s pretty clean and simple: We talked about Sunday’s episode of “Breaking Bad,” titled “Confessions,” and then we also discussed this week’s Summer Pilot ReWatch, “Miami Vice.”
Next week’ll be busy with premieres of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Luther” and FXX, plus a new “Breaking Bad,” but we’ll wrap up the Summer Pilot ReWatch the following week. We haven’t chosen a pilot to watch yet for that final installment, so suggestions are welcome!
Apologies if I’m even more discombobulated than usual. We had to record before my caffeine had fully kicked in.
Anyway, here’s today’s breakdown:
“Breaking Bad” (00:01:20 – 00:30:45)
“Miami Vice” (00:30:50 – 00:53:00)
Truncated Firewall and Iceberg is better than none, especially after the Confessions epi, which seemed to cause a wee schism among the BrBa fanbase. I’m not at all fussed about Jesse’s revelations about Brock’s poisoning (I won’t spoil it here!) as I think he’s had a couple months to really stew, in BrBA time, over all that has happened. Kudos to the writers.
I nominate the Star Trek: TNG pilot as an example of a good series with a less than auspacious start. It’s available on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.
Didn’t get the “no two hour” rule. Did you already do 24?
A couple of outside-the-box ideas for pilots:
Lone Star. I was trying to think of something that was canceled quickly and this one popped to mind. I don’t what can really be said about it that wasn’t said three years ago (can’t believe it was only three years ago), but you might be able to think of something. I also don’t know that it’s available anywhere.
The Amazing Race: I know it’s on DVD at least, the first episode is crazy to watch compared to today’s version. It’s significantly slower paced with a lot more focus on people than places.
And a couple more that I know are on Netflix:
The Office UK/US – I gather the US version is basically a shot-for-shot remake of the UK version, but it might fun.
Saturday Night Live – “It’s (not actually) Saturday Night Live!” It’s NBC’s Saturday Night.
Friday Night Lights – Who doesn’t want to watch more Friday Night Lights?
I’d dig a reality show, though I know the availability is sketchy. I recall a previous mention on the podcast that the “Survivor” pilot was available on Youtube in chunks, and if so that’d be a cool one to revisit. “The Real World” might be more widely available, and while I know there were “reality” series before it, it’s the first of its kind to get any traction. It’d also be both hilarious and sad to delve into what the show was in its first few seasons versus what it became.
When you guys mentioned the quality of the “Miami Vice” pilot in its streaming form on Netflix, it got me thinking. What do you think the future is going to be like for the quality and availability of old shows, with streaming becoming more popular than actually buying a physical disk? I can’t imagine getting nearly the impact shows like “Lost” or “Breaking Bad” have watching them with a degraded picture, and so many shows just disappear from Netflix one day, never to reappear on streaming again. I get that there’s way more content way more available now than ever before, and that’s good right now, but part of me is getting kind of paranoid about where it might be going in another 10 years.
That’s why the cloud services seem iffy to me. If you buy a DVD, it’s yours.
Yeah, it’s good people are starting to figure this out. Streaming is fine, but it’s still generally a long ways off in quality and consistency from your standard DVD encode, let alone Blu-ray. And the fact that a provider can simply discontinue an episode, a season, or an entire series means that you’re truly at the mercy of the content owners and providers.
The Cloud is great until you realize you have no control over the Cloud or what is being provided to you via it.
Sitcoms used to be so different than they are today. To me, the golden age was the ’70’s. Barney Miller’s pilot would be interesting to me. It’s not free but it’s available on Amazon (I think it’s the pilot … the description sounds like what I remembered the pilot being. Have you re-watched the Norman Lear classics? I’d be equally interested in All in the Family, One Day at a Time or Good Times.
I was also thinking about how much more diverse prime-time television used to be, and it would be interesting to go remind people of some of those shows. Roc? In Living Color?
Roc was a great show. I’d be interested in seeing how it held up.
This is probably my thought alone, but what about Better Off Ted? My cousin and I watched it on Netflix a while back. I don’t have it here, so I can’t check to see if it’s still there.
It would be a good jumping off point for talking about shows that didn’t get enough love and were ahead of their time.
P.S. Again, I loved your long call-in on WGN-Chicago after the VMAs. Nice!
You guys HAVE to do the Friday Night Lights pilot! How could you not?
Question for Alan – why do you think Hank didn’t wear a wire to the restaurant?
respectfully suggesting again: Mission: Impossible pilot.
Regarding the Todd diner conversation- I think he didn’t mention killing the kid b/c his disappearance got a lot of media attention and Todd probably (I’d say correctly) thinks its a good idea not to let anyone else know about it to limit it potentially getting back to him.
I think the writers are operating under the pretense that criminals generally don’t like killing or harming children. And it’s usually wise not to discuss murders you’ve committed unless you have to or there’s some value/cache in it. I think Todd might fear the repercussions he may endure of admitting he killed the kid. While his uncles might understand he did what he thought he had to, they might also not be above beating him senseless for having done it.
Even neo nazi murdering scum bags have limits to their scumbaggery.
Sam Peckinpah’s “The Westerner.”
I think the reason Todd left the murder out of his story is that he experienced the robbery in much the same way as we the viewers. For most of the caper it was just a lot of fun. This must have been the biggest adventure in Todd’s young life. He got to be awesome, performing his part flawlessly and engaging in stuntman heroics. He had those glorious moments of camraderie with Walt and Jesse, hooting and hollering, hugging, and high fiving as they celebrated a job well done. Robbing a train was all fun and games until someone got hurt. Drew Sharp came along and spoiled his triumph. So aside from the fact that killing a child isn’t something to brag about, omitting that ugly fact allows him to idealize what was likely the highlight of his carreer as an outlaw and his life. Despite the speculation that he is secretly some sort of psycho who took Drew’s spider as a trophy, there’s really no indication that he took any pleasure in murdering a child. He just seems like the casually evil type of person who uses the ends to justify any means, which may be why some have called Todd a new son figure for Walt, one who is is very much like Walt himself. Todd putting his crimes in the most flattering light reminded me of a scene in which Walter tells Jesse that neither of them were murderers. In Half Measures he literally says, “You are not a murderer. I’m not and you’re not.” The deaths on his hands have been rationalized away, out of sight and out of mind. Like father, like son.
Since we know that a fire is not started, I would love to see Walter Jr. be the one to walk in on Jesse dosing the house in gasoline. Just the many different ways that could go and seeing what the writers come up with in that situation would be fascinating.
There is the possibility that Todd’s gang wouldn’t have approved. There’s also the possibility that he was telling a story of how they aimed to commit a train robbery without anybody noticing and succeeded because they were just that cool, for which Sharp would be a fly in the narrative ointment.
Hey, here’s an idea – how about the Threat Matrix pilot?
That show was so awesome when I was thirteen. I’d love to know what you two thought of it.
I don’t want to be a jerk and defy one of Alan’s commenting rules, but it seems this site is the only one I know of where people have had problems with Brock’s poisoning and now Jesse’s realization of Brock’s poisoning. For me, it made perfect sense. It was a flash of insight, based on a sudden feeling instead of a logical train of deductions. The groundwork was laid at the end of Season 4 where without any evidence Jesse is convinced Walt poisons the kid. That feeling then felt like a stretch, but now that we know he did, and we have seen, according to sharp-eyed viewers, Huell steal both the cigarette and the dope, then there is no problem. In fact, Jesse’s realization is true to life: sometimes you get flashes of insight, based on nothing more than a feeling. It’s interesting that this show at it’s beginning was justly praised for its slow pace–showing you everything that happened, the non-traditional and non-action bits, but now it’s being criticized for not doing that.
I’ve wanted Gilligan to talk about their use of time on the show–how he and his writers could make the show distinctive in showing you the minutia of crime planning and execution–for example buying the right container for acid–making it incredibly compelling, and then going macro in order to fulfill the mission statement of turning Mr. Chips into Scarface. Especially as they (the writers) didn’t know if the show would be renewed or not each season. And yet, they’ve managed to do both: show the parts of crimes that other shows do not, make them fascinating and highly dramatic, and show the traditional beats of building a crime empire and all the bloodshed required to get there. Maybe not showing the Brock poisoning in detail was a sacrifice to the two approaches to storytelling. Something had to go, so they could get where they wanted in the given time, and it was that.
Two questions: 1) Have the numbers kept up with the almost six million people who watched the premier of 5B and 2) I don’t see a BB SPRW. Have you guys done it, and if not, when are you doing it? Dan, I recently discovered your Take Me to the Pilot, which made me think what you would have made of this great show’s pilot. I thought of the Lost pilot for some reason. In both shows, you have a cinematic pilot that is high concept but also highly focused on character. I don’t know offhand of many shows that have had all three qualities. If so many new shows are conservative–same generic characters in the same generic situations–BB and Lost proved that doing something new, doing something based on character–which probably is the most important aspect of this medium of art–and then tying that in to a very intriguing premise, and then using cinematic visuals to realize it, can succeed.
I once heard Gilligan on a panel say that when he pitched BB to some studio or network, the suits really liked it but they told him honestly that if they advocated for the show, they would get fired. In this supposed Golden Age, why is TV still so fearful? (Excuse the length of this comment.)
I think Walter Jr is home. A scene where Walt’s “2 Sons” finally meet under duress could be great. And, give Walter Jr. some more meat.
Dead like me maybe? The beginnings of Bryan Fuller.
I’d love to hear you guys talk about the Twilight Zone. It would be cool if you could watch either the hour long pilot (the time element) or the first episode of the show (where is everybody), but should be easily accessible. I’m sure they are on Youtube at the very least.