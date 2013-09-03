Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 199

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve had a couple slow weeks with nothing to review and no real news to discuss, but this week’s podcast is back to being busy.
We’ve got reviews of the new seasons of “Luther,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the premieres of FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League,” as well as our normal discussion of “Breaking Bad.” We also talked a bit about the new “American Idol” judging panel, just because.
And we revealed our last Summer Pilot ReWatch option, which will tie that particular project up in a nice bow.
Today’s breakdown:
New “Idol” Judges (00:01:05 – 00:10:30)
“Luther” (00:10:30 – 00:22:00)
FXX’s Launch (00:22:05 – 00:41:00)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:41:00 – 01:02:20)
“Breaking Bad” (01:02:45 – 01:28:00)
The last Summer Pilot ReWatch (01:28:00 – 01:30:40)
Is Doyle’s Watson that exciting? He’s an audience standin that Holmes gets to explain his thinking to. Holmes doesn’t even feel bad about tricking Watson in “The Adventure of the Dying Detective”, showing how fake of a “sociopath” the version from “Sherlock” is in comparison.
FictionIsntReal – He’s not uninteresting. He has a full backstory and a set of experiences that give him his occasional value to Sherlock.
-Daniel
Great podcast as always, but a couple comments for you, Dan:
Aren’t both The Wire and Treme essentially the template for “novelistic” TV that Boardwalk Empire is trying to emulate? And frankly, both of those shows were far better at it. Long story arcs, character that slowly reveal their arcs over time, and thematically self-contained seasons comprised of individual episodes that really just blend from one into the next. Or maybe I’m misunderstanding your interpretation of one form of narrative over another.
Walter White: Sociopath – You’ve mentioned this a couple times now and I have to disagree. The current Walter White certainly expresses a lot of character traits that are reminiscent of a sociopath, but he’s also missing a number of crucial traits. And he certainly wasn’t always this way (remember the fretting over “Judeo-Christian values” when debating killing Crazy 8?). Both he and Gus Fring underwent evolutionary changes as they descended deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld, but both were depicted as men shocked by the vile behavior they initially witnessed and men who were (apparently) descent individuals before they chose to break bad. And isn’t that the key to the series, that these people make choices to be bad or evil? That in itself should invalidate the sociopath definition, because a sociopath doesn’t typically choose to behave as a sociopath.
Tony Soprano is probably the most literal example of a sociopath ever depicted on a series, as far as I understand the personality disorder. I almost think David Chase based the character directly on the DSM of mental disorders.
Joel – I don’t think that “Breaking Bad” is novelistic, per se. Or it’s a different kind of novel from what “The Wire” or “Treme” are (and “Treme” is a different kind of novel from “The Wire” probably). I think “Boardwalk Empire” is something kinda like that, but it also has its roots in or around “The Sopranos.” So every week, it’s fighting two different sets of expectations and narrative strategies.
I don’t think it’s *entirely* sui generis, I just don’t have a great example of what footsteps it’s truly following in.
As for Walter’s sociopathy? I can’t fight the DSM! I’ll take your word…
-Daniel
Sorry Dan, I was only asking in regards to Boardwalk Empire and your comment that it was unlike anything on TV. Breaking Bad has far pulpier roots and doesn’t really compare in that way to Sopranos, BE, The Wire, or Treme (not saying one style is better than the other).
Even the DSM (which, by the way, has not been evidence-based to this point), wouldn’t classify Tony Soprano as a sociopath. Tony is violent and does display a certain disregard for social norms (although not HIS social social norms). He acts impulsively. But he is capable of guilt, shame and remorse. Socially awkward situations make him feel awkward. He prioritizes family and a number of other things outside himself, even if his priorities are often outweighed by pragmatism, or the pressures of his environment. Were he a sociopath, he would be incapable of rearing children like Meadow and AJ, flawed as they are. In essence, he’s a regular dude in a particular situation. Characters like Paulie, Ralphie or Janice come much closer – although, arguably, not close enough – to meeting the standard definition of”sociopath.”
Walter White, not unlike Tony, is nowhere near being a sociopath, as defined by any clinical thing ever. Todd, though….. my take on the diner scene in 503 is that Todd doesn’t remember Drew Sharp because to Todd’s recollection, the death of Drew Sharp is just an incidental detail. It’s not that Todd leaves out Drew because his death might be incriminating or remorse-provoking, but because to Todd, it was not important enough to recall.
In my opinion, Boardwalk is a lil bit like The Wire and a lil bit like the Sopranos, in that it has the scope and continuity of something like The Wire, but aims for the psychological acuity of something like The Sopranos, and it is pretty thrilling in the moments when it accomplishes both.
I’d say the only thing that keeps Tony from being a textbook sociopath are his apparent feelings for his children, his attachment and loyalty to his family, and his panic attacks, which imply some sort of emotional response to his environment and actions.
Otherwise, Tony repeatedly displayed a lack of empathy for others or the damage his behavior caused, in most cases a lack of remorse or guilt, a superficial charisma, grandiosity, a maniacal ego, shallowness, incapacity for true love, callousness, lack of impulse control, a horrifically violent temper and a need to resolve conflicts with violence, promiscuity, and a knack for criminality. He’s also shown a consistent tendency for manipulating others and a strong tendency to lie and difficulty with honesty, and an inability to meaningfully connect with others.
Plus he’s got the early childhood abuse and juvenile delinquency going for him too.
love the intro song…! Stillwater baby! (never enough Kozelek IMO).
so proud to be able to say i’ve never watched American Idol in my life. yuck.
sigh. can’t wait for fall season to start up again. i’m behind on Breaking Bad and don’t watch most of these shows….
So when is Dan’s book coming out?
Seriously, I would dig a book from Feinberg
I’d dig it especially if it was a retrospective on “Kid Nation.”
I’m pretty sure Jesse confessed to everything. Hank referred to him as a “murderer”, and when he was talking to Gomie on the balcony, Gomie asked if they should follow up on the Drew Sharp lead, and I imagine that if he confessed to killing Gale, and the train heist, he probably let most everything slip
Yea I thought the same thing. The murderer line seemed to be a reference to gale. It didn’t seem like jesse has any sense of self preservation whatsoever.
Big 2-0-0 comin’ up, do you have something special planned? Because I expect something special. A special guest, perhaps, more and better jokes, longer podcast, you name it. Have Drew over to talk about Drunk History, because that show looks awesome.
The FXX situation really is fascinating to me. They say it’s not cannibalizing but once American Horror Story begins, it absolutely is going to be an issue considering 30% of the Sunny demo last season also watched AHS.
I’m not sure what FX considers “more important” in terms of how it’s doing business. They’re obviously hoping people will be using their new online thing and I’m sure they look closely at On Demand numbers, but this is still basic cable. Even if they aren’t as beholden to advertising as the networks, it still matters more to them than an outfit like HBO. They’re putting some of their more popular shows in a position where they’ll not only be competing with their other content, but where they might not be carried at all on some cable packages. It seems like an experiment that has a lot of potential to go wrong.
I don’t see it as that big of a deal. It’s not like it hasn’t already been done – TNT splintered off from TBS as a quick example off the toop of my head and I’m sure there are many more. With DVR and on demand so prominent in today’s world people are accustomed to making decisions what to watch on the original airing and what to watch at a later date. A year or two done the road people will not even give it a second thought.
Thanks for the podcast guys.
Dan and Alan, I’m pretty sure Hank called Jesse a drug dealing murderer when he was telling Gomie he didn’t care about Jesse. I think he did tell Hank bout Gale.
Don’t forget they watched Scarface which had Mark Margolis and Steven Bauer. And there is a short on youtube where Badger and Walt perform a heist.
