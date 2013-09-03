Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 199

#Boardwalk Empire #Breaking Bad #The League #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
09.03.13 5 years ago 21 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. 
We’ve had a couple slow weeks with nothing to review and no real news to discuss, but this week’s podcast is back to being busy.
We’ve got reviews of the new seasons of “Luther,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the premieres of FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League,” as well as our normal discussion of “Breaking Bad.” We also talked a bit about the new “American Idol” judging panel, just because.
And we revealed our last Summer Pilot ReWatch option, which will tie that particular project up in a nice bow.
Today’s breakdown:
New “Idol” Judges (00:01:05 – 00:10:30)
“Luther” (00:10:30 – 00:22:00)
FXX’s Launch (00:22:05 – 00:41:00)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:41:00 – 01:02:20)
“Breaking Bad” (01:02:45 – 01:28:00)
The last Summer Pilot ReWatch (01:28:00 – 01:30:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire#Breaking Bad#The League#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBOARDWALK EMPIREBREAKING BADdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIALUTHERPODCASTTHE LEAGUE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP