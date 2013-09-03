Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 199

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We’ve had a couple slow weeks with nothing to review and no real news to discuss, but this week’s podcast is back to being busy.

We’ve got reviews of the new seasons of “Luther,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the premieres of FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League,” as well as our normal discussion of “Breaking Bad.” We also talked a bit about the new “American Idol” judging panel, just because.

And we revealed our last Summer Pilot ReWatch option, which will tie that particular project up in a nice bow.

Today’s breakdown:

New “Idol” Judges (00:01:05 – 00:10:30)

“Luther” (00:10:30 – 00:22:00)

FXX’s Launch (00:22:05 – 00:41:00)

“Boardwalk Empire” (00:41:00 – 01:02:20)

“Breaking Bad” (01:02:45 – 01:28:00)

The last Summer Pilot ReWatch (01:28:00 – 01:30:40)

