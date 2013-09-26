Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 203

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls! As promised, there was too much TV this week for just one podcast, so it’s a bonus Firewall & Iceberg.
With Alan out of the hospital, finally, we reviewed a slew of new shows, including “The Crazy Ones,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “Masters of Sex,” as well as the return of “Homeland.”
Also, because we got a couple emails and podcast questions about it, we talked a bit about AMC’s decision to split the
Today’s breakdown:
“The Crazy Ones” (00:01:20 – 00:14:15)
“The Michael J. Fox Show” (00:14:15 – 00:24:00)
Odds and ends including “Betrayal” and “Hello Ladies” (00:24:05 – 00:33:30)
“Homeland” (00:34:10 – 00:45:10)
“Masters of Sex” (00:45:15 – 00:53:00)
“We Are Men” (00:53:00 – 00:59:40)
Listener Mail: The splitting of “Mad Men” (01:00:10 – 01:08:10)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Yay another podcast!
Masters of Sex was so great! The last scene of the pilot left me speechless! I can’t wait to watch that dynamic play out. This is new territory on television.
If not Homeland, than what?!
I was wondering the same thing.
Mike – I assume you mean for end-of-podcast analysis? Yeah. I… don’t know. But tugging at the loose string in the “Homeland” sweater pretty much ruined the show for me, so we need to either find something different or… Answer more mail?
-Daniel
I’ve got it: American Horror Story: Coven!
Maybe you can just try rotating between a few main shows, depending on which you want to talk about, and if one emerges as a consistent topic of interest then focus on that one. I would agree that Homeland S2 didn’t really work well as a consistent topic, although I appreciate that Alan fessed up to frustrations in his podcast comments that he didn’t include in his reviews. :)
Masters of Sex maybe? You’ve never done weekly podcasting for a first season show. Might be an interesting experiment. And it’s really good.
I agree with Joel. Try rotating a few main shows, so instead of one episode each week of Homeland, talk about the last 3 or 4 episodes of Homeland or Master of Sex or Boardwalk Empire etc.
So, I saw the Homeland season premiere and it really got me wondering, what was the point of season two? Had they gone through with Brody setting off the vest in the season one finale, I feel like they could have aired the third season premiere pretty much intact as the second season premiere and everything would have made sense. Congress is investigating Brody. The CIA is being questioned for their involvement with him. They wouldn’t have the smoking gun they have now, but they still could have leaked Carrie’s relationship with Brodie. We still would have gotten all the family stuff with the Brodys. It feels like season two was just a stall.
what happens if Breaking Bad bombs its finale and have Walt become a lumberjack hanging out with Dexter?
Great podcast! Have you guys seen the Elementary premiere?
love the Mandy Patinkin intro!
“he covers a lot of holes” ?!? ewww
Alan, any word whether Vince Gilligan will do a post-finale/Felina interview?
I find it concerning that the second episode of The Michael J Fox Show was 5th in production order.
I do wonder whether NBC execs are pushing the show in a certain creative directions behind the scenes.
Well, I’m willing to give Masters of Sex a good college try, but the pilot was a snoozefest.