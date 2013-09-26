Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 203

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls! As promised, there was too much TV this week for just one podcast, so it’s a bonus Firewall & Iceberg.
With Alan out of the hospital, finally, we reviewed a slew of new shows, including “The Crazy Ones,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “Masters of Sex,” as well as the return of “Homeland.”
Also, because we got a couple emails and podcast questions about it, we talked a bit about AMC's decision to split the 
Today’s breakdown:
“The Crazy Ones” (00:01:20 – 00:14:15)
“The Michael J. Fox Show” (00:14:15 – 00:24:00)
Odds and ends including “Betrayal” and “Hello Ladies” (00:24:05 – 00:33:30)
“Homeland” (00:34:10 – 00:45:10)
“Masters of Sex” (00:45:15 – 00:53:00)
“We Are Men” (00:53:00 – 00:59:40)
Listener Mail: The splitting of “Mad Men” (01:00:10 – 01:08:10)

