Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 204 – ‘Breaking Bad’ Finale Edition

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! Time for a special, limited-scope installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

There are lots of new shows premiering this week, including “Ironside” and “Welcome to the Family” and “Super Fun Night.” But let’s be honest: None of this week’s new premieres is especially good.

So rather than trying to record an epic two-hour podcast and shoehorn in “Breaking Bad” finale discussion at the end when we’re already exhausted, we decided to keep today’s podcast nice and simple.

It’s 40+ minutes on the “Breaking Bad” finale. PERIOD.

This is not the promised All-“Breaking Bad” podcast. That’ll be a regular-length podcast and it’ll be some future time in the fall. This is just a slightly expanded version of our normal end-of-podcast discussion of the show. And nothing else to spoil it or get in the way.

We’ll try to do another podcast in the next day or two with the other reviews. But whatever!

So today’s breakdown is easy:

“Breaking Bad” finale (00:00:00 – 00:41:20)

