Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 204 – ‘Breaking Bad’ Finale Edition

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! Time for a special, limited-scope installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
There are lots of new shows premiering this week, including “Ironside” and “Welcome to the Family” and “Super Fun Night.” But let’s be honest: None of this week’s new premieres is especially good.
So rather than trying to record an epic two-hour podcast and shoehorn in “Breaking Bad” finale discussion at the end when we’re already exhausted, we decided to keep today’s podcast nice and simple.
It’s 40+ minutes on the “Breaking Bad” finale. PERIOD.
This is not the promised All-“Breaking Bad” podcast. That’ll be a regular-length podcast and it’ll be some future time in the fall. This is just a slightly expanded version of our normal end-of-podcast discussion of the show. And nothing else to spoil it or get in the way.
We’ll try to do another podcast in the next day or two with the other reviews. But whatever!
So today’s breakdown is easy:
“Breaking Bad” finale (00:00:00 – 00:41:20)
Maybe it was because the past few episodes took us away from omnipotent Heisenberg, or maybe I just didn’t want to see an omnipotent Heisenberg be the focus of the series finale, but the conveniences and absurdities in Walt’s plot bugged me more than they seemed to have bugged most people – minus Jason Whitlock, natch.
Dan is 100% correct in stating that this is pretty much always the rules Breaking Bad has played by – going back to Season 1 – but it bothered me nonetheless. I guess I’m in the sort of untenable situation of not exactly liking aspects of the finale, but not really feeling justified in disliking them.
The BB F&I segments have been excellent, and informative all season. I’ll certainly be back for the series retrospective.
It was to be expected that we would see Heisenberg back in terminator mode. There was a big ass gun in the trunk of his car shown early on. I always liked the mythological nature of characters on this show. Gus had a superhuman nature to him like how he sensed the bomb under the car and that other scene made him look bulletproof when the sniper attacked his compound. That’s why I didn’t think Gus’s death was over the top for him, it felt right for his death.
However, I do kind of agree with you for the finale. Gus’s death seemed well constructed but Walt’s did seem a bit much even for BB. It was too neat.
I agree that all of these comments from Dan are spot-on. You really can’t argue with them. He nails it and points out a couple things I hadn’t thought about, like Walt’s sudden turn around on remembering who Beaver is, let alone how to find him.
But even Gus’ demise was fraught with narrative issues (how *did* Brock get poisioned?). In fact, all the season finales have been contrived to some extent. Hank shows up at the precise right moment to stop Tuco, and then somehow doesn’t see or learn of Walt and Jesse. The butterfly effect of Walt letting Jane die causing a plane crash. Walt showing up just in time to save Jesse from the street dealers, and then getting the opportunity to call Jesse and Jesse being in place to kill Gale. And individual episodes like the magnets, the train heist, or early installments like Walt’s explosive crystal that miraculously didn’t harm Walt, all of these narratives exhibit incredible levels of contrivance.
Breaking Bad has it’s own reality that is easy to pick apart if we wish to. I admit the finale is a bit more contrived than previous season finales, but that’s not atypical for films of this style. It hit the notes I wanted it to hit, and Walt didn’t get everything he wanted either. He dies alone, his family will always hate him, he’s no longer King of the World, and even Jesse has abandoned him. Not exactly a happy ending.
I think the best way to look at the ending is this: Walt won. But it’s not that simple.
Walt has proven that he’s the best, smartest, and luckiest guy in the game. He can beat you at anything, if he’s got the time to come up with a plan. So the only suitable ending would be for him to defeat Hank, defeat the Nazis, and get the money to his family. The problem is that he’s so caught up in “winning” the drug world and getting the money, that he failed to realize that it wasn’t worth it because his family not only hates him and doesn’t want him around, they don’t even want the money.
So, having Walt pathetically freeze to death in NH would not fit with the overall structure of the show. He has to win, because that’s what he does. The thought-provoking part is considering all that he lost along the way, and whether winning was even worth it. I think we as viewers think that it wasn’t, but I think that right there at the end, Walt realized that winning was all he ever really wanted, and the family excuse was just that – an excuse he used on himself as much as everyone else.
For me this has always been a revenge fantasy so I guess I am one of the bad Breaking Bad fans as I have continued to root for Walt through it all. I am so happy that Walt got to go out on his own terms and in the end wasn’t even that remorseful.I guess this finale was more for us than you.
“Going out on his own terms” would have been dying in the embrace of his forgiving and grateful family. Walt went out on the best terms he could get at that point.
I think Gilligan screwed up badly, this ending was too much. After the masterpieces that are the two last episodes…wow I just don’t know. Most disappointing finale of all time.
Of all time? Nah…
Not even in the top ten most disappointing finales of all time!
The finale was pretty terrible but I still wouldn’t categorize it as one of the most disappointing of all time.
I choose to believe its all a car fantasy. The cancer is making him daydream.
I think Jesse had less lines than anyone else with speaking lines. I know he wouldn’t be a Chatty Cathy after everything, but it’s still kind if disappointing.
But, after all crazy things this episodes asked us to believe, I have no problem with believing Jesse somehow got out of New Mexico.
And ending it with one if the last two would mean ending with Jesse as a cooking slave forever. And that would have been too damn depressing.
But, personably, I liked the end but I understand why people don’t.
Walt knew that Lydia always had meetings at that specific table at that specific cafe at that specific time. He was there before her, and you’ll note that there was only one stevia packet on the table. He added the ricin beforehand to the packet and removed the others before she got there, so she had to choose that one. No sleight of hand required.
How did he get the ricin in there and not have the tampering obvious to anyone?
Even if Walt was somehow able to tamper with the packet and get the ricin in, he would still have to bank on Lydia not noticing the tampering, nor Lydia accidentally spilling the packet – if he cut a small slit in it for instance.
That doesn’t even take into account the fact that some random person might have sat at that table. Would Walt have essentially just tried planting the ricin at every table until Lydia showed up?
Well, Walt was sitting there….he could have stopped a random person from sitting there. Anyway, he mentions how Lydia is a creature of habit, she is always there the same time same day….not much risk on Walt’s part
Stormshadow for life, gonna go ahead and agree with your second post. As to the first, if Walt knew Lydia was going to be there, he could have gotten there well in advance, slit open the package, added the ricin, and glued it back together. Maybe the tampering would have been noticeable to a discerning eye, but how much scrutiny do you typically subject a sugar packet to?
@Stormshadow that would be a little weird if some homeless-looking guy was telling me not to sit at a table in which he was not sitting at. This same guy, mind you, being one of the most wanted men in New Mexico.
I’m totally nitpicking, but I wish the finale would’ve given me no reasons to.
@Cousin Larry Appleton
Walt knew within a fairly small window when Lydia would be showing up, so he need only have placed the stevia packet a few minutes in advance. Is it possible that someone would still try to sit there and recognize Walt when he chased them off? Absolutely. But it’s not overwhelmingly likely, and there are far greater implausibilities to latch onto in this episode.
I don’t think anybody here is an expert on sugar packet sealing technology.. it’s not complicated. It’s like steaming open an envelope and reclosing it.
I have used sugar, ketchup, and jam packets at restaurants and cafes hundreds of times without inspecting them. Heck, I barely look at them. Slipping Lydia a tampered packet would be easy.
“See you in the next life, Uncle Jack”
I get it.
Thanks public education system.
I don’t know why some people are unhappy with the show tying most things up.
I thought it was pretty much perfect.
Walt’s plans don’t always work, but sometimes they do (Gus getting blown up comes to mind). After so much going wrong this season, I thank Vince that he gave us a little happiness in the end. I loved it.
Also, things did not go as planned for Walt. They took his keys. The only way it worked was because he asked about Jesse. If he stuck to the plan, he would have failed.
The ending shooting was similar to the season 1 incident with Tuco and the fulminated mercury bomb. Going into the gangster’s den with a powerful weapon that realistically wouldn’t work. In both cases also getting revenge for Jesse as part of what is going on. And in both cases they went exactly according to plan. The series went out no different than it always was, for better or worse.
Yeah, Tuco, Gus getting blown up in the nursing home, Brock getting poisoned all worked like clockwork. I don’t understand this complaint.
That was the point I made above. The show has always operated with a certain level of contrivance and rarely has anyone been complaining about it. We also don’t know that Walt’s plans have worked. We don’t know if Lydia actually died or simply got incredibly ill (ricin poisoning isn’t a guaranteed death). We don’t know if Elliot and Gretchen actually distributed the money or went to the police. We don’t know if some relative of Jack’s came to ABQ (like the cousins) and killed Walt’s family out of vengeance.
The plan wasn’t perfect, it has lots of potential holes.
There are times when I am happy to just be a fan rather than a TV critic, because I was perfectly happy with the finale. It wasn’t a pain in the ass cut to black. It did not invalidate the entire final season (Lost). It answered questions. I got closure for Walt, a character I have sided with almost the entire run (I only wavered when he gave up Jesse to the nazis). Whether everything was realistic (pulling off the machine gun rescue) doesn’t matter. What matters is the emotional moments (Walt with Skyler. Walt with Jesse. Walt getting his revenge on Lydia and the nazis).
This is probably one of my favorite series finales and Breaking Bad is absolutely among my all time favorite shows. I can’t wait to see what Vince Gilligan does next.
FYI, part of me hopes the prequel concept was a lie and that Better Call Saul is actually a sequel.
I haven’t listened yet, but i do recall a Jesse statement earlier this season something to the effect of he’s smarter and Luckier than anyone. I think the luckier line was intentional knowing how some of these things were gonna have to work just right.
I am very different in that I have not sided with Walt all along (he lost me when he killed Jane, although I have intermittently found myself rooting for him at certain points since then). Yet I do sort of relate with what you are saying about my take vs. the critics’ take.
After having just finished watching, I was completely satisfied (and this despite my having had reservations about bringing Gray Matter back in out of the blue). “Blown away” almost. But then I read critiques like Alan’s, and I couldn’t really deny his points in their specificity, so it kind of took a bit of the bloom off the rose.
Reading and participating in discussion about TV can enhance the experience; but if you are exceptionally happy with something like this it might be a good rule of thumb to stay away from social media and criticism for a while as it is a double edged sword.
I also want to add that the Sopranos cut to black was, for my money, absolutely perfect–for that show. And the problems with LOST went far beyond the final episode, which was actually better than I had expected after how lame it had beem getting for at least a year before that.
I’m with you. I thought Vince crafted an ending that was both satisfying to its fans and true to the show. The show has always had a quirky approach to its plotting, but its rigorous beat by beat logic always sells the authenticity of the story.
Gilligan’s scripts are beautifully crafted. He knows how his audience things and plays with their expectations to sell his scene. When Walter steals the kay, he finds a screw driver and we think he’s going to hotwire the car. A TV convention. Then he fails miserably, only to find the keys in the visor with the screwdriver.
I will miss this show and watch anthing Vince produces.
Dan gets the last word! This podcast is a banner event!
If Jesse makes it to Alaska, he does it with the help of the stacks of cash Walt just gave to Skinny Pete and Badger.
Felina should not be judged as a stand-alone hour of television, it should be judged as part of the best final season of a tv show ever. Those other shows that Dan and Alan mentioned had more rewarding finales because their last seasons (or more) were average at best. Dotting the i’s on a best ever final season is more than enough for a final episode.
If I had to nitpick anything about the this final season (the last 3 eps), it would be that I wish Jessie had a bigger role.
Bill Simmons mentioned that perhaps the flash forward scenes (the ricin, and machine gun in particular) were mistakes as they maybe ruined any surprises in finale (many of the fan predictions became true).
I was very satisfied with the finale.
That is true, but those flash forward scenes helped generate serious anticipation for the finale as well. It’s like the conundrum Hitchcock faced filming Vertigo. Should he reveal the connection between the two Kim Novak characters to the audience or not? Which is better, surprise or suspense?
A conundrum indeed, probably unsolvable. The other thing though is that in addition to “spoiling” the ending (the only issue if the whole two part season were a movie), it also boxed them in. As was discussed on a previous podcast, these were not all put in the can before any of them aired. When they gave us the diner and M60 scene, they hadn’t fully decided what they were actually going to do to get there.
If they were organically moving toward a different conclusion as they wrote the episodes, that was always hanging over their heads as something that still had to be wrapped up. So with the hint from Vince that Ozymandias is to his mind the *best* episode of Breaking Bad, you can possibly infer from that that had he not been so boxed in, he might have ended it that way. But then he had to produce a two-episode epilogue that got Walt out to New Hampshire and back to Albuquerque to use a machine gun (and a packet of ricin, though that bit of hemming-in came much closer to the actual finale).
The machine gun is literally a machine, but it does not count as a “deus ex machina” in the classic sense since we saw him setting it up beforehand. If some of Declan’s (or Mike’s or Gus’) former associates suddenly burst in to get their revenge, that would be a deus ex machina despite they’re being flesh-and-blood.
I find the stevia packet less plausible than the machine gun (other than Walt himself being wounded, when he was below the line of fire before it started shooting). That could just be because I didn’t get to see how Walt put the ricin in the packet.
I can buy Walt trusting “Beaver” & Jesse’s other druggie friend to point some laser pointers. He can’t rely on anybody to monitor Gretchen & Elliot afterward, but they can point some pointers.
Jim Beaver appeared to be the most ethical illegal weapons dealer in the southwest. He might be less willing than Badger & Skinny Pete to threaten Gretchen & Elliot.
I agree, too ethical. He seemed conflicted about selling the M60 (“Good luck, I guess”).
I’m okay with the stevia packet. Someone as meticulous as Walt is going to be able to steam it open, put in the ricin, and seal it up nicely again without it looking off.
I believe that was supposed to be a ricochet, either way that’s how I read it. And at least three times do Dan & Alan refer to the machine gun as an “M80”, which is a tank/APC if I’m not mistaken. Know your Rambo guns, dammit, that’s an M60!
I actually find myself disagreeing with Dan’s take on the show as a whole and the finale specifically. It’s always been an emotional show, about the way the characters feel, much more than what they are going to do next and how that will play out. Which D&A talked about in last week’s podcast, that it’s unfortunate that the discussion has become so entirely focused on the supposed “mysteries” and so little on the characters as such. And that is why I disagree with Dan’s statement that it’s an “entirely mechanical” finale, and I disagree that that was the problem with season 5.1.Walt doesn’t go back to ABQ just because something needs to happen in the final episode and TV logic dictates certain characters need to die. He goes back for specific reasons, all laid out plainly in the previous episode.
But that’s where we disagree and that’s why the Internet was invented, so that we can disagree about stuff.
I was really disappointed by the way you characterised the final season of Six Feet Under. For me, it was the best season of a truly great show (for several years I rated it the best show of all time; now it sits behind only Breaking Bad–although In Treatment is in hot pursuit). And ironically, I thought the final montage, while satisfying in its own way, was a bit cheesy and certainly not the high point of the season. While I thought the whole season was very strong, I would in particular point to the fifth season premiere, “A Coat of White Primer”, and ask what episode in what other season was stronger overall than that one.
Alan, are we absolutely sure that Walter’s intention was to die by his own machine-gun fire? The way he set it up, with all the bullets directed chest-high, it would have been easy for him to lie on the floor (maybe faking a “please please don’t kill me” appeal on his knees) and then press the button. He wouldn’t be 100% sure to live (as it eventually happened), but I’m not sure I have seen anywhere the certainty that Walt’s plan was to die in that way.
Ozymandias and Granite State weren’t about making fun of bad fans, it was about bringing Walt to rock bottom where he could finally admit that he did all of this for himself and has now damaged his family in a very permanent way. But Walt wasn’t lying when he told Skyler, “I was good at it”. He wasn’t just a master chef, he was usually the smartest guy in the room and when he was at his best his plans usually worked. In the end he gets to be Heisenberg one last time, defeating his last enemies, completing what he set out to do, and dying by the thing that made him happiest. The legend of Heisenberg (what he actually cared about most) is secure, but the legend of Walter White is forever tainted. That is to say that the people who Walt cared about most (Jesse and his family) will forever despise him. Vince Gilligan was never trying to make some big statement about morality or human nature, the Sopranos this ain’t. Gilligan was an entertainer and a showman first and foremost. He brought Walter’s arc to a logical conclusion and ended with a final act of showmanship.
Agreed. I think Gilligan designed a three episode finale that had everything in it. He wisely went against the grain in trying to present a surprise ending that would dazzle the audience.
We don’t really know how much Walt has accomplished:
1. He threatened Gretchen and Elliot to give the money to his kids, but now he’s dead, so how long will it take for them to figure out that there is no hitmen? And then, why wouldn’t they bring the money to the FBI?..
2. FBI won’t leave Skyler alone just because Walt gave her coordinates to Hank’s and Gomie’s “graves”. And I don’t think they’ll buy a story that he just burst into her house and there was nothing she could do. They could focus on her more than before, since they can’t catch Walt anymore. Marie probably will have objections to her story too.
3. Walt managed to free Jesse, but he won’t get far in that car. He’s a wanted man. And there is noone he can rely on anymore: no Saul, no Mike and no Walt.
So the only things he has certainly accomplished are: bloody revenge worthy of a sociopath he is and self-satisfaction. But everything else could easily turn out to be a failure in the very end. As always.
Btw. Walt never snuck into DEA office.. He visited Hank.
I’m more in agreement with Fienberg than Sepinwall. Yes, the finale was in many ways “too perfect,” but that was true to what “Breaking Bad” was as a show. You could always ‘see’ the writing in ways you don’t in a lot of other dramas. I always thought that was a feature, not a bug. It seemed to be this experiment Vince Gilligan and his regular crew of writers and directors could tinker and play with basically as they pleased, and as grim as it was it was obvious everyone involved had fun doing it. Maybe because the production was out in New Mexico away from active network meddling, maybe because it never looked like a truly profitable show until this last season. But it seemed like it was left alone to be totally its own special machine, and it ended on the terms they wanted to end it on. I suspect it’ll actually play better on rewatch, because we won’t be wondering ‘Oh my God, what can top /that/?’ after ‘To’hajiilee’ and ‘Ozymandias’ and ‘Granite State.’ They stuck the landing, they closed the book, and it was a very satisfying ride.
Taken for all in all, we’ll never see its like again.
Critics say finale is not bad. Then spend 40 minutes talking about how bad it was.
I’m sorry but…WHY…does…Dan…talk like…THIS???? Dude, put your thoughts together before attempting to speak. Or stick to writing.
And Alan, who I usually agree with, watched this episode expecting shock and awe when it was clearly not built for that. This episode was about giving a satisfying conclusion to a televised novel rather than throwing on more “Breaking Bad-style” surprise at you. And Walt’s never pulled off a plan perfectly? He managed to blow up Gus in what, 2 days? Once Walter White sets his site on something he gets it done. His hubris is his downfall. Always. And in the finale that hubris was gone. He was human again.
in the F&I podcast in which you 2 recap BB’s finale, you guys keep calling Jim Beaver’s weapon an ‘M80’… By now i expect you’re aware an M60, and that an M80 is a small firecracker