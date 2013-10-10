Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 205

#The Walking Dead
10.10.13 4 years ago 13 Comments

ABC

The

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!
It seems like forever, but we’re back with our first new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in 10-ish days. Apologies for the delays and apologies for not having the opportunity to tell you to avoid basically every new network show premiering last week and maybe this week.
Actually, we got in under the wire on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” which premieres tonight. We also reviewed the new season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” We talked about the early season successes and failures — this podcast was completed mere minutes *before* ABC picked up a back-nine for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” — and we answered a couple pieces of mail.
No podcast next Monday in honor of Columbus Day, but hopefully we’ll be back sometime next week!
Today’s breakdown:
“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” (00:01:40 – 00:16:20)
Season 4 of “The Walking Dead” (00:16:25 – 00:26:25)
Early Season Successes and Failures (00:26:30 – 00:49:30)
Listener Mail – Spinoffs (00:50:05 – 00:56:15)
Listener Mail – Showtime meddling (00:56:20 – 01:04:55)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall Icebergonce upon a time in wonderlandPODCASTThe Walking Dead

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP