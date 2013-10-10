Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 205

ABC

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!

It seems like forever, but we’re back with our first new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in 10-ish days. Apologies for the delays and apologies for not having the opportunity to tell you to avoid basically every new network show premiering last week and maybe this week.

Actually, we got in under the wire on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” which premieres tonight. We also reviewed the new season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” We talked about the early season successes and failures — this podcast was completed mere minutes *before* ABC picked up a back-nine for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” — and we answered a couple pieces of mail.

No podcast next Monday in honor of Columbus Day, but hopefully we’ll be back sometime next week!

Today’s breakdown:

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” (00:01:40 – 00:16:20)

Season 4 of “The Walking Dead” (00:16:25 – 00:26:25)

Early Season Successes and Failures (00:26:30 – 00:49:30)

Listener Mail – Spinoffs (00:50:05 – 00:56:15)

Listener Mail – Showtime meddling (00:56:20 – 01:04:55)

