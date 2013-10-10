Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 205

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!
It seems like forever, but we’re back with our first new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in 10-ish days. Apologies for the delays and apologies for not having the opportunity to tell you to avoid basically every new network show premiering last week and maybe this week.
Actually, we got in under the wire on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” which premieres tonight. We also reviewed the new season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” We talked about the early season successes and failures — this podcast was completed mere minutes *before* ABC picked up a back-nine for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” — and we answered a couple pieces of mail.
No podcast next Monday in honor of Columbus Day, but hopefully we’ll be back sometime next week!
Today’s breakdown:
“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” (00:01:40 – 00:16:20)
Season 4 of “The Walking Dead” (00:16:25 – 00:26:25)
Early Season Successes and Failures (00:26:30 – 00:49:30)
Listener Mail – Spinoffs (00:50:05 – 00:56:15)
Listener Mail – Showtime meddling (00:56:20 – 01:04:55)
I didn’t realize anybody other than government employees (who I guess are already “vacationing”) actually got Columbus Day off. It has never been one of the recognized 8-10 “company holidays” granted by an employer of mine, past or present. Enjoy!
We always got Pulaski Day off in school, and I was shocked that did not continue into my work life (and that no one but Polish people and Chicagoans have heard of Pulaski Day). It was a huge deal growing up, bigger than Labor/Veterans/Columbus/MLK days.
McCommas – Oh, we don’t have it off. It’s just gonna be a challenge to nail down time due to a variety of things on my end. Possibly Alan’s end, too. But I’ll take the blame…
-Daniel
I stopped watching Walking Dead half way through last season because I just hated the Governor stuff. The way you described the premiere made me interested in checking it out.
Aww, I was kind of looking forward to the scrum-of-bad-new-shows podcast. I still go back and listen to y’alls review of the Jimmy Smits classic “Outlaw.”
I realised on Tuesday I hadn’t gotten an new podcast and I’ve been missing it, dammit. Usually, when you have delays (even when it’s for completely unnecessary and unacceptable reasons, like Alan having major surgery) I don’t mind waiting a couple of days, but this week… Maybe it was just a slow news week.
The only reason I will watch The Walking Dead season 4 premiere is because of Larry Gilliard Jr. The second half of last season was such mind blowingly dumb, that I was ready to give up on the show. But now, as you guys said in the podcast, my Wire bias is sparked. Cutty + D’Angelo in the same scene in a different setting/show is pretty attractive.
CBS keeps referring to “The Crazy Ones” as TV’s #1 New Show, yet you guys didn’t mention it when talking about the early successes.
Is this a case of CBS being deceptive with numbers (maybe it’s doing poor in the key demo?), or did it just slip your guys’ minds / there’s nothing all that interesting to say about it?
Cousin Larry – It had one HUGE week airing after a huge “TBBT” episode. Then it fell dramatically in the second week, but by some math, I’m sure CBS can still call it “No.1 New Show,” but I wouldn’t. And it fell more this week, so I’m not even prepared to call it a success. But if CBS wants to keep boasting that a show they haven’t picked up for a full season is “TV’s No.1 New Show,” that’s their business!
-Daniel
It sounded like you said the new Burton/Taylor movie starred “Nick Nolte” instead of “McNulty”.
Man, was I confused.
I think Fox wants Sleepy Hollow/The Following/24 to share a timeslot. I think they also want to see if people catching up on-demand will boost their numbers for serialised shows.
I’m interested to see what Fox ends up doing with their scheduling. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them putting Bones on hiatus for a few weeks until they see how Almost Human does.
It’s also worth remembering that Parks & Recreation was developed as a spin-off to The Office. Hopefully a Modern Family follows that semi-spin-off template rather than just being another Cleveland Show.
It definitely makes more sense for The CW to develop spin-offs that anybody else. Their big 3 (Arrow, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries) get so much higher ratings than everything else on the network and their production companies rely on international sales and it must be far easier to sell spin-offs to international broadcasters. Planted spin-offs also ease the development budget, which presumably allow them to make more series.
Did anyone have trouble downloading this on itunes? The description was right but the podcast is from April 1st.