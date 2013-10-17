Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 206

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!

For the second straight week, Thursday is the new Monday and we have a new episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

This week, we reviewed The CW’s “Reign” and we played catch-up on “How I Met Your Mother,” “New Girl” and “Homeland.” And we answered questions about ratings for “The Walking Dead” and… Get this… NBC’s struggles.

Next week? “Dracula” and stuff!

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Reign” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45)

Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” ratings (00:15:00 – 00:22:55)

Listener Mail: NBC Thursday (00:23:00 – 00:32:30)

“How I Met Your Mother” (00:32:40 – 00:42:30)

“New Girl” (00:42:35 – 00:53:40)

“Homeland” (00:53:40 – 01:05:00)

