Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 206

This week, we reviewed The CW’s “Reign” and we played catch-up on “How I Met Your Mother,” “New Girl” and “Homeland.” And we answered questions about ratings for “The Walking Dead” and… Get this… NBC’s struggles.
Next week? “Dracula” and stuff!
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Reign” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45)
Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” ratings (00:15:00 – 00:22:55)
Listener Mail: NBC Thursday (00:23:00 – 00:32:30)
“How I Met Your Mother” (00:32:40 – 00:42:30)
“New Girl” (00:42:35 – 00:53:40)
“Homeland” (00:53:40 – 01:05:00)
I like the Michael J. Fox Show, but the daughter needs to learn to stop making crazy facial expressions and wild hand gestures with EVERY line. Same goes for the older son on The Goldbergs. He scrunches up his face EVERY time he speaks. I feel like they both went to the “smell the fart” school of acting and it drives me crazy.
Geez, Dan. So negative about everything you talked about. How about on weeks where you hate everything you are planning on reviewing, stick in a “Dan’s Happy Minute” and talk about something in the past TV week you thought was good and worth noting.
JD – I was much more positive than Alan on “Reign”! Relatively. Somewhat.
-Daniel
Dan was also more positive about New Girl than I was!
Sepinwall – Was I? Was I REALLY? Or was I just more eager to embrace Crazy Winston?
-Daniel
Happy Dan?? Boring!
But Angry Dan is the best. Weary Dan, the one who just gets tired because everything is crap, he is not as much fun.
But I actually don’t think it’s a bad idea to do a “best thing I watched on TV this week” segment on the show. I would enjoy that.
LOL These comments are making me laugh. I pretty much love all shades of Dan. Can’t wait for the videos!
I don’t get it. You guys HATE HIMYM, why are you still watching ? Here’s an idea…. watch The Middle instead and enjoy yourselves!
Also, any idea why FX doesn’t put Justified on NetFlix? I feel like if they did it would do very well. They do have Sons of Anarchy and Rescue Me … why not Justified (or the Americans for that matter)?
It’s up to the studio, not the network. Sony (which did also produce Rescue Me) cut a deal with Amazon for exclusive streaming rights, and I’m guessing it was for more money than if they’d also sold to Netflix. That’s definitely a show that I think would benefit from being on Netflix, and as we discussed in the podcast, I wonder if more studios aren’t going to make sure their shows are there.
Isn’t Breaking Bad with Sony?
Amazon and Sony didn’t cut their deal until this February. Breaking Bad’s been on Netflix since 2011, shortly after Amazon Prime even started streaming anything.
The MJF episode with the lesbian who wasn’t a lesbian was cringe inducing and every episode since has been a considerable improvement even though its still not that great
Dan, you say that you didn’t think there was as much buzz for TWD but all last week a lot of friends on my twitter feed were talking about how excited there were for it
Chris – Like I said, my own social media awareness is just my own bubble. And, to be fair, people were talking about it. It just felt somewhat less. I don’t know how to describe how it felt, other than that I apparently misread it…
-Daniel
I agree with Dan. Compared to Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead felt like nothing to me in terms of online presence. Of course, Breaking Bad also had the added aspect of it being the final season, so a bunch of retrospective articles ran in the weeks before the premiere.
Still, Brody at the Tower of David hanging out with the pedophile doctor >>>>>> Dana’s sex life
I feel like a crazy person being the only person who actually likes the Dana storyline. It’s insane.
Agree with Rugman. I could relate with Dana’s storyline and thought the actress did a great job. The Brody stuff was just too crazy in a way that became boring quickly.
Dan! Thank you for the Anne of Green Gables shout-out. I had a feeling you’d recognize.
I wonder if Homeland would have been a better show had it not won an emmy for its first season.
Dan/Alan, have you seen this? audible.promo.eprize.com/homeland/
It’s the story of how Brody gets to Caracas (as told in Damien Lewis’ voice). Sorry, it doesn’t appear to be a metaphorical dream sequence.
Brittany – I saw a summary of it yesterday and I’m ignoring the heck out of it. Seems like a strange piece of compromised storytelling for the writers to give in to. This isn’t “Lost.” If you want to leave ambiguity — not on the dream thing, which I always knew was incorrect, but just on the specifics — leave ambiguity. Don’t try to milk your audience with ancillary texts…
-Daniel
Oh, I completely agree with you. Just thought it was interesting.
Just watched Reign. Enjoyable tweener show that hooked me in (for now).
OMG Hunky Nostradamus is a Sutherland! No way….! Didn’t see the resemblance.
The only creepy thing was the age difference between Bash and Mary Queen of Scots. Modified agreement on Adelaide Kane and her strength here, but am hoping it gets a bit better.
Oh gads, I loved the green Ireland. I’ll be sad when it shifts to Canada.