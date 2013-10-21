Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 207

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! After a couple weeks of trying to train you to salivate for podcasts on Thursdays rather than Mondays, we’re back on normal schedule this week. Suck it, Pavlov.

Apologies for the inference.

My point? Monday Firewall & Iceberg has returned, at least for one week.

In this installment, we’ve got reviews of “Dracula” and “Strike Back: Origins,” plus a glance at ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.EL.D.” four weeks into its run. We looked through some recent TV news, answered a bit of mail and then… sigh… we talked about “Homeland” for the second straight week. I hope it won’t happen again next week.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Dracula” (00:01:20 – 00:19:05)

“Strike Back: Origins” (00:19:05 – 00:28:25)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:28:30 – 42:15)

Recent TV News (00:42:20 – 00:53:15)

Listener Mail: Straight-to-Series orders (00:53:40 – 01:00:15)

“Homeland” (01:00:30 – 01:14:00)

