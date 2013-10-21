Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 207

#Homeland #Agents Of SHIELD
10.21.13 5 years ago 22 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! After a couple weeks of trying to train you to salivate for podcasts on Thursdays rather than Mondays, we’re back on normal schedule this week. Suck it, Pavlov.
Apologies for the inference. 
My point? Monday Firewall & Iceberg has returned, at least for one week. 
In this installment, we’ve got reviews of “Dracula” and “Strike Back: Origins,” plus a glance at ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.EL.D.” four weeks into its run. We looked through some recent TV news, answered a bit of mail and then… sigh… we talked about “Homeland” for the second straight week. I hope it won’t happen again next week. 
Here’s today’s breakdown:  
“Dracula” (00:01:20 – 00:19:05)
“Strike Back: Origins” (00:19:05 – 00:28:25)
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:28:30 – 42:15)
Recent TV News (00:42:20 – 00:53:15)
Listener Mail: Straight-to-Series orders (00:53:40 – 01:00:15)
“Homeland” (01:00:30 – 01:14:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Homeland#Agents Of SHIELD
TAGSagents of shieldALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergDRACULAFirewall IcebergHOMELANDMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDPODCASTStrike Back Origins

