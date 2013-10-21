Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 207

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! After a couple weeks of trying to train you to salivate for podcasts on Thursdays rather than Mondays, we’re back on normal schedule this week. Suck it, Pavlov.
Apologies for the inference.
My point? Monday Firewall & Iceberg has returned, at least for one week.
In this installment, we’ve got reviews of “Dracula” and “Strike Back: Origins,” plus a glance at ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.EL.D.” four weeks into its run. We looked through some recent TV news, answered a bit of mail and then… sigh… we talked about “Homeland” for the second straight week. I hope it won’t happen again next week.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Dracula” (00:01:20 – 00:19:05)
“Strike Back: Origins” (00:19:05 – 00:28:25)
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:28:30 – 42:15)
Recent TV News (00:42:20 – 00:53:15)
Listener Mail: Straight-to-Series orders (00:53:40 – 01:00:15)
“Homeland” (01:00:30 – 01:14:00)
I think you were confusing Jonathan Rhys-Meyers with Matthew Rhys, who actually is Welsh.
That’s what it was. Thanks.
Weird thing is that Rhys Meyers is his stage name. He’s actually surname is O’Keeffe.
Matthew Rhys, on the other hand, I think does a great American accent.
Or maybe John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli the dwarf in ‘The Lord of the Rings’? He’s Welsh and will a double-barrelled Rhys surname.
John Rhys-Davies as Dracula is a show I’d probably watch, no matter how absurd that sounds.
Even tho I turn on HBO for 10 weeks for Game of Thrones, I torrent Strike Back because I’m too embarrassed to call Comcast and ask them to turn on Cinemax, tho I would probably be talking to a 25 year old who would have no idea about the Skinemax origins of Cinemax. :)
When you say Richard Armitage is a better actor than Philip Winchester, are you saying that he’s better than both the Strike Back guys or just Philip Winchester? I’m assuming the former, but hey, maybe you’re a big Sullivan Stapleton fan.
Did anyone EVER expect that Coulson would be effective as the lead of a TV show (outside of the writer/producers, presumably)? I thought the idea of building a series around him was very odd, and so far we’ve gotten exactly what I expected from that initial announcement.
I can’t blame the actor. They’ve given him nothing to do except occasionally make cryptic remarks about where he was when he was dead. Also, from what I can see they’re pitching Brett Dalton and Chloe Bennett as the “leads” moreso than Coulson.
As for Brett Dalton, I keep seeing comparisons to him and other Joss Whedon wooden leading men who’ve grown into roles, particularly David Boreanz. I don’t buy there for this reason. As prominent as Angel got on “Buffy,” and even though he eventually did get his own show, Wooden Velvet Jacket Man of the pilot was never expected to carry that series. He was in…what, two scenes? And the major Angel mythology didn’t really come into play until the second season, when he’d become fairly compelling. But if he hadn’t gelled as a character or actor in the first season, “Buffy” could have ditched him without missing a beat. That show always had Sarah Michelle Geller as a central, compelling presence who was fun and engaging to watch, which is what SHIELD lacks.
I think Dalton (that’s the “whitest guy in the room” agent, right?) is more akin to the Doctor guy on Firefly, who was an incredibly wooden presence (and was written as such, but the actor didn’t really break out of that mold).
Clarke Gregg is a solid character, but he’s always worked best in a supporting role. Putting him in the lead is really miscalculating what Gregg does best.
Alternate energy schemes and creating a crimewave to lower property values need to take a 10 year hiatus from TV/movies.
Wow, Dracula sounds really, really awful. I was actually planning on maybe catching that.
And Dan: The Bram Stoker book holds up really well in my opinion (I’ve read it twice as an adult). It’s cool and propulsive pulp writing, not really scary but effective and entertaining. In all honesty, I have a weak spot for that kind of Victorian horror so it might not work as well for everyone, but I think it’s obvious why it’s such a classic.
So, the guys from that consistently excellent “24” (ahem) have fouled up “Homeland.” The only part I don’t understand is why you guys and Mo and Goodman are so surprised. (Insert story of frog and scorpion.)
Yeah, 24 had its fun, goofy moments, but in terms of well written drama or character development, it was a complete disaster. I thought maybe the format forced them into the silly things they pulled, but “Homeland” pretty much confirms it’s just the way they roll.
Considering how good the first season was, it was fair to think this show had potential to deliver. But the premise as a series was inherently problematic from the very start.
Nonsense. 24 had its problems (specifically, Season 6, and to a lesser degree, Season 8 and the beginning of Season 4), but it has five good to spectacular seasons (Seasons 2, 3 and 5 are pantheon seasons, while 1 and 7 are very good–not to mention that the second half of Season 4 is as good as anything they ever did). It never tried to do anything other than be a very exciting action show, but the writing and acting turned out to be much better (again, with the above caveats factored in) than I could have reasonably expected. And that’s why it won an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series (“complete disasters” don’t get recognized with television’s top award–sorry) and is one of the 10 best dramas ever made, along with Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, The Wire, Battlestar Galactica, Friday Night Lights, The Shield, Game of Thrones, Mad Men and Lost.
Unleash the 24 fans! Everyone is entitled to an opinion, John, but winning an Emmy is fairly meaningless when you consider that about half of the shows you listed in your “10 best dramas ever made” never won the Primetime Drama award (hell, three where never even nominated and one only got a token end-of-series nomination). In my opinion, the Emmys are a popularity contest, not a determinant of quality in any category.
I’m sorry, I was never a big fan of 24 but I know people love it and it had its share of devoted critics too. They lost me when they gave a character temporary amnesia as a plot device (hello daytime soaps!). It was a ground-breaking concept in many ways and was immensely popular, and therefore should be respected for that though.
I never said the Emmys are the be-all end-all. After all, The West Wing (a show I dislike, but I recognize that it is well made for what it is) won four in a row. I said they didn’t give their top award to “complete disasters,” which I stand by. There’s a pretty distinct difference in those statements. I would never argue that the winner of Outstanding Drama Series was per se the best drama on television (I’ve only agreed with the selection in three of the last 15 years). I would argue that the winner is always one of the 5-10 best dramas on TV, though, which would rule out all “complete disasters.” And it would be one thing if it won for its first season, when the novelty of the show may have swept people away (hello, Homeland). But it won for the first time for its *fifth* season. The only other shows to do that are The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, and while it’s not as great as the two best shows ever made, that speaks for itself. And I can’t really take you seriously when you apparently gave up on 24 midway through Season 1 (just as I’m not particularly qualified to discuss anything beyond the first 18 episodes of The West Wing, as that was when I abandoned ship). Yes, the amnesia plot was stupid. But that was a fairly minor plot from the first season. Not a big deal in my view, given how excellent the rest of the show was.
Were LA Law and The Practice really “great” TV shows? They both won the Best Drama award more than once. I’m not saying they weren’t. My point is that Emmy respects popularity as much as quality.
I watched all of the first season, which took a noticeable dive in the writing after the initial 13 episodes to the full-season pick-up. I also tried to watch the first 4-6 episodes of four other seasons and was never all that entertained. The show (and it’s audience) was more interested in plot twists and action than characterization and narrative, which is fine. Those elements suited the show’s time-compression formula well and if executed right can be very entertaining. I like a good popcorn thriller or a solid action film myself, but stretched out to 24 hours over multiple seasons I just found it repetitive and as a result not very appealing. But there are few television series like it and really none that were as successful.
I watch A LOT of TV so it’s really weird to me that week to week hardly any of the shows I watch — and enjoy — are part of the podcast.
And then a show that is obviously foundering to a spectacular degree – Homeland – you give so much shade to…. It’s mystifying.
I mean, in a field of fall TV that is pretty freaking bad, what is everyone really enjoying?