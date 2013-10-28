Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 208

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s our second straight week of prompt-and-timely podcasting!

In this week’s Firewall & Iceberg installment, we reviewed HBO’s “Seduced and Abandoned” and Sundance’s airing of the French drama “The Returned.” We also checked in on buzzy dramas “Scandal” and, particularly, “The Good Wife.”

Next week may be slow, so send mail!

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Seduced and Abandoned” (00:00:45 – 00:12:35)

“The Returned” (00:12:35 – 00:28:30)

Listener Mail: Screeners with unfinished FX (00:29:05 – 00:38:15)

“Scandal” (00:38:40 – 00:54:50)

“The Good Wife” (00:54:50 – 01:21:20)

