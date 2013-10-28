Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 208

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s our second straight week of prompt-and-timely podcasting!
In this week’s Firewall & Iceberg installment, we reviewed HBO’s “Seduced and Abandoned” and Sundance’s airing of the French drama “The Returned.” We also checked in on buzzy dramas “Scandal” and, particularly, “The Good Wife.”
Next week may be slow, so send mail!
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Seduced and Abandoned” (00:00:45 – 00:12:35)
“The Returned” (00:12:35 – 00:28:30)
Listener Mail: Screeners with unfinished FX (00:29:05 – 00:38:15)
“Scandal” (00:38:40 – 00:54:50)
“The Good Wife” (00:54:50 – 01:21:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
You should check in on Masters of Sex and some of the comedies next week
I give Sundance credit for airing The Returned, but the way they are promoting the show is perplexing. This is the UK trailer that got me to watch the show.
[www.youtube.com]
Curious to read Alan’s review on Thursday.
Also thanks for not spoiling key details in your podcasts. Reading the reviews of The Returned and I am blown away how the reviewers casually mention one of the best twists in the entire series.
Someone posted a subtitled The Returned on Youtube before Sundance announced that it would be airing this series. I thought it was fantastic. The mood is very different from any other shows I’ve seen, especially from this genre. It was scary, disturbing, and pretty emotional. The closest comparison I can make is Top of the Lake meets In the Flesh.
I’m curious: is Sundance’s version French with English subs? The trailer on their website doesn’t include any dialogue, so it is not clear if it is dubbed or subbed. Also, is this still considered a miniseries if there is a 2nd season/series in development? Finally, thoughts on A & E remaking this?
Can’t wait to rewatch on Sundance.
Sareeta – Subtitles. I assume it’s uncut. Feels uncut. And because it’s eight hours, I assume it’s inevitable they’d submit as miniseries for Emmy consideration, whatever difference that makes.
And ABC is effectively remaking this with “Resurrection,” but A&E can try too. They’ll miss the point and it’ll be bad…
-Daniel
Sundance rightly submitted “Rectify” in the drama series category, even though the first season only had six episodes, so who knows… But would “The Returned” even be eligible at the Emmys, being a French production and all?
@Moo – Well, Downtown Abbey is an English production, and it’s eligible. So I would assume so.
Moo Talaei,
I believe you are correct. Think the show would have to be co-production between Sundance and the French company for it to qualify for the Emmys. I think Broadchurch might face the same problem of not being a co-production.
About the reaction of the characters to the return of dead people, you’ve forgotten Mr Costa. His reaction is the most violent, in its first (the reaction is off-screen but he has to call the nurse), second and third stage.
About the casting, yes, they are known. But they don’t usually play in commercial movies. Rather the kind you meet in Cannes, at the Cesar Awards or on a stage in Paris. The cast totals up 8 Cesar (equivalent of the Oscars) nominations, 2 Cesar wins, and 8 Moliere (equivalent of the Tonys) noms. Plus several other prizes.
About the location, it is not a small village but a small moutain town. Annecy where most of the serie was shot has 50 000 inhabitants, which allow both proximity and isolation. With those who live in town (Julie), those who live somewhere at the periphery (Camille’s parents, Laure, Adele and Thomas, Pierre at the Helping Hand) and those who live in remote hamlets, higher in the mountain (Mr Costa, Victor’s parents, Serge and Toni).
And to verify the uncut side, the best episode is probably the number 6 with its high level of sex and nudity.
no!!!! Christine Baranski is taking a leave of absence?!? Oh well, The Good Wife’s loss is NYC’s gain I guess.
She has been amazing, very true, this season….
I agree with the problematic nature of The Good Wife. To me, although I watch it and enjoy it, at it’s heart is the problem with evaluating it’s stature: It is essentially a procedural. Comparing it to Mad Men — a fully fleshed out drama — is like comparing apples to oranges.
Truly I think that procedurals are incredibly difficult to sustain and enjoy from a critical perspective over a long term.
I *hate* rankings. I think it’s a guy thing to make lists.
I have to disagree with that. Procedurals can continue indefinitely. Serials like Homefront and Dexter eventually reach a point where even their biggest fans want them to wrap-this-up-already!
As far as The Good Wife discussion, I like that every character is “gray.” The fact that they all act in their self interest makes it fun to watch. Yes Masters of sex is better because I have a rooting interest in the characters but I am more consistently entertained by Good Wife than by many cable shows such as Boardwalk Empire. Feingold is probably wrong as to how long it will last. CBS will probably realize that any new show will probably do as badly in their very difficult time slot and let it stay till the end of the seventh season when the standard actors contracts run out.
SkipMcCoy – Did Senator Russ Feingold state an opinion regarding when “Good Wife” is going to end?
-Daniel
Dan – I think he and Sen. McCain had a debate about who could contribute to the show’s production, and how much they could give!