Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 208

#The Good Wife #Scandal
10.28.13 5 years ago 16 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s our second straight week of prompt-and-timely podcasting!
In this week’s Firewall & Iceberg installment, we reviewed HBO’s “Seduced and Abandoned” and Sundance’s airing of the French drama “The Returned.” We also checked in on buzzy dramas “Scandal” and, particularly, “The Good Wife.”
Next week may be slow, so send mail! 
Here’s today’s breakdown: 
“Seduced and Abandoned” (00:00:45 – 00:12:35)
“The Returned” (00:12:35 – 00:28:30)
Listener Mail: Screeners with unfinished FX (00:29:05 – 00:38:15)
“Scandal” (00:38:40 – 00:54:50)
“The Good Wife” (00:54:50 – 01:21:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#The Good Wife#Scandal
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTSCANDALSEDUCED AND ABANDONEDTHE GOOD WIFETHE RETURNED

