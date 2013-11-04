Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 209

11.04.13 5 years ago 29 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! This is not, in fact, the All “Breaking Bad” installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Instead, we talked about “Mike & Molly” and “Sleepy Hollow” and we answered a few pieces of Listener Mail touching on “Parenthood,” Race and “Saturday Night Live” and the TV Equivalent of The Mendoza Line.
We were a smidge tight on time, so this podcast is a tight hour. 
Here’s today’s breakdown:
The New “Mike & Molly” (00:00:50 – 00:18:50)
“Sleepy Hollow” (00:18:50 – 00:32:40)
Listener Mail: Hattie & “Parenthood” (00:33:05 – 00:45:30)
Listener Mail: Race & “SNL” (00:45:35 – 00:54:55)
Listener Mail: TV’s Mendoza Line: (00:55:00 – 00:59:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

