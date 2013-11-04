Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 209

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! This is not, in fact, the All “Breaking Bad” installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Instead, we talked about “Mike & Molly” and “Sleepy Hollow” and we answered a few pieces of Listener Mail touching on “Parenthood,” Race and “Saturday Night Live” and the TV Equivalent of The Mendoza Line.
We were a smidge tight on time, so this podcast is a tight hour.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
The New “Mike & Molly” (00:00:50 – 00:18:50)
“Sleepy Hollow” (00:18:50 – 00:32:40)
Listener Mail: Hattie & “Parenthood” (00:33:05 – 00:45:30)
Listener Mail: Race & “SNL” (00:45:35 – 00:54:55)
Listener Mail: TV’s Mendoza Line: (00:55:00 – 00:59:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
How about Naomi Watts? She was in an ABC pilot that wasn’t picked up, became a movie, and then went on to become an Academy Award nominated movie star. I’m guessing ABC at least wishes they’d signed her to a talent deal.
M – But Watts’ deal would have been with the production comedy and not with ABC. And Naomi Watts, while a marvelous actress, is not a bankable movie star.
-Daniel
Ha! Crane’s stinky clothes.. ;) Ok, the guy was miffed by a loofah and aggravated by a razor (?) melded in that godawful (almost) impenetrable plastic. Yes, scissors — that 1500 BC invention save the day…
You know the guy is going to go take a shower and stuff — he then muses whether he should change his clothes… Problem solved!
It can be inferred that he washed his clothes too and his mere query rids the stigma of the 21st century weirdness of it all – just like that! Anything more would’ve been too much… I loved it.
Sorry…I suppose that might’ve been better posted over at Alan’s page? I was already here, so…
Ask Ausiello had a blurb about Haddie last month:
Question: Will Sarah Ramos be back for Season 5 of Parenthood? —Jesus
Ausiello: I answered this Q a few weeks back, but I’ll let Jason Katims confirm it himself. P’hood‘s boss tells us there are no current plans for Haddie to pay the family a visit. “It’s always a question of finding the right story combined with Sarah’s availability,” he adds. “We sort of dealt with this a lot starting on Friday Night Lights, where so many of our characters wound up graduating from high school and sort of leaving the show, and sometimes coming back for either one or a series of episodes, or sometimes a lot of episodes.”
[tvline.com]
—–
Also, I know you guys can’t seem to get over David Giuntoli on Grimm, but I think the show has been excellent since its return. The group has really congealed into a scooby gang, as all the main characters are now on the same page and working together to fight larger threats, without any secrets to be kept from each other (except poor Sgt. Wu) or memory loss. And it seems to have taken a decided turn towards longer arcs and world-building and fewer and fewer monsters of the week. I find Sleepy Hollow to be a nearly unbearable slog through ridiculousness, but I’m always happy to have a new Grimm episode to watch.
About 12.6% of the US population are blacks. 12.5% of the SNL cast members are black. Is there really a problem?
Richie – Yes.
This is not an issue of proportional representation.
-Daniel
My favorite part of the SNL segment was the brief mention of “Key & Peele.” Those guys are doing pretty much everything so much better right now than SNL. In part because they can put some teeth into their Obama sketches because they put black comedians front-and-center, but in part because it’s just…better.
Hmm I didn’t realize that 0% of the population were black women. And how many Hispanics are in the cast? I doubt it matches the population percentage. So YOU should be angry based on your own criteria.
Me too with The Blacklist wig! I curse you guys every time I watch it. All I can think about is reaching through the TV and ripping it off!
…and apparently I’m terrible at wigspotting, because I hadn’t thought about it before. Curse you, Firewall & Iceberg, curse you!
No MoS? Come on!
I believe their first review was based on the first six episodes. The sixth episode aired this season. No point on doing another one until they’ve watch a fresh batch of episodes.
What? Did just previewd the show, they didn’t talk about what happened in the first 6 episodes.
How about “The Singing Detective” (1986) with Michael Gambon as an idea for a rewatch thing for the podcast. Would LOVE to hear you two analyse that gorgeous piece of work episode-by-episode.
Pat – I’d *love* to rewatch “Singing Detective” for the podcast at some point. It’s about as great as TV gets. I just don’t know when that time might come.
-Daniel
Also, neither of you guys cover Misfits…
Misfits is actually a REALLY fun show.
Moreso than Sleepy Hollow!
Pat – I really like “Misfits,” but because of its distribution, it’s a challenge to cover. I’ve seen the first three seasons and look forward to catching back up at some point, but it’s not on any logical schedule.
-Daniel
Honestly, it only gets worse after the third season. You are not missing much.
I don’t know why a bunch of people online say that. Too attached to the old cast to embrace the new? Resistant to the series starting to lean more towards comedy than sci-fi?
I think the new cast that Season 4 sets into play is great and I’ve grown more attached to them than the original cast. I found Season 4 thrilling and absolutely hilarious in equal measure. It was my favourite season of the series.
Season 5 is a bit underwhelming so far, but I definitely don’t agree that the series “lost it” after the third season, and neither do most viewers I’ve met in real-life, despite a lot of people online love to brutalise the fourth and fifth seasons.
Hey, I don’t want to brutalise anything, I just didn’t love the newer seasons. And yes, of course, a lot of that has to do with the old cast leaving. I watch tv shows mostly for character, since that’s the main advantage tv has over film, more time to build characters up, to make them more complex, to build a relationship between you and fictional people, etc. I really loved the original characters (except Curtis, and of course he had to be the one to survive the longest), unfortunately, except for Rudy, I just don’t love the new characters. And when you not engaged by the characters, it becames very easy to see the show’s faults in other areas. Misfits was always kinda silly and crazy, but to me it worked because it had really interesting and funny characters at the center, now that the heart is gone it just doesn’t hold together anymore. But like I said, this is only my opinion, I’m glad you still enjoy the show.
I really hate to bring politics up, but since Dan mentioned it, Obama was not “wildly popular a year-and-a-half ago.” If we interpret “a-year-and-a-half” strictly as 18 months, that’s May 2012, when his approval rating stood at 47 percent in Gallup. That is not “wildly popular.” Looking at Gallup’s monthly tracker, I don’t think he’s been wildly popular since the first year of his presidency. Getting reelected is *not* the same thing as being wildly popular. It just means more people voted for him than voted for his opponent. I’m not sure what Dan’s definition of “wildly popular is,” but I would assume an approval rating of 60 percent or more. The last time his approval rating was that high (again, according to Gallup, which seems like a middle-of-the-road source) was in June 2009, less than six months into his presidency. Even if we relax the standard to say that an approval rating of 55 percent or more is “wildly popular,” that only buys him a couple more months, as it had slipped to 53 percent (sorry, I don’t think 53 percent is “wildly popular”–the term “wildly” implies a significantly larger percentage than a simple majority) by August of 2009. By February 2010, his approval was at 50 percent, and it has only gotten that high since in May 2011 (when Osama bin Laden was killed) and in the few months surrounding his reelection (from October 2012 to February 2013, his approval was at or above 50 percent, but never higher than 53 percent). I’m not trying to make a political point here. I’m not going to mention anything about my own politics (I’d be making the same argument if a right-leaning critic had made the same pronouncement about a Republican president with identical numbers). I just think we should strive for accuracy.
John – He won comfortable reelection in a race that polls and pundits said was neck-and-neck leading up to the eve of said election. In any case, I have no desire to parse “wildly” popular. So I apologize. I said literally nothing political. Nothing. Other than to acknowledge my own liberal bias and say that I wished “SNL” took the piss out of Obama more regularly. That’s pretty fair. And balance. Even if my statistics suck.
-Daniel
That’s a lot of parsing of “wildly”.
Regarding SNL’s institutional apathy to the cultures of the world . .
No mention here of In Living Color from 1990-1995?
Girls’ racial problems are just as bad – honestly worse – than SNL’s (vanishingly few non-white characters, gross racial jokes from people who work on the show on Twitter, etc.), yet for THAT show you guys’ response to anything suggesting criticism in that direction is to clap your hands over your ears and go “SHUT UP SHUT UP I CAN’T HEAR YOU LALALALA!” You’re happy to criticize racial politics… so long as you’re carefully following the zeitgeist.
Orlando Jones’ character did get a shot in the pilot where he pulled out the kind of shifty sideways glance that TV Tropes refers to as a “Traitor Shot”. However, it hasn’t yet been followed up, so that might be something they didn’t catch when re-editing the pilot.
Sleepy Hollow’s the only new network drama that’s totally won me over. Blacklist is pretty rote. Agents of SHIELD is still finding itself/trying not to drown in corporate synergy. Bailed halfway thru Hostages pilot after seeing that it didn’t even have a pseudospaderian performance amongst the cast. Nothing else has yet got past promo stage, although I have plans to check in on Almost Human.
BTW – Boone’s character is Liz. And Mike from Homeland answers to Agent Dickweed. No other non-Spader characters from Blacklist have made enough of an impression for me to remember their names outside the show.
Well I know this will likely not happen since Alan doesn’t watch the CW shows, but I would love to get your take on how the new CW shows are doing, now that we are a few episodes in.
I have to say that I am really surprised by how much I’m liking Reign and The Tomorrow People, maybe because I had zero expectations going in, but also because they have done a few unexpected things.
In Reign I’m shocked at how much I’m liking Francis, and how sweet his relationship with Mary is. I was not expecting them to get together so fast, not expecting Francis to be such a sweetheart (but still kinda smart), and definitely not expecting the dynamic he has with Bash. Bash himself so far has been kinda bland, and it’s a problem how very little we know about him, but by now I thought surely Mary would be causing strife between the brothers, but alas… I guess it would be really too much of a copycat thing to have the show that airs after TVD to have a triangle between brothers. Honestly I hope they never go there (foolish of me, I know) because I like to see the three of them working together.
Even Queen Catherine, my least favourite part of the pilot has not been so bad as I thought. She really seems to love her son, and she’s always so desperate to know if he’s going to live that I almost feel for her. I still don’t get where they are going with hunky Nostradamus, Clarissa and the people of the forest though. it’s all kinda weird and out of place. I guess you can’t be a CW show and not have a fantasy element anymore. Next season I expect fairies in Hart Of Dixie or something.
The Tomorrow People has also been kinda fun. The dialogue is very clunky sometimes, and every time they start going on about “The Refuge” they all sound insane but the action and special effects are decent, John and Cara are interesting, and Stephen at least doesn’t get in the way that much. Also, having Mark Pellegrino as your villain always helps. I’m liking the show so far, but it’s already kinda implausible that Ultra isn’t convinced that Stephen is playing both sides, and I fear that the implausibility will get unbearable very quickly.
As for the Originals, it’s kinda of a mixed bag. Like you said, its doing much better than TVD was at this point, but still has huge problems. TVD was never particularly good with mythology and The Originals doubles down on that. They are lucky that they have a good cast to work with, because the TVD universe mythology is not 1. very interesting, 2. only makes sense on occasion, and 3. it’s definitely not enough to anchor a show. Thankfully the Original siblings are all very well played, and Marcel it’s at least fun in his hamminess. Although I’m still kinda baffled by how bland all the witches are (especially Davina, horrible casting) and how badly they write Haley (what a waste of Phoebe Tonkin).
Sorry for writing this gigantic comment here, but I needed to vent about CW shows, and unfortunately they are not watched by that many critics I read. Maybe I new to find some new ones. ;)