Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 214 – Best of 2013

12.18.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
Apologies for the technical issues that prevented us from posting a Firewall & Iceberg Video Show yesterday and the timing issues that prevented us from having a podcast last week. However, this should make up for some of that neglect.
You may have seen our ballots in HitFix’s 2nd Annual TV Critics’ Poll. 
But that doesn’t mean you can’t also enjoy hearing us talk about our Top 10 lists and about the year’s best TV for a regular-length podcast.
So that’s what this is! It’s our Best of 2013 Podcast.
Today’s breakdown:
Best of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:14:45

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTtop 10 2013

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP