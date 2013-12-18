Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 214 – Best of 2013

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
Apologies for the technical issues that prevented us from posting a Firewall & Iceberg Video Show yesterday and the timing issues that prevented us from having a podcast last week. However, this should make up for some of that neglect.
You may have seen our ballots in HitFix’s 2nd Annual TV Critics’ Poll.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t also enjoy hearing us talk about our Top 10 lists and about the year’s best TV for a regular-length podcast.
So that’s what this is! It’s our Best of 2013 Podcast.
Today’s breakdown:
Best of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:14:45
I certainly hope there’s a Worst Of podcast. Netflix’s other series, “Hemlock Grove,” has been tragically forgotten, but that would be a moment where it could shine. In its badness.
Do you think that perhaps The Americans might have been higher on your lists if it had been on the air more recently? That was in my top 3 with OITNB and Rectify. (I don’t watch Breaking Bad.)
MCM99 – It wouldn’t have made a difference for me. I haven’t decided yet if it’s making my Second 10 either. It’s gonna be close!
-Daniel
Mad Men is either one of the best shows of all time or its a show you have 6th in a year end list, hard to see how it can be both. Its my favorite show but when despite having full name recognition it starts falling behind shows like The Good Wife like in your critics poll perhaps its not meant to be in the pantheon discussion?
Drodd – Sorry. That makes no sense. The show’s place in the pantheon will be based on the totality of its TV run, not whether it ranked sixth in this year’s critics’ poll for its sixth season. I guarantee you that “Mad Men” would have finished at the top of the list for at least two or three of its first five seasons and in the Top 3 for ALL of the rest. It was No.2 last year in the Critics’ Poll, wasn’t it? Or three?
But it sure as heck isn’t an “either/or” proposition for *one* season and pantheon.
-Daniel
Dan, it looks like last year it was 3, but behind Homeland! IMO this wasn’t an off year for Mad Men, if I had to rank the seasons this would be somewhere in the middle. Anyway unlike a comedy a drama cannot afford to be considered as falling off and still be considered great, I am not saying Mad Men isn’t one of the greatest shows of all time just that its not one of the most crtically acclaimed shows of all time anymore. There’s no way to know for sure but I doubt even the Sopranos, the most inconsistent of the Pantheon shows would ever have ranked outside the top 5 of these lists.
Let me put it another way, from your lists its clear that for a third of its run Mad Men has been considered to be behind either Homeland or the Good Wife, how can you claim that its also considered by these same people as one of the greatest of all time?
Drodd – Three straight Drama Series Emmys. A slew of TCA Awards. I love HitFix’s Critics’ Poll, but the “Mad Men” place in the pantheon is not jeopardized in the SLIGHTEST because it finished sixth this year. [And it was idiotic that “Homeland” was No.3 last year and if you gave a lot of people the chance to revote based on last year’s season, there’s zero chance it finishes that high. And that’s what the pantheon is about more than anything, legacy. Immediate reaction is only part of the equation and it’s impossible to say that “Mad Men” is not one of the most acclaimed and honored shows of all-time. ]
-Daniel
Actually I believe it won 4 straight emmys but so did the West Wing. After Mad Men ends you can do a poll among these critics with all the shows in Alan’s book and see where it finishes. Anyway, from the information in these lists to me it looks like putting Mad Men in the pantheon would be more a personal choice, not one supported by the critics in these polls that’s all. I don’t care that much about these lists other than to maybe look out for new shows, like Rectify which I just started watching and it looks great.
Drodd – The pantheon is not an actual place. Anybody putting anything there is a personal choice, whether it’s for “The Sopranos” or “Breaking Bad” or “Criminal Minds.”
And, again, you’re basing an awful lot of stock in a sixth place finish in a poll you don’t care about.
Guess what? Barring a seventh season collapse, “Mad Men” is in *my* pantheon.
-Daniel
Mad Men would be in my pantheon too and of course its not an actual place but I have noticed some measure of consensus over what (drama) shows would be there. I am just claiming that if you created a pantheon by polling the same critics you polled for these lists I am not 100% sure Mad Men would get in the way I am for The Sopranos or The Wire. Do you disagree with that? I am just extrapolating off the information that’s available.
Arg!!! Is there a place I can go to where I don’t have to hear anyone talking about “pantheon” ever gain?
Drodd–canonization is a process that happens over time, and while I too have noticed a decline in it’s reputation, the vagaries of critical fashion and quantification can be misleading. According to metacritic, for example, the first season of Boardwalk Empire is the highest rated, but I don’t know of any critics who consider it the best season. Also, a single season that “only” ranks at number 6 in a banner year for television (and particularly serial dramas) says little about the show as a whole–the fifth season of The Wire is widely regarded as deeply flawed at least, but if I had a nickel for every time someone declared The Wire the best show ever I’d be rich. Alan, like me, had serious reservations about the conclusion of Breaking Bad but still easily ranked it as the best show of the year(although I actually did think Felina took some of the varnish off the show as a whole)–the point being that in classic literature there are any number of works that have parts that are regarded as uneven or miscalculated(such as the last few chapters of Huckleberry Finn) that are nevertheless considered masterpieces. Why should TV be different?