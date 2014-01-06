Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 216

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
We’ve got so much new stuff premiering this week that we had to reverse the timing for the podcast and the video show. With a ton of stuff premiering on Tuesday, we moved the podcast up to review gems like “Intelligence” and “Killer Women” and whatnot. We have eight reviews in this podcast. That’s a lot.
Then tomorrow, we’ll do our video show, which will include a Golden Globes preview and a preview of the upcoming TCA press tour, plus reviews of “True Detective,” “Enlisted,” “Chozen” and “Spoils of Babylon.”
Whee!
Here’s today’s podcast breakdown:
“Intelligence” (00:02:15 – 00:11:15)
“Killer Women” (00:11:15 – 00:18:00)
“Justified” (00:18:00 – 00:24:30)
“Cougar Town” (00:24:30 – 00:29:30)
“Chicago PD” (00:29:35 – 00:41:45)
“Helix” (00:41:45 – 00:50:45)
“Shameless” (00:50:50 – 00:57:00)
“Girls” (00:57:05 – 01:04:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Man, I love Emmy Rossum’s face. What a smile. Happy to listen to a regular podcast again! Great shows being discussed too, which isn’t always the case.
Wow, surprised about your reaction to Justified. All the early reviews I’ve read are all positive. Sooo hope you’re wrong.
BHammer100 – Oh, I’m not wrong. But I hope you disagree!
-Daniel
Ehh. Even if you agree, it’s just one bad episode-it happens. Plus, season premieres are very rarely the best episodes of a show.
I know I like Justified better than Dan, so hopefully I’ll only find the episode mildly disappointing at worst.
I like people dying…. so I’m on board!
BHAMMER100, you have to remember that Dan, while I value his opinion and especially appreciate his willingness to rage against so much BS that other critics let slide (e.g., NBC’s Dracula), has certain quirks. Namely, he always nitpicks Justified, while he holds Mad Men and Matthew Weiner sacrosanct, even when the quality of the writing is at its most dubious.
Is Michael Rappaport really such a worry on Justified? You all thought Reverend Billy was going to be the big bad last season and he got poisoned in episode three!
PrettOK – You are, as ever, pretty hung up on that little misinterpretation of text on our part, aren’t you? I’m sure you’ll love Rappaport!
-Daniel
I haven’t read anything that outright calls Darryl and his brood the Big Bads, but from the poster with the crows on it to Yost talking about viewing the Crowes as “an invasive species,” I think they’re probably around for the season. I really hope I like him better in this than you guys did, since this is my favorite show and I’d hate to see it marred by a poor performance.
I’m kind of scared now, re: Gaby Hoffman. :D
You should be, Belinda.
I thought loving Billy Joel’s “Shameless” was my own secret shame. So glad someone else has it close at hand.
Thanks for rushing the podcast out so quick with all of these premieres. It really helps my viewing choices this week to have a small primer on what to expect, even if you simply reinforced all of my existing expectations.
“A clone-off between Tricia Helfer and Tatiana Maslany in the 4th season of Orphan Black… that would be acceptable to me”
OK, that’s from memory, so I might be paraphrasing you a bit there, Dan. Anyway, I laughed. Out loud.