Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 216

We’ve got so much new stuff premiering this week that we had to reverse the timing for the podcast and the video show. With a ton of stuff premiering on Tuesday, we moved the podcast up to review gems like “Intelligence” and “Killer Women” and whatnot. We have eight reviews in this podcast. That’s a lot.

Then tomorrow, we’ll do our video show, which will include a Golden Globes preview and a preview of the upcoming TCA press tour, plus reviews of “True Detective,” “Enlisted,” “Chozen” and “Spoils of Babylon.”

Here’s today’s podcast breakdown:

“Intelligence” (00:02:15 – 00:11:15)

“Killer Women” (00:11:15 – 00:18:00)

“Justified” (00:18:00 – 00:24:30)

“Cougar Town” (00:24:30 – 00:29:30)

“Chicago PD” (00:29:35 – 00:41:45)

“Helix” (00:41:45 – 00:50:45)

“Shameless” (00:50:50 – 00:57:00)

“Girls” (00:57:05 – 01:04:30)

