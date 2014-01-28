Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 217

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
Sorry for two weeks away, but we’re back for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
As we explain in this week’s podcast, between Alan’s physical circumstances and my TCA Press Tour and Sundance circumstances, we missed out on two weeks of potentially busy podcasts, but we returned for a week with almost nothing.
So we reviewed BBC America’s “Fleming” just because it happened to be new and premiering this week. And then we also did a quick check-in on a bunch of shows that premiered over the past couple weeks, discussed the press tour, talked Golden Globes and more.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Fleming” (00:03:20 – 00:11:20)
Press tour recap (00:11:25 – 00:27:15)
Golden Globes (00:27:20 – 00:34:30)
“Rake” (00:34:40 – 00:43:05)
“Black Sails” (00:43:05 – 00:48:35)
“Suburgatory” (00:48:35 – 00:54:20)
“Looking” (00:54:20 – 01:03:30)
“How Your Mother Met Me” (01:03:30 – 01:09:05)
“Sleepy Hollow” (01:09:05 – 01:18:45)
Did either of you catch the most recent episode of Mom? The show has become my favorite of the recent past. Makes me both laugh and even get all verklempt. Magic!
Regarding the Rake VOD experience, I’m really interested in your thoughts on the fact that there’s a heavy ad load on VOD content — and the fact that it is fast-forward disabled. Also do you have any opinion on authentication (where MSOs require you verify you are a subscriber before you can access content)?
Dan, I’m a little disappointed in you (you normally strike me as quite progressive) for taking the “Girls” team to task for showing their ire at that obnoxious, sexist, insulting question. Yes, they came there to promote their show; but that doesn’t mean they have to prostrate themselves before the press and squelch their pride, regardless of what anyone says to them.
SlackerInc – I’m both progressive *and* a journalist who has to work in that room.
I completely accept and acknowledge their right to be annoyed and pissed off by the question. That was the purpose of the question. If they had done a five-minute rant against the questioner and then moved on, they would have been well within their rights. What bugged me was Konner interrupting other people on different questions to return to being pissed off about the first question and Apatow returning to insulting the original questioner rather than answering other questions.
There is a way to eviscerate a single, questionable questioner and still be a professional to other questioners who ask professional questions. Nobody’s asking them to squelch their pride or prostrate anything. Get pissed off at the thing that pisses you off and then do your job.
I appreciate your response, and you make a reasonable point. But let me ask you this: if you had it to do over, would you answer Alan’s question the same way? This was how it went:
ALAN: On paper, it does not read well. In the room, did it seem like a reasonable question?
DAN: I don’t know…I mean, in the room, did it seem like a reasonable question? Sure it did, because there are questions we ask every single time and are going to continue to ask, every single time we get a Girls panel…
So I get that you were not in that answer attempting to heap praise upon the questioner for asking such a brilliant, incisive, original question. But the way you answered seemed to imply “eh, it’s par for the course, HTFU”.
Or at least it could imply that to someone who didn’t know you and your history very well, which is really my concern more than anything. I know you don’t have this kind of atavistic attitude, and that you are a staunch defender of the show. But it didn’t come across very effectively there IMO.
SlackerInc – I’d stand by it for this reason: The question was going to be asked. It could have been asked in a polite manner, “A lot of people have commented on the amount of nudity… Blah blah blah.” It could have been asked in a simple and blunt way that wasn’t intended to be hostile, like “What’s with all the nudity? [Full stop.]” The reporter figured the question had been asked in those ways and the answers were rehearsed. He decided to ask the question in a way that was intended to be provocative in the hopes of shaking a less complacent answer from the panelists. Sometimes there’s value to attempting to shake interview subjects out of their complacent, prepared answers.
Is this the way *I* would ever ask the question? Ummm… No. But I think it’s a *reasonable* question — I don’t like censoring the reporters in that room, because there are many ways to do the job, some of which happen to be more or less offensive — just as I think their initial response was a *reasonable* response.
The problem here may be in how we’re defining “reasonable” and how much latitude we give to “reason.”
Maybe so. And I am as against censorship as much as anyone, for sure. But that’s also why I’m okay with the show’s creative team letting their umbrage flag fly. Because I really think that reporter’s question boils down to the same thing we so often see in anonymous online comments: essentially, “nudity is fine when it is someone HOT who is nude, but I don’t want to see your [Lena Dunham’s] fat, gross body, ick…so why do you keep showing it to me?” And I can absolutely empathise with this creating a “rage spiral” among those creators when it is being asked of their friend and colleague sitting right next to them. It enrages me, and I don’t know any of them personally!
The complicated martini order joke was in Casino Royale, but then later on Bond was pissed off after losing and said he didn’t give a damn how it was served. So everyone wins.
Excellent. And a rarity among Firewall & Iceberg disputes!
Welcome back! I missed you guys!
I’m pretty sure we were supposed to believe Barney’s master plan was real.
Alan get well! Happy to see a new podcast in my feed.
Tech support issue – I was trying to go back and listen to old podcasts, and some were not working. For example, No. 176 (I just caught up on the last 2 seasons of Justified and was craving some banter on the S4 finale!):
CC_HC – Interesting… That one is, indeed, down. But the three or four podcasts on all sides are still working. You said “some.” Could you give me a couple examples? I wanna go to our tech guys with as many examples as possible to help them trouble-shoot!
-Daniel
I had trouble with your most recent video show.
SlackerInc – That was with the audio channels, right? CC_HC’s problem is with the podcast just not being there at all…
-Daniel
Dan – I did previously have a problem with the sound being too quiet for you and Alan (but not for the HitFix promos); but the last time I tried to watch the video show it just wouldn’t play. (Or it might have played a very, very little bit one of the times I tried.)
The shellfish joke in HIMYM is a callback to the episode when Ted went on a blind date with someone he had had a blind date with several years before (the season 5 episode “Double Date”). In it Narrator Ted says that when the Mother heard the joke she laughed.
How you can talk about (supposedly) bad Bondfilms and not even mention Moonraker is beyond me. Also, Roger Moore was SO much worse as Bond, and his films are so much worse than Brosnan’s. Live and let Die, The Man with the golden Gun, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, these are TERRIBLE films. GoldenEye is GOOD. Tomorrow never dies is OK (about on par with Moore’s best, For your Eyes only) and it has Michelle Yeoh which is always a plus. And then there is the Brosnan films with “Nuclear Psychiatrist Christmas Jones” (thanks, 30 Rock. The world is a better place because that joke exists) and the invisible car/space laser/Madonna as a fencing instructor ones which are… well, they’re terrible, but Moonraker is still the worst Bondfilm.
Trust me, I’ve done the research. Meaning I saw that film once and it was terrible in every possible way.
I guess it’s one of those things that boil down to when you came of age. For me, in my mind, Roger Moore *is* James Bond.
@SLACKERINC: I am probably around your age, the first Bond films I saw were For your Eyes only followed by Octopussy. They were pretty recent at that time, I could have been 10 or 11 when I saw them. For a while there, I had the same view as you, and I found the Connery ones slow and dated. But I’ve since rewatched all films (except Moonraker, but I’ve caught parts of it on TV and it was always every bit as bad as I remembered) in the series several times and I stand by my opinion. That said, I have several friends who are of a mind with you and some consider The Spy who loved me to be the quintessential Bond film. None of them tend to defend Moonraker, though. I don’t see how anybody can.
And just to be clear, I’m NOT defending Brosnan’s last 2.
Fair enough. I did watch parts of Moonraker recently, and as you say it was pretty terrible. The only Brosnan Bond film I saw was Goldeneye, and I remember thinking that wasn’t too bad (I had, like many people, thought the actor seemed very “Bond” in his Remington Steele days).
I actually really liked Casino Royale, didn’t see Quantum of Solace, and am apparently the only person in the universe who nevertheless hated Skyfall. (He doesn’t SAVE anyone!)
I feel like I should mention Spartacus became a pretty good show. And it was on Starz.
Ricardo – Yup. Couple people mentioned that one on Twitter. Shrug. Someday maybe Alan and I will catch up on that one. Not soon, probably. “Party Down” was also a good Starz show, but it was a comedy, so… it’s different.
-Daniel
I don’t think you can say that Starz never airs any good shows when they gave us “Party Down”. But I’ll admit that was 4–5 years ago.