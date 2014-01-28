Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 217

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

Sorry for two weeks away, but we’re back for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

As we explain in this week’s podcast, between Alan’s physical circumstances and my TCA Press Tour and Sundance circumstances, we missed out on two weeks of potentially busy podcasts, but we returned for a week with almost nothing.

So we reviewed BBC America’s “Fleming” just because it happened to be new and premiering this week. And then we also did a quick check-in on a bunch of shows that premiered over the past couple weeks, discussed the press tour, talked Golden Globes and more.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“Fleming” (00:03:20 – 00:11:20)

Press tour recap (00:11:25 – 00:27:15)

Golden Globes (00:27:20 – 00:34:30)

“Rake” (00:34:40 – 00:43:05)

“Black Sails” (00:43:05 – 00:48:35)

“Suburgatory” (00:48:35 – 00:54:20)

“Looking” (00:54:20 – 01:03:30)

“How Your Mother Met Me” (01:03:30 – 01:09:05)

“Sleepy Hollow” (01:09:05 – 01:18:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.