Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 22

Whatever happened to summer being a relaxing time for TV critics? In this week’s podcast, we cover this past weekend’s finale of “Treme,” this Friday’s finale of “Party Down,” the return of “Futurama,” plus series premieres of FX’s “Louie,” ABC Family’s “Huge” and ABC’s “Rookie Blue.” We also talk “Undeclared.”

Somehow we kept it to under an hour, but only because of technical problems here and there.

Here’s what came up:

The “Treme” finale — 01:10 – 14:30 The “Party Down” finale — 15:00 – 22:30 The return of “Futurama” — 22:30 – 28:15 “Louie” — 28:50 – 34:05 “Huge” — 34:07 – 39:12 “Rookie Blue” — 40:05 – 43:45 “Undeclared” — 43:50 – 53:00

