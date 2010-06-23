Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 22

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Whatever happened to summer being a relaxing time for TV critics? In this week’s podcast, we cover this past weekend’s finale of “Treme,” this Friday’s finale of “Party Down,” the return of “Futurama,” plus series premieres of FX’s “Louie,” ABC Family’s “Huge” and ABC’s “Rookie Blue.” We also talk “Undeclared.”
Somehow we kept it to under an hour, but only because of technical problems here and there.
Here’s what came up:
The “Treme” finale — 01:10 – 14:30
The “Party Down” finale — 15:00 – 22:30
The return of “Futurama” — 22:30 – 28:15
“Louie” — 28:50 – 34:05
“Huge” — 34:07 – 39:12
“Rookie Blue” — 40:05 – 43:45
“Undeclared” — 43:50 – 53:00
Dan, you sound like you are on the verge of tears this entire podcast.
Truck – On the verge of tears? Huh. I’m not sure what’s up with that. I don’t *think* I was? I’ll just attribute it to the emotion of the Isner/Mahut tennis match… -Daniel
I thought you guys sounded mad at each other the whole time.
Nah, we were just mad at Skype for the constant technical problems we had to edit around. Our annoyance with each other was at the usual level.
Wait…Tivo’s not cool?
…crap.
In response to Dan’s grousing about the listeners thinking that Alan’s signoff had to be a Lost reference: To be fair, it’s a TV podcast, one that focused very heavily on Lost from the first one until Lost ended, so it seems like a logical mistake. Especially when I don’t think Midnight Run has been directly quoted before.
The Only Jack – Honestly, the only reason for my grousing was needing to vocally explain Alan’s sign-off. I’d have been perfectly happy to leave some people thinking “Midnight Run” and other people thinking “Lost” and maybe someday those Losties would watch “Midnight Run” and go, “Oh man. Maybe that’s what Sepinwall meant!”
But now the mystery is gone.
-Daniel
Ahh, that makes sense. It’s also pretty funny, considering how so many Lost fans (this one excluded) feel about unexplained mysteries!
They like this
I liked the Futurama episodes tonight. I thought they were typical episodes that, if not for the HD (and finishing the story from the last movie in the 1st episode), someone could not tell where the episode aired in the timeline. Perhaps that’s your problem with the episodes? Maybe expecting something big and extraordinary in the return and just getting a typical episode?