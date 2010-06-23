Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 22

06.23.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Whatever happened to summer being a relaxing time for TV critics? In this week’s podcast, we cover this past weekend’s finale of “Treme,” this Friday’s finale of “Party Down,” the return of “Futurama,” plus series premieres of FX’s “Louie,” ABC Family’s “Huge” and ABC’s “Rookie Blue.” We also talk “Undeclared.”
Somehow we kept it to under an hour, but only because of technical problems here and there. 
Here’s what came up:
The “Treme” finale — 01:10 – 14:30
The “Party Down” finale — 15:00 – 22:30
The return of “Futurama” — 22:30 – 28:15
“Louie” — 28:50 – 34:05
“Huge” — 34:07 – 39:12
“Rookie Blue” — 40:05 – 43:45
“Undeclared” — 43:50 – 53:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

