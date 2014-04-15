Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 226

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
I'm away from Los Angeles getting my Passover on, so it wasn't possible to do a video show this week. Dry your weeping eyes! Instead, you get a 90-minute installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, just like in the old days.
And there's a ton of stuff to discuss in this week's podcast, starting with the Tuesday premiere of FX's “Fargo,” the return of “Orphan Black” and WGN's new drama “Salem.” We talk a bit about Stephen Colbert's big move and what Comedy Central could do with the post-“Daily Show” slot. We do our first in-season “Mad Men” review. And because some stuff went down on Sunday's “Game of Thrones,” we discuss that a bit as well.
Full show!
Today's breakdown:
“Fargo” (00:01:00 – 00:16:45)
“Orphan Black” (00:16:45 – 00:26:30)
“Salem” (00:26:30 – 00:35:45)
Listener Mail: Colbert and Comedy Central (00:36:10 – 00:43:25)
“Mad Men” (00:43:40 – 01:11:00)
“Game of Thrones” (00:1:11:00 – 01:31:45)
-I haven’t seen the movie, but I am interested in the Fargo TV series
-Since Alan won’t allow comments on his GOT reviews, any chance you guys will talk about the show during the podcasts each week?
Alan doesn’t want to do weekly segments because Dan has read the books and if they speculate on future of events Alan will be spoiled because of Dan’s knowledge of the books.
Dan: “May all of your observances, whatever they are or their absence, be satisfying.”
Aww, so inclusive. ;) And ditto!
I don’t think you could make Salem with real witches acceptable. It is a historical event in which a community murdered innocent citizens. People today know little enough history; this confuses the horrific nature of the real events.
Glad to hear it sucks. Janet Montgomery needs to get on a good show. I’d like to see more of her.
I don’t know about that. Buffy managed to do a similar storyline (witches are real even if that’s not the reason behind the panic) in “Gingerbread,” though it obviously wasn’t presented as historical, just as allegory.
Salem with the witches being real could be okay if the story line told us that punishing difference is wrong. It is the whole plot of X-Men really. People are afraid of difference (Trask, Friends of Humanity) and so they seek to kill mutants rather than accept them into society.
Don may not have been seen at the start of the premiere but we were hearing his words- straight out of the mouth of Freddy Rumsen.
Given that Quinten Tarantino directed Jackie Brown, I’d be willing to bet that the Jackie Brown opening was appropriated from a late 60s/early 70s movie.
And as far Ramsay Snow, it seems like the writers (Both Martin and the showrunners) introduced him as the new “Joffrey” to replace they one they killed off.
Ramsey Snow was introduced last season, long before they killed Joffrey off.
If anybody is replacing King Joffrey, it’s that little blonde brother who was suddenly brought back to the show this week, all grown up.
Dan what’s with all the sighing and yawning (nice big yawn around 43:00) in the podcast? I guess after over 200 of these things you fall in a rut and start getting bored doing them. Maybe it’s a regular thing but something I finally noticed??
Wake Up – I’m around 85% sure the yawning comes from Alan. I’m a quieter and daintier yawner. He’s not.
-Daniel
I haven’t seen Fargo and I thought the first episode was great! I loved it.
I have not problem with the accents – and I’m from Minnesota – but I thought everyone was amazing. Martin was great as the – as I read on another site – the anti-zero. Billy Bob was just… amazing. Can’t wait to see more of him. Definitely one of my favorite characters introduced this year. The lady cop was great as was the sheriff – whom I was surprised to see go so soon because he was so likeable.
Can’t wait to see more.
I want to like this, but watching the trailer, some of the accents just seem unendurably horrible. I grew up in North Carolina, but moved to Minnesota in middle school; then I moved away about ten years later. So I am familiar with that region linguistically, but also have outside perspective. And some of the accents can be pretty strong; but they just aren’t the way the people in that trailer are trying to talk.
Dan–About a year or so ago you two were discussing a director’s panel or awards at TCA or somewhere and you said you hoped that TV directing and cinematography would not be cinematic but “televisual”, which should be different from film and have its own style. Remember that? I recalled your comment because after seeing the great directing on Fargo and this Game of Thrones, I couldn’t disagree more.
The greatness of those two episodes of the two shows were that they used cinematic visuals and styles. Fargo was especially cinematic–using long takes showing playing out of uncomfortable scenes, and then using dissolve cuts, and the cinematography was plain gorgeous. It felt like a proper movie and therefor to me was better.
Game of Thrones plunked us down into a long wedding scene and I thought of Godfather and Deer Hunter (I am sadly deficient in the Altman oeuvre, and, quelle horreur, have not seen Nashville yet).
Both shows benefited from using cinematic language. I don’t think there is such a thing as being televisual, as TV is just moving pictures on a smaller screen, and the language of all that moving images can be and do was done first in movies. I mean in other arts or in the sciences, the latest advances are the most innovative, but I think you can say that in cinema, we’re still using the innovations and revolutions of the silent directors. See especially, vitally, The Man with The Movie Camera by Dziga Vertov. It’s from 1929 but it feels like a very modern and postmodern piece. On YouTube that last time I checked.
Thank you Bob.
I was totally engrossed by “The Man..”
I can’t speak to its elements vis-a-vis ‘televisual vs. cinematic’ aspect —
BUT — I will say that its juxtapostion meets juncture both oppositionally and simultaneously w/ static vs. dynamic geometry, machinery, and bodily – blew me away.
And maybe — capturing and translating relative movement was almost perfected there and then.
I think it’s a matter of how much different kinds of visual styles are valued, at least for me.
What “Game of Thrones” does is amazing, but it’s a big-budget fantasy epic, and not every TV show can play by its rules (HBO-level money, filmed in multiple countries, costume drama). You could probably transport it to a big screen and it’d fit right in, and that’s awesome, because that’s what that show is and what it needs to be.
Whereas something like “Hannibal” is done on a much smaller scale, but it still looks beautiful and astounding, just in a way that I’d never call “epic.” Its use of color and light and dark and creepy visuals is unique in a way I think you’d only see on television, and trying to make it cinematic wouldn’t really be desirable. It’s a totally different thing, but still one that’s beautiful and striking and completely works in the medium it operates in.
I think both these shows are some of the most visually interesting and amazing to watch on TV, but I think there’s value to both approaches, and TV shows that look like movies aren’t inherently superior (not to take away from the ones that work well in that style).
@Salticid: Sounds like you;re a film student! Because I understood very little of that ;). No, I think I did. If you are or were a film student, figures you would know about the movie. I don’t believe for a second that the masses know of it, and maybe regular cineastes don’t either. I don’t remember how I found out about it, but when I saw it it blew me away too. Such radical ideas and images, and from the early days of the cinema! Guy was a prophet, apparently.
@Smyerno: Good points, though, not being a film student, I wonder if there really is a difference between cinematic shots and televisual shots. To me, it’s all cinema except for the size of the screen. But there may be a way of shooting for movies that doesn’t translate to shooting on TV and showing on TV. I don’t know. Gotta start watching Hannibal. I’ve heard enough great praise.
@Smreyno: oops, mangled your name. Why couldn’t you go with something simpler, like “Todd”? ;)
Bob — It was *your* description that baited me, and once I saw — I was hooked! Thank you again!
So yeah, not a formal film student – but informally? Just a student of many things, actually. That’s what makes life grand. ;)
Sorry I was hard to follow w/ my commentary — I suck at these boards, I know — but I try! Student… ;)
That said — Visual Anthropology is an ultra-sub-discipline today, and beyond everything else this film accomplished, it spoke volumes in that respect alone. And I’m definitely going to pass this along to some folk who teach that stuff… There’s a lot that can be learned here — just human wise, alone.
And a PS — I’m not sure “Todd” fits SMReyno – why assume a guy name?
Aisha Tyler for 11:30 Comedy Central
Co-sign
I would also like to see Jessica Williams get a shot.