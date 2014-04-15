Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 226

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

I'm away from Los Angeles getting my Passover on, so it wasn't possible to do a video show this week. Dry your weeping eyes! Instead, you get a 90-minute installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, just like in the old days. 

And there's a ton of stuff to discuss in this week's podcast, starting with the Tuesday premiere of FX's “Fargo,” the return of “Orphan Black” and WGN's new drama “Salem.” We talk a bit about Stephen Colbert's big move and what Comedy Central could do with the post-“Daily Show” slot. We do our first in-season “Mad Men” review. And because some stuff went down on Sunday's “Game of Thrones,” we discuss that a bit as well. 

Today's breakdown:
“Fargo” (00:01:00 – 00:16:45)
“Orphan Black” (00:16:45 – 00:26:30)
“Salem” (00:26:30 – 00:35:45)
Listener Mail: Colbert and Comedy Central (00:36:10 – 00:43:25)
“Mad Men” (00:43:40 – 01:11:00)
“Game of Thrones” (00:1:11:00 – 01:31:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

