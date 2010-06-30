Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 23

Happy Wednesday. It’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

After last week’s jam-packed podcast, full of finales and premieres galore, this week’s is different focused, as we discuss Emmy nominations, answer Reader Mail (with topics including TV directors, whether there’s anything to watch this summer on HBO and more) and and cover this week’s three episodes of “Undeclared.”

Just as a warning, next week’s podcast will be a special Thursday podcast, allowing us to discuss the Emmy nominations on the morning they’re announced. After hitting our Wednesday marks 22 consecutive weeks, we’re entitled to do one non-Wednesday podcast.

But back to this week’s installment…

Here’s what came up:

Farewell to “Party Down” — 01:00 – 03:00 Emmy nomination preview — 03:00 – 22:00 Reader Questions — 22:50 – 34:50 “Undeclared” — 35:00 – 48:50

