Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 230

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!

At least to some degree, we've survived Upfronts Week, so it's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

After discussing the NBC, FOX and ABC upfronts in our video show on Tuesday, we cover CBS and The CW here. We also talked about Tuesday's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale, Wednesday's “Arrow” finale and last Sunday's episode of “Mad Men.”

Whee!

Lots to discuss. Next week might be a tiny bit lighter, though, so we always welcome emails to FirewallIceberg@HitFix.com.

Here's today's breakdown:
CBS Upfront (00:00:30 – 00:19:05)
CW Upfront (00:19:05 – 00:27:40)
“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale (00:28:10 – 00:45:50)
“Arrow” finale (00:45:50 – 01:03:05)
“Mad Men” (01:03:05 – 01:26:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

