Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 230

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!
At least to some degree, we've survived Upfronts Week, so it's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
After discussing the NBC, FOX and ABC upfronts in our video show on Tuesday, we cover CBS and The CW here. We also talked about Tuesday's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale, Wednesday's “Arrow” finale and last Sunday's episode of “Mad Men.”
Lots to discuss. Next week might be a tiny bit lighter, though, so we always welcome emails to FirewallIceberg@HitFix.com.
Here's today's breakdown:
CBS Upfront (00:00:30 – 00:19:05)
CW Upfront (00:19:05 – 00:27:40)
“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale (00:28:10 – 00:45:50)
“Arrow” finale (00:45:50 – 01:03:05)
“Mad Men” (01:03:05 – 01:26:40)
Great listen as always. Did you see this about Starcrossed? I don’t believe it for a second and I blame The Killing for it (which did have a good third season)
John – I can merely snort politely. Fans should be encouraged to dream! But… Yeah. Seems unlikely.
mad men could do a shot for shot remake of the series finale of dexter and dan would still somehow find a way to apologize for it…
Lumberjack Don Draper was Charles Manson all along…
My theory is that it’s Jewish nepotism for Matthew Weiner. A lot of the critical community (which is Jewish) does mostly the same thing.
Jay44 – Be careful, Jay. As a Jew, I have access to your bank accounts and I’m totally prepared to crush you financially, you and all your loved ones.
I CAN DO THAT!
It’s amazing that HIMYD is getting so much press and attention — I am going to be so glad when the talk dies down. I’m not a Greta Gerwig at all. I wouldn’t have watched the show but the minute she got attached it became even more ick.
Ooh, Big Bang + Mom is a good thing! I’m so so glad.
So I can’t really tell — are you guys hopeful and excited about all of these shows, cancellations and changes?
I hope there are a million feminist thinkpieces on Jane the Virgin.
Who is Lucy Henstridge? (It’s Elizabeth)
Also, it is Mirakuru not Marakuru so you have never her the latter.
Yup. Now I’ve been corrected on both posts on Mirakuru. Point made! This is why I take notes, but ALSO why I should *look* at my notes…
I wish I can read the notes you guys make while watching tv. :D
AMC’s weird half-seasons over two years are really aggravating. It obviously hurt “Breaking Bad” 5.1 creatively, even if the additional time probably improved the arc of the second half of the fifth season, and it certainly doesn’t seem to be helping “Mad Men.” If they’re going to do this, they could at least order 20 episode “seasons” and let the showrunners do 10 and 10, which seems like it’d be better both creatively and for scheduling.