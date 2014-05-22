Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 231

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed “The Normal Heart,” “Gang Related” and “The Night Shift,” so that's where that coverage is.
In this podcast, we cover finales for “The Good Wife” and “The Americans,” discuss Sunday's “Mad Men” and, since I binged it last Friday, we talked about the first season of Comedy Central's “Review,” which is available to watch in its entirety on Hulu or the Comedy Central ap.
Busy busy!
And, again, we're not sure when we're podcasting next week, but it'll happen at some point!
Today's breakdown:
“Review” (00:01:05 – 00:11:20)
“The Good Wife” finale (00:11:55 – 00:26:30)
“The Americans” finale (00:27:20 – 00:43:20)
Listener Mail – TV show ownership (00:43:30 – 00:49:05)
Listener Mail – “Mad Men” comparisons (00:49:10 – 00:56:55)
Sunday's “Mad Men” (00:56:55 – 01:15:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Guys, Hannibal season 2. Ends tomorrow. Please tell us you’ll be talking about that. Please. Thank you in advance.
Graham – Yup. That’ll be for next week’s podcast, whenever it is…
-Daniel
How spoilery is your “Review” review for someone who hasn’t seen it yet?
More than “not at all.” It definitely *does* spoil things, but out-of-context, so I wouldn’t say that it ruins anything. But if you want to experience things entirely fresh, I’d skip.
-Daniel
Oh man, I could only listen to the first listener mail segment. I’m so behind on everything! Why do you guys leave all the reviews of new shows to the video show? Not that I’m opposed the video show, but I prefer to listen to you guys for an hour than to watch you for just 30 minutes.
Greg – This episode will still be there when you catch up!
We do more new things on the video show because a review in which we avoid spoilers is sometimes just more logical in a five-minute block, whereas we use the podcast when we know we’re gonna want to talk about one subject for 10 or 15 or 20 minutes…
-Daniel
This raises an interesting point that I can relate to. I tend to be weeks, months, or even years (TGW) behind on shows but I love listening to your discussions after I’ve watched them. So what would be awesome as some sort of cross indexed reference that we could refer to as we go and watch things on DVD or Hulu or Netflix, to know what episodes are discussed and on what podcasts.
Agree completely about Review (though the actor who plays Josh is a friend of mine, so I’m obviously biased). You guys didn’t even mention my favorite segment, the insane genius of “There all is aching,” which finally put Emo Phillips back on America’s screens. I think I agree with Alan in theory that maybe it should end here, but I’ll be very sad if we’re denied the opportunity to see where Daly and company want to take it next.
I was so pleasantly surprised by “Review.” It’s so weird and funny and effective, and not like anything else on TV. Comedy Central seems to be pushing it to get more viewers, with stuff like putting it up on Youtube, so I hope there’s support for it. I’d like to see another season, personally. FIND FOREST.
For me, The Americans was unassailably great for 1.75 of its two seasons thus far (through the awesome “Martial Eagle”. Starting with Larrick’s return from Nicaragua in “Yousaf”, that Unstoppable Superspy plotline became a bit wobbly. The Jared reveal in the finale (which some commenters predicted; I had responded that I hoped the writers were better than that) was ludicrous, seemed spliced in from a lesser show. I have no tolerance for the kind of outlandish plot twists you find in Scandal or Homeland, so this was a most unwelcome development. (To be fair, the plot threads dealing with Martha, Nina, Stan, Gaad, Paige, Fred, Oleg, and Arkady all remained strong right up to the end, so that’s something at least.)
I remember you guys calling Tatiana Maslany’s TCA win fairly early last year. Do you see ‘Review’ scoring any nominations or have too few critics seen it?
TheDemonHog – My hunch is no. Comedy Central really didn’t push it hard enough. So it’s a word-of-mouth thing and I’d say it’s too quiet now.
The comedy categories are interesting, though, because there isn’t a clear new juggernaut and it remains to be seen how we’ll handle “Louie,” which aired only FOUR episodes in our eligibility window, but has won a bunch of TCA Awards in the past couple years.
I’d love to see a nomination or two for “Review” because, similarly to what Alan said on the podcast, I can’t imagine it not being in my Top 10 at the end of the year. But I’m doubtful the support will be broad enough.
-Daniel
Dan says that the shows should know that the viewers can figure “it” out, he doesn’t need to be clubbed over the head with information, but if you ever read any comments thread people are always asking dumb questions – “Who is Larrick, what is his deal?” or “Who is Lorne Malvo?” People are stupid and I sometimes wonder if they are watching the same shows I am watching. Even when some of us think things are over-explained, there are loads of people still asking really dumb questions.
I couldn’t continue with Review. I didn’t laugh. I just felt bad.
So you’re saying Mad Men in 2015 will be an epic battle for Harry Crane’s soul?
The only place I can find full episodes of Review is on Hulu plus, which I have no intention of subscribing to. The Comedy Central website only seems to have clips. Anywhere else you might think to look?
Bill – It appears that taking episodes off of OnDemand was part of that Hulu deal. Pity. I watched eight of the episodes OnDemand.
The Comedy Central ap for iPhone and iPad and stuff is free and it has full episodes.
-Daniel
you liked pretendious-full-of-juvenile-philosophy-for- dummies True Detective and you didnt like this season of Good Wife..
Reviewers’ mind is an abyss of mystery for me…