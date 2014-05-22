Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 231

#The Good Wife #The Americans #Review #Mad Men
05.22.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed “The Normal Heart,” “Gang Related” and “The Night Shift,” so that's where that coverage is.

In this podcast, we cover finales for “The Good Wife” and “The Americans,” discuss Sunday's “Mad Men” and, since I binged it last Friday, we talked about the first season of Comedy Central's “Review,” which is available to watch in its entirety on Hulu or the Comedy Central ap.

Busy busy!

And, again, we're not sure when we're podcasting next week, but it'll happen at some point! 

Today's breakdown:
“Review” (00:01:05 – 00:11:20)
“The Good Wife” finale (00:11:55 – 00:26:30)
“The Americans” finale (00:27:20 – 00:43:20)
Listener Mail – TV show ownership (00:43:30 – 00:49:05)
Listener Mail – “Mad Men” comparisons (00:49:10 – 00:56:55)
Sunday's “Mad Men” (00:56:55 – 01:15:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#The Americans#Review#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergMad MenReviewTHE AMERICANSTHE GOOD WIFE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP