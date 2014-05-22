Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 231

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed “The Normal Heart,” “Gang Related” and “The Night Shift,” so that's where that coverage is.

In this podcast, we cover finales for “The Good Wife” and “The Americans,” discuss Sunday's “Mad Men” and, since I binged it last Friday, we talked about the first season of Comedy Central's “Review,” which is available to watch in its entirety on Hulu or the Comedy Central ap.

Busy busy!

And, again, we're not sure when we're podcasting next week, but it'll happen at some point!

Today's breakdown:

“Review” (00:01:05 – 00:11:20)

“The Good Wife” finale (00:11:55 – 00:26:30)

“The Americans” finale (00:27:20 – 00:43:20)

Listener Mail – TV show ownership (00:43:30 – 00:49:05)

Listener Mail – “Mad Men” comparisons (00:49:10 – 00:56:55)

Sunday's “Mad Men” (00:56:55 – 01:15:20)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.