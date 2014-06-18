Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 235

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for an obscenely long installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Seriously. This is ridiculous. And it's my fault because I couldn't do a video show on Tuesday, which would have condensed some of these pieces to a more manageable length.

But even if we'd split things over two shows, this week still featured finales for “Game of Thrones,” “Louie” and “Fargo” and those were all going to deserve lots of conversation time. And we still had to talk about the “Friday Night Lights” episode in which Mrs. Coach tries to broil Alien Baby Gracie Belle in the Texas heat. And then there were four reviews we had to do, including “Rectify,” which we love, and a trio of new shows, which we don't love.

In all, the running time here is 2:25, which may or may not be a record. So take your time. There's lots of good discussion, but nobody needs to listen to me and Sepinwall for 145 minutes straight.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Rectify”(00:01:20 – 00:12:30)

“Almost Royal” (00:12:45 – 00:19:20)

“Musketeers” (00:19:20 – 00:25:49)

“The Last Ship” (00:25:50 – 00:37:10)

“Game of Thrones” (00:37:30 – 01:13:10)

“Louie” (01:13:20 – 01:39:15)

“Fargo” (01:39:20 – 02:06:50)

“Friday Night Lights” (02:06:55 – 00:24:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.