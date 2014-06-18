Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 235

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for an obscenely long installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Seriously. This is ridiculous. And it's my fault because I couldn't do a video show on Tuesday, which would have condensed some of these pieces to a more manageable length.
But even if we'd split things over two shows, this week still featured finales for “Game of Thrones,” “Louie” and “Fargo” and those were all going to deserve lots of conversation time. And we still had to talk about the “Friday Night Lights” episode in which Mrs. Coach tries to broil Alien Baby Gracie Belle in the Texas heat. And then there were four reviews we had to do, including “Rectify,” which we love, and a trio of new shows, which we don't love.
In all, the running time here is 2:25, which may or may not be a record. So take your time. There's lots of good discussion, but nobody needs to listen to me and Sepinwall for 145 minutes straight.
Here's today's breakdown:
“Rectify”(00:01:20 – 00:12:30)
“Almost Royal” (00:12:45 – 00:19:20)
“Musketeers” (00:19:20 – 00:25:49)
“The Last Ship” (00:25:50 – 00:37:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:37:30 – 01:13:10)
“Louie” (01:13:20 – 01:39:15)
“Fargo” (01:39:20 – 02:06:50)
“Friday Night Lights” (02:06:55 – 00:24:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
“Alex Graves always shot it well for the show” from Alan… huh? The sex scene that clearly wasn’t suppose to be a rape, but clearly came off as a rape was shot and edited by Alex Graves. Personally, I thought the Red Wedding was badly shot by Graves too (i.e. Roose Bolton runs off screen and everybody acts like they couldn’t see him or that Robb Stark just stands there for way too long when the murders start).
David Nutter directed “The Rains of Castamere,” not Graves.
Well, I’m wrong which isn’t an usually state of being for me. There’s something about “Game of Thrones” can makes people feel like they are experts on it (mixing Nutter and Graves into one person is how a non-book reader can do it).
Found another disappointing part of the Reed sibs is that unlike Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ellie Kendrick can be compelling and deep performers and in those random nanoseconds when they gave them something to do, they delivered.
Also noticing TV critics noting how GoT giving more access towards EW. What’s up with that?
Adrian – It’s almost like HBO and EW have common corporate parents.
-Daniel
How does The Hound not dying change what that scene means to Arya? I don’t get Alan’s take here at all…
And I think Dan completely misses the boat on his Stannis take. Stannis was not the only person who *could* help, he was the only person who *would* help. The show has made a point to show that all the other characters in power didn’t give a damn about what should be a hugely important thing, and that alone made that a big moment. Of course this absolutely *was* neutered by how the show treated Stannis/Jon/Mance etc. all season so…
Yeah, the thing with Stannis was that he was the only king who responded to the Wall’s request for help (they sent to everyone, basically). Which was quite significant and important, regardless of how you feel about Stannis.
“I will listen until my ears bleed.” – diehard Firewall&Iceberg podcast listener, Tausif Khan
Hooray for a super long podcast, I am not complaining! I have a road trip this weekend and your podcast will last for a third of my driving time. Thanks!
Agreed. This eats up almost a third of my work day. If y’all can crank it up to three hours, it’d carry through the entire one post-lunch,
Not that I’m arguing that the original “Red Dawn” is a paragon of cinematic quality, but the appellation of the term “retro” to mean “stupid sumabitch” bothers me a little. Doesn’t it evidence a bit of chronological snobbery when “2014” becomes convenient shorthand for “comfortably more intelligent?”
KyleW – I don’t know that *I* used the phrase “stupid sumabitch” or implied it in any way. “Red Dawn” is propaganda from a very specific moment in time. It’s a movie very much of its time and in its context. “The Last Ship” is a TV show that’s similarly propagandist, only without the context or any real sense of being a product of its time. If anything the 2014 production is the one that’s stupider, because its signs and signifiers are all empty.
-Daniel
TV critics sure get worked up about rape a lot.
Within the context of A Song of Ice and Fire, a husband raping his wife is not an equivalently bad act as pushing the son of the warden of the North out the window. Much like real history, forced sex between spouses was not considered morally wrong at all.
Now, Jamie and Cercsei are not husband and wife. But Jamie certainly wanted them to be, and he saw their relationship in that way.
I don’t have much else to say about this. If this “mistake” is a big deal to you, I guess you can keep talking about it / stop watching. Frankly, it was not and is not a big deal to me.
I sort of disagree that they took too much with the books. There were several things they changed widely (and no, not the thing that was supposed to happen didn’t happen) regarding Tyrion/Jaime/Cersei that I’m not sure why they did. And in general they oversimplified Tyrion/Tywin so I don’t think the moment struck as tragic as it did in the books.
I thought the whole Skeletons/Children scene was pretty well done, personally. Really enjoyed it
A man acting in a sexual way because he thinks the woman wants is ALWAYS wrong. Even if she does want it, if she says she doesn’t or is uncomfortable in any way, don’t force the issue. She’ll either feel ready to say she wants it one day, or she will never, which is also okay. Up to her. I don’t see any shades of grey in discussions like this.
I give kudos to Alan and Dan for even talking about it though because most wouldn’t touch that.
I heard ‘adaptability’, ‘evolutionary response’, ‘people are capable of change’, ‘the change and journey’, ‘hates doing it’, ‘ miserable doing it’, ‘a thing he had to do’ – and, strongest of all, ‘execute’ – but I never heard the word ‘murder’.
When Malvo was leaving the police station in Duluth after being arrested, Gus stops him and says, ‘How can you do that? How can you stand there and lie like that?’ He’s essentially asking Malvo how he can operate outside the bounds of societal strictures and norms. Malvo then asks Gus the shades of green question, and tells Gus that when he knows the answer to that, he’ll also have the answer to his own question.
When Gus confronts Malvo in the cabin and tells him he figured out the answer, Malvo says, “And?”
Gus responds with the answer – which is to murder him in cold blood – i.e. doing just as Malvo did, without regard for societal rules.
There is nothing ambiguous about his actions – and no matter what you might believe Malvo deserves – the fact that Gus descends to this level is, at the very least IMO, not such a happy thing – at most, a troubling indictment of the mentality of the American populace.
Just as a side note re Rectify:
The turtle guy did actually show up briefly in season 1. He showed Amantha a vacant apartment back when she was looking for a place to stay in Paulie. Lovely little scene, as is the new one in the S2 premiere. I would love to see more of him. Who knows, maybe Melvin will end up being one of the new friends Kerwin encourages Daniel to make.
Alan, the thing that didn’t happen was very surprising and awesome in the books, but it had build up with characters we haven’t seen since last sason. I guess that’s the reason we didn’t get to see it this season, there will be a build up towards it.
Dan, can you please tell Alan how the Tyrion/Tywin confrontation went down in the books and have him comment on it in a podcast or a post.
Ugh, it’s disappointing they engage in cheap Islamophobia in the second episode, because the pilot for The Last Ship was decent, better than it had a right to be, given Michael Bay’s name attached. But it was directed by good action director Jonathan Mostow and he shot the action scenes pretty clearly, so you knew where everything was. Too many action scenes in movies are incoherent.
I like the premise and am wondering how they will sustain it. The interior of the ship was low-budget, probably because of the ship, which was the focus of way too many panning shots. Give that up. Dane is personality-free here, a brick! I didn’t mind the corny Red military meat but I guess it was less obnoxious than in future episodes.
The thing felt like a syndicated sc-fi show from the late 90s–Star Trek Voyager sort of had the same premise of a ship exploring uncharted territory. I did like they addressed the population flaw of these shows: that a team, any team, doing anything that has worldwide significance is always tiny, made up of two known actors, instead of the hundred or so people it would need in real life (take notes, SHIELD). And they have a black lesbian whose sexuality isn’t commented on. There is that. I will give this a few more tries, and people seem to enjoy watching mindless fluff. I might as well start doing that. Maybe.
Always love to read your reviews and respect your opinions as critics (though I disagree with your take on this episode, I thought it was great and definitely the best season finale of the series thus far) but I think you’re both oversimplifying Cersei’s character and her reaction to what happened in the sept of Baelor. While the “rape” scene was mishandled by the writers and Graves (who has done an excellent job directing otherwise) I think its importance to the structure of the season has been overblown. Cersei has always been primarily concerned with self preservation and protecting her children. For a long time she believed that her secret relationship with Jaime was the best manner to protect herself (she does love Jaime but that’s also related to her twisted deep love of herself). She is attracted to beauty, strength and power. When Jaime is captured and returns to King’s Landing maimed he no longer represents any of these qualities to her. She resists him because of this as well as out of fear that having sex in public could possibly endanger the only child she really has left. However as the seasons goes along Cersei slowly realizes that Jaime is the only true ally left for her in KL. The scene in which she reveals the twincest to Tywin does an great job of revealing her distrust of pretty much anyone. There are a number of other reasons why the reaction to scene is overblown but I think line of thinking best explains her motivations regardless of how the scene is interpreted.