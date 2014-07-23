Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 239 – Pre-Comic-Con Roadtrip Podcast

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
It's Comic-Con Eve, which can only mean one thing… Roadtrip Podcast!
Because Alan's latest medical infirmity caused us to miss a video show on Tuesday, we had lots to discuss in this podcast, including the last week of TCA Press Tour and WGN's “Manhattan.” Plus, we're both caught up on “Halt and Catch Fire,” so we talked about that. Plus, we both finished Season 2 of “Orange Is The New Black” and we debriefed on that. And, heck, we saw “Boyhood” on a slow Press Tour night, so that was discussed as well.
The conversation was good enough that I went through the EZ Pass lane on the toll road, causing brief confusion and panic.
Plus, I'd say this is probably our least-worst Roadtrip Podcast on an audio level. That doesn't mean it sounds great. Alan is louder than I am, because he's holding the mic. And there's a lot of “room tone,” courtesy of my 2002 Ford Focus.
Oh. And we sing. Badly.
Here's the breakdown:
Quick Comic-Con Preview (00:02:00 – 00:05:30)
Press Tour Breakdown (00:05:35 – 00:41:45)
“Manhattan” (00:41:45 – 00:50:50)
“Halt and Catch Fire” (00:50:55 – 00:59:05)
“Orange Is The New Black” Season 2 (00:59:05 – 01:12:20)
“Boyhood” (01:13:50 – 01:21:30)
The entire audience at the Boyhood showing I went to also thought the kid was going to fall back on the circular saw, so you’re not alone, Alan.
I’m catching up on a few of these that I missed. I agree with most of what was said on “Orange is the New Black.” I agree 100% with Alan on Larry. Larry’s story and the ongoing love story between Daya and John were the weakest part of the season, though at least the Daya and John story is within the facility. Didn’t care at all for Larry and Piper’s ugly friend that I don’t remember the name of. I don’t think people dislike the male characters, they just dislike Larry.