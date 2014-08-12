Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 241

08.12.14 4 years ago

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.

Even though this week's only new show is TNT's “Legends,” this still ended up being a long podcast. 

We honored the legacy of the late Robin Williams and we answered some mail and we also both watched the final season of “The Killing” on Netflix. Note that the “Killing” segment is a spoiler-y segment, because we watched all six episodes.

And we also had two very eventful “Friday Night Lights episodes to talk about.

Today's breakdown:

Robin Williams (00:01:00 – 00:21:05)
“Legends” (00:21:06 – 00:31:50)
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” (00:32:10 – 00:38:40)
Listener Mail – SimpsonsWorld implications (00:38:40 – 00:46:15)
“The Killing” Final Season (00:46:15 – 01:00:15)
“Friday Night Lights” Rewatch (01:00:15 – 01:41:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

