Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 241

It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.

Even though this week's only new show is TNT's “Legends,” this still ended up being a long podcast.

We honored the legacy of the late Robin Williams and we answered some mail and we also both watched the final season of “The Killing” on Netflix. Note that the “Killing” segment is a spoiler-y segment, because we watched all six episodes.

And we also had two very eventful “Friday Night Lights episodes to talk about.

Today's breakdown:

Robin Williams (00:01:00 – 00:21:05)

“Legends” (00:21:06 – 00:31:50)

Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” (00:32:10 – 00:38:40)

Listener Mail – SimpsonsWorld implications (00:38:40 – 00:46:15)

“The Killing” Final Season (00:46:15 – 01:00:15)

“Friday Night Lights” Rewatch (01:00:15 – 01:41:00)

