Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 243

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

It's time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

If you have a hankering for nearly 45 minutes of Emmy blathering, you'll love this podcast.

If you don't… We discussed the full second season of “Rectify,” the first three episodes of IFC's “Garfunkel and Oates” and then we had two relatively good “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episodes to talk about.

Whee!

It is, as she said, a long one…

Today's breakdown:

The 2014 Emmys (00:00:45 – 00:43:10)

“Garfunkel and Oates” (00:43:10 – 00:54:50)

“Rectify Season 2 (00:55:00 – 01:13:10)

“Friday Night Lights” Summer Rewatch (01:13:15 – 01:38:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.