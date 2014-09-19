Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 247

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls!

Bonus Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time!

On Tuesday, we reviewed “The Mysteries of Laura” and “Red Band Society,” but now we're starting to get into the meat of new series premieres.

In this podcast, we review “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham,” “Scorpion” and “Forever,” which is to say all of your key new shows premiering on Monday, I think?

We also answered a bit of Listener Mail, providing a public service.

And we discussed Thursday's season finale for “You're the Worst,” which we hope will be brought back for a second season.

Today's breakdown:

“Madam Secretary” (00:01:10 – 00:11:40)

“Gotham” (00:11:40 – 00:23:25)

“Scorpion” (00:23:25 – 00:34:30)

“Forever” (00:34:30 – 00:44:20)

Listener Mail – How to Review a TV Show (00:44:35 – 00:52:00)

“You're the Worst” finale (00:52:00 – 01:06:55)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.