Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 249

#Family Guy #The Simpsons
09.30.14 4 years ago

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

Time for the first of what will probably be two Firewall & Iceberg podcasts this week. 

In this podcast? We review a lot of trash, including “Selfie,” “Manhattan Love Story” and “Stalker.” We were less negative on “Gracepoint” and “A to Z,” at least.

And we talked about Sunday's “Simpsons” premiere and the “Family Guy” episode that took place in Springfield and featured characters from “The Simpsons,” but wasn't really a crossover.

That leaves us with a TON still to talk about on Thursday or Friday.

Here's today's breakdown:
“Selfie” (00:00:55 – 00:13:20)
“Manhattan Love Story” (00:13:23 – 00:23:15)
“Stalker” (00:23:15 – 00:26:25)
“Bad Judge” (00:26:30 – 00:39:10)
“Gracepoint” (00:39:10 – 00:53:00)
“A to Z” (00:53:00 – 01:06:20)
Sunday's “Simpsons” and “Family Guy” (01:06:20 – 01:18:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

