Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 249

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

Time for the first of what will probably be two Firewall & Iceberg podcasts this week.

In this podcast? We review a lot of trash, including “Selfie,” “Manhattan Love Story” and “Stalker.” We were less negative on “Gracepoint” and “A to Z,” at least.

And we talked about Sunday's “Simpsons” premiere and the “Family Guy” episode that took place in Springfield and featured characters from “The Simpsons,” but wasn't really a crossover.

That leaves us with a TON still to talk about on Thursday or Friday.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Selfie” (00:00:55 – 00:13:20)

“Manhattan Love Story” (00:13:23 – 00:23:15)

“Stalker” (00:23:15 – 00:26:25)

“Bad Judge” (00:26:30 – 00:39:10)

“Gracepoint” (00:39:10 – 00:53:00)

“A to Z” (00:53:00 – 01:06:20)

Sunday's “Simpsons” and “Family Guy” (01:06:20 – 01:18:40)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.