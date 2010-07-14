Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 25

Happy Wednesday, again, boys and girls… It’s time for a relatively light Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
With no new shows to review this week, we talked about some network fall pilots (but we didn’t review them), we answered some listener mail and we talked about two more episodes of “Undeclared.”
Next week? We’re gonna have a pre-Comic-Con podcast and then the following two weeks will be in the midst of Television Critics Association Press Tour. So we’ll keep to our Wednesday schedule as best we can, but it’s unclear how well we’ll pull that off.
Here’s what came up this week:
Early Pilot Preview — 03:30 – 24:20
Random Reader Mail — 24:24 – 41:00
“Undeclared” — 41:00 – 49:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…
SPOILER ALERT to anyone that doesn’t want to be spoiled on NO ORDINARY FAMILY: Having seen the pilot, they are talking to a therapist offscreen, not to the audience.
Marc – But the conceit is that they’re talking to the audience. Whether it’s a mockumentary crew or an irrelevant therapist, it’s devised as direct address to the audience to introduce information which would have been more difficult to convey within the context of the narrative.
-Daniel
I hope with Running Wilde Mitch Hurwitz does what Bill Lawrence did with Scrubs where he said the model for the show is The Simpsons where minor characters get story lines (Colonel Doctor, Dr. Beardface and Snoop Dogg Intern)
Just a little correction here: Covert Affairs is also executive produced by Doug Liman, who’s a pretty established name – Bourne movies, etc.
Love the podcast!
Liman’s not one of the creators, though. That was our point.
Ah, touche. I knew I had probably missed something.