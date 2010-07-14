Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 25

07.14.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Happy Wednesday, again, boys and girls… It’s time for a relatively light Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
With no new shows to review this week, we talked about some network fall pilots (but we didn’t review them), we answered some listener mail and we talked about two more episodes of “Undeclared.”
Next week? We’re gonna have a pre-Comic-Con podcast and then the following two weeks will be in the midst of Television Critics Association Press Tour. So we’ll keep to our Wednesday schedule as best we can, but it’s unclear how well we’ll pull that off.
Here’s what came up this week:
Early Pilot Preview — 03:30 – 24:20
Random Reader Mail — 24:24 – 41:00
“Undeclared” — 41:00 – 49:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergpilotsPODCASTUNDECLARED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP