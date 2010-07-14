Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 25

Happy Wednesday, again, boys and girls… It’s time for a relatively light Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

With no new shows to review this week, we talked about some network fall pilots (but we didn’t review them), we answered some listener mail and we talked about two more episodes of “Undeclared.”

Next week? We’re gonna have a pre-Comic-Con podcast and then the following two weeks will be in the midst of Television Critics Association Press Tour. So we’ll keep to our Wednesday schedule as best we can, but it’s unclear how well we’ll pull that off.

Here’s what came up this week:

Early Pilot Preview — 03:30 – 24:20 Random Reader Mail — 24:24 – 41:00 “Undeclared” — 41:00 – 49:30

And here’s this week’s podcast…