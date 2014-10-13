Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 252

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Time for a slightly early-in-the-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We bumped this podcast up to Monday so that we could get in a review for The CW's “Jane the Virgin,” which we both kinda like. It also adds some freshness to our discussions of Sunday's “The Walking Dead” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

In this busy podcast, we also reviewed NBC's “Marry Me,” discussed the first few “Parenthood” episodes of the season and answered a few pieces of Listener Mail.

Whee!

Next week's podcast might be a bit later in the week so that I can catch up on a few things that I won't get to this week. That was just a warning. Worry not. A podcast will exist.

And here's today's breakdown:

“Jane the Virgin” (00:00:55 – 00:13:30)

“Marry Me” (00:13:30 – 00:21:50)

Listener Mail: FOX's fall struggles (00:22:20 – 00:31:20)

Listener Mail: Haircut-based TV declines (00:31:25 – 00:41:55)

“Parenthood” (00:42:00 – 00:53:00)

“The Walking Dead” (00:53:10 – 01:08:00)

“Boardwalk Empire” (01:08:00 – 01:28:00)

