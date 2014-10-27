Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 254

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

We had to push things up to Monday this week in order to review “Mike Tyson Mysteries.” Or we had to push things up to Monday to be timely with the series finale of “Boardwalk Empire.” Or maybe we're posting on Monday because it's another travel week for me and it was either this or no podcast and nobody wanted to miss out on our reviewing “The McCarthys.”

The world may never know.

But that's what's in this week's podcast. We have reviews of three new comedies, which you may or may not care about. None of them are great.

But we also talked for more than 45 minutes about the “Boardwalk Empire” finale, the HBO drama's final season and it's general legacy. No, it's not quite a full “Boardwalk Empire” podcast, but it's a LOT of time spent talking about “Boardwalk Empire.”

Today's breakdown:

“Mike Tyson Mysteries” (00:00:55 – 00:09:50)

“Benched” (00:09:55 – 00:19:20)

“The McCarthys” (00:19:25 – 00:28:05)

“Boardwalk Empire” finale (00:28:15 – 01:14:25)

