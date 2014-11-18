Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 257

11.18.14 4 years ago

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

Time for an All-Mailbag Edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Nobody bothered to schedule anything new for us to review this week and, as a result, we dipped into our overflowing mailbag for a sextet of queries that allow us to check in on “Arrow” and “Black-ish,” touch on recent news involving Bill Cosby and Glen Larson and, for the first time in Firewall & Iceberg history, to discuss in another podcast, in this case “Serial.”

And next week? It's an All-Grumpy Cat Podcast. No. Really. It may be heavy on Grumpy Cat if y'all don't send in more great messages.

Oh and in answer to your question: Yes, we probably spoil things from the first eight installments of “Serial,” but I'm not sure we spoiled anything that will actually spoil the experience of listening to “Serial” from scratch, though I could be wrong.

Here's today's breakdown:
Listener Mail: NBC's Bill Cosby Comedy (00:01:45 – 00:09:15)
Listener Mail: Glen Larson's passing (00:09:25 – 00:18:05)
Listener Mail: “Serial” (00:18:05 – 00:44:00)
Listener Mail: Desert Island Viewing Options (00:44:00 – 00:48:20)
Listener Mail: “Arrow” check-in (00:48:20 – 01:00:55)
Listener Mail: “Black-ish” check-in (01:01:40 – 01:08:10)

