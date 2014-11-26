Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 258

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

If you're heading over the river and through the woods this Thanksgiving, here's a new installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to help you pass the time.

In this week's installment, we reviewed Lifetime's Grumpy Cat Christmas movie, Pixar's “Toy Story” holiday special and, just in case we don't get to podcast by next Tuesday, Bravo's “Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce.”

We also talked extensively about The State of TV Comedy and about “How To Get Away With Murder” in the aftermath of its fall finale thing.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever” (00:01:30 – 00:09:15)

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (00:09:20 – 00:15:10)

“Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce” (00:15:10 – 00:24:10)

Listener Mail: State of TV Comedy (00:24:35 – 00:48:10)

Listener Mail: The Correct Number of Cooks (00:48:15 – 01:01:40)

Listener Mail: “How To Get Away With Murder” (01:01:50 – 01:13:05)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.