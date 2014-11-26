Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 258

#How To Get Away With Murder
11.26.14 4 years ago

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

If you're heading over the river and through the woods this Thanksgiving, here's a new installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to help you pass the time. 

In this week's installment, we reviewed Lifetime's Grumpy Cat Christmas movie, Pixar's “Toy Story” holiday special and, just in case we don't get to podcast by next Tuesday, Bravo's “Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce.”

We also talked extensively about The State of TV Comedy and about “How To Get Away With Murder” in the aftermath of its fall finale thing. 

Here's today's breakdown:
“Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever” (00:01:30 – 00:09:15)
“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (00:09:20 – 00:15:10)
“Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce” (00:15:10 – 00:24:10)
Listener Mail: State of TV Comedy (00:24:35 – 00:48:10)
Listener Mail: The Correct Number of Cooks (00:48:15 – 01:01:40)
Listener Mail: “How To Get Away With Murder” (01:01:50 – 01:13:05)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How To Get Away With Murder
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall Iceberggirlfriends guide to divorceGrumpy Cat's Worst Christmas EverHow to Get Away With Murdertoy story that time forgot

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP