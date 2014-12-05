Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 259

#The Good Wife #The Wire #The Walking Dead
12.05.14 4 years ago

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls!

We delayed this week's podcast so that we could luxuriate in NBC's “Peter Pan Live!” and give it the critical deconstruction it so richly deserved.

So we did!

We also talked a bit about the long-since-past midseason finale of “The Good Wife, featuring a heated “Barcelona vs. Jail” debate. And we talked “Walking Dead” fall finale as well.

We'll be back early next week with the beginning of our End-of-the-Year podcasting cycle, as we celebrate The Best of 2014.

Today's breakdown:
“Peter Pan Live!” (00:00:45 – 00:21:30)
Listener Mail: “The Wire” in HD (00:21:45 – 00:30:00)
Listener Mail: Beards (00:30:00 – 00:36:25)
“The Good Wife” (00:36:30 – 00:50:25)
“The Walking Dead” (00:50:30 – 01:16:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#The Good Wife#The Wire#The Walking Dead
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPeter Pan LiveTHE GOOD WIFEThe Walking DeadThe Wire

