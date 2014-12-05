Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 259

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls!
We delayed this week's podcast so that we could luxuriate in NBC's “Peter Pan Live!” and give it the critical deconstruction it so richly deserved.
So we did!
We also talked a bit about the long-since-past midseason finale of “The Good Wife, featuring a heated “Barcelona vs. Jail” debate. And we talked “Walking Dead” fall finale as well.
We'll be back early next week with the beginning of our End-of-the-Year podcasting cycle, as we celebrate The Best of 2014.
Today's breakdown:
“Peter Pan Live!” (00:00:45 – 00:21:30)
Listener Mail: “The Wire” in HD (00:21:45 – 00:30:00)
Listener Mail: Beards (00:30:00 – 00:36:25)
“The Good Wife” (00:36:30 – 00:50:25)
“The Walking Dead” (00:50:30 – 01:16:00)
