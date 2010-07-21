Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 26

#Mad Men
07.21.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

Â 
Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls!
Â 
In this week’s installment of Firewall & Iceberg, we learned a valuable lesson: Podcasting while driving without time or opportunity to technologically trouble-shoot is a big mistake. No, we didn’t have an accident. No, we weren’t arrested by the California Highway Patrol. No, we didn’t accidentally shoot past our exit and end up in Mexico.
Â 
You know how we sometimes tell you the podcasts sound bad? This time we REALLY mean it. But Â we’d already recorded 42 minutes (the recording cut off) in the car and it seemed like posting the podcast as-was captured… um… the spirit of our drive down to San Diego for Comic-Con? Regardless, Sepinwall sounds fine. He was holding the computer. I sound horrid. But hey… We go through a toll booth!
Â 
What did we discuss on the drive?
Â 
Comic-Con preview: 3:10 – 17:20
Spoiler-free “Mad Men” talk 17:20 – 28:15
“Undeclared” 28:20 – ???
Â 
Seriously, apologies for the sound quality. But we had the material. We figured we’d post it.
Â 
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
Â 
And here’s this week’s podcast…

