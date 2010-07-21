Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 26

Â
Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls!
Â
In this week’s installment of Firewall & Iceberg, we learned a valuable lesson: Podcasting while driving without time or opportunity to technologically trouble-shoot is a big mistake. No, we didn’t have an accident. No, we weren’t arrested by the California Highway Patrol. No, we didn’t accidentally shoot past our exit and end up in Mexico.
Â
You know how we sometimes tell you the podcasts sound bad? This time we REALLY mean it. But Â we’d already recorded 42 minutes (the recording cut off) in the car and it seemed like posting the podcast as-was captured… um… the spirit of our drive down to San Diego for Comic-Con? Regardless, Sepinwall sounds fine. He was holding the computer. I sound horrid. But hey… We go through a toll booth!
Â
What did we discuss on the drive?
Â
Comic-Con preview: 3:10 – 17:20
Spoiler-free “Mad Men” talk 17:20 – 28:15
“Undeclared” 28:20 – ???
Â
Seriously, apologies for the sound quality. But we had the material. We figured we’d post it.
Â
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
Â
And here’s this week’s podcast…
Ridiculous. You actually expect people to listen to this?
Ryne – Completists?
It was an experiment. It didn’t work. It will NOT be repeated again.
-Daniel
I completely agree with Daniel. I liked the thought but I would have liked to hear Daniel’s thoughts so I would prefer this would not be repeated. Al though Alan and Dan in the same room is great.
I’m sorry, I’ve been keeping up with all of the Undeclared homework and discussions, but I just can’t make it through this one. Between Dan wavering in and out and the rustling (wind?) it’s just a bit much.
So, is there any chance that you guys could redo the discussion outside of the noisiest car ride? I understand this would mean Groundhog Day-ing your entire conversation, but…I don’t really have an actual reason for you guys to attempt it, I guess, just blatant wishing.
If not, I suppose I’ll knuckle down.
Pretty rough. Appreciate the effort, but I’ll wait for the next one.
Best podcast yet. Keep it DIY like that – it makes it sound more edgy and counter-cultural.
Thanks for a valiant try at podcasting while driving! It was fun and spontaneous if a bit inaudible at times.
Much appreciated.
this sounds like hot garbage
I think in the business they call this a dumpster fire.
I guess I’m a completist. I listened to the whole thing, but… wow. Painful.