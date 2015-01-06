Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 263 – ‘Agent Carter,’ ‘Togetherness’ and more

01.06.15 4 years ago

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

It's time for the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2015.

We missed reviewing “Galavant.”

Sorry.

However, in this week's podcast we have reviews of “Agent Carter,” “Empire,” “Babylon” and “Togetherness,” plus talk of the new seasons of “Girls” and “Shameless.”

Check back next week for an in-person podcast from TCA press tour and, in all likelihood, a video show of some sort. 

Here's today's breakdown:
“Marvel's Agent Carter” (00:01:50 – 00:15:05)
“Empire” (00:15:05 – 00:32:30)
“Babylon” (00:32:35 – 00:39:35)
“Togetherness” (00:41:20 – 00:52:35)
“Girls” (00:52:35 – 01:05:35)
“Shameless” (01:05:35 – 01:10:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

