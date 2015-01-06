Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 263 – ‘Agent Carter,’ ‘Togetherness’ and more

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

It's time for the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2015.

We missed reviewing “Galavant.”

Sorry.

However, in this week's podcast we have reviews of “Agent Carter,” “Empire,” “Babylon” and “Togetherness,” plus talk of the new seasons of “Girls” and “Shameless.”

Check back next week for an in-person podcast from TCA press tour and, in all likelihood, a video show of some sort.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Marvel's Agent Carter” (00:01:50 – 00:15:05)

“Empire” (00:15:05 – 00:32:30)

“Babylon” (00:32:35 – 00:39:35)

“Togetherness” (00:41:20 – 00:52:35)

“Girls” (00:52:35 – 01:05:35)

“Shameless” (01:05:35 – 01:10:30)

