Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 274 – ‘Younger,’ ‘American Odyssey’

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Because I'm traveling today, we recorded this on Friday, but we're posting it today to keep on our regular schedule.

That means that we didn't talk at all about “The Walking Dead” and its finale, just as we haven't talked at all about the show this half-season. If you have any questions about “Walking Dead” and that second half, email us at FirewallIceberg@HitFix.com and we can get to that next podcast?

Even without “Walking Dead,” we had plenty to talk about, including reviews for “Weird Loners,” “Younger” and “American Odyssey,” some spoiler-free pre-season “Mad Men” talk and some chatter about the finale for “The Mindy Project.” We also touched on the return of “Outlander” and NBC's bizarre resurrection of “Coach.”

Next week's podcast? INSANITY! But that's off in the future…

Today's breakdown:

“Coach” Returns (00:01:15 – 00:11:35)

“Weird Loners” (00:11:45 – 00:20:55)

“Younger” (00:21:00 – 00:32:10)

“Outlander” (00:32:10 – 00:35:15)

“American Odyssey” (00:35:20 – 00:43:50)

Listener Mail: “Mad Men” return (00:43:55 – 01:00:05)

“Mindy Project” finale (01:00:10 – 01:08:55)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.