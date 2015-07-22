Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 292 – Emmy nominations, ‘Hannibal’

07.22.15 3 years ago

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

It's time for this week's installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Last week, knowing we wouldn't be recording until today, we requested that y'all send us questions to steer our Emmy nominations talk and you came through in spades! Great questions! And we started this podcast with over 30 minutes of Emmy nominations talk.

But that didn't record properly, so it's gone.

We started *this* podcast, then, with 20-ish minutes of apologies and Emmy nomination talk.

Then, for spoiler fans, we did a midseason check-in on NBC's “Hannibal,” we talked a bit about the season-as-a-whole of Netflix's “Orange Is The New Black” and then we did this week's Summer Finales ReWatch, which was neither a finale, nor a *re*watch for me. 

Today's breakdown:
Emmy nominations 00:01:00 00:20:20
“Hannibal” at midseason (00:20:30 – 00:37:50)
“Orange is The New Black” Season 3 (00:37:55 – 00:54:20)
“Magnum PI” not-finale (00:54:25 – 01:08:50)

