Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 3

Welcome to another week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast, a podcast characterized as much by its technical difficulties as its content.
Last week, if you’ll recall, Sepinwall and I didn’t like our first podcast and we recorded a second one completely from scratch.
That didn’t feel necessary this time around, but we had to pause twice due to Skype issues and I sound as if I’m in a lead-lined coffin. Alan sounds great, though! So there’s that. It’s possible we’re actually backsliding, technically, but Sepinwall’s researching new techniques as I type.
We talked a bit longer this week and covered a wide variety of topics. If you’re looking to catch some things and avoid others, here’s a brief breakdown:
The “Chuck”-pocalypse: 1:00 – 9:30
“Lost”: 10:20 – 17:10
“American Idol”: 17:15 – 20:10
“Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains”: 22:00 – 26:30
“How to Make It in America”: 26:30 – 30:40
“Friday Night Lights”: 31:30 – End
We talk about a few other things in there as well, but that’s the basic outline.
And now, enjoy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 3:
Love the podcast! Even though I still can’t believe you suggested Nigel Lythgoe as an AI judge in the first podcast. He is such a creep! His teeth and his sexual puns give me nightmares. But love the podcast.
Melissa- That was less full-on advocacy of Nigel and more a suggestion of a person who could make a smooth transition into Simon’s chair (having been there before). Promise! Glad you like the podcast!!! -Daniel
Sweet dude
I get where you are coming from on the experience front. I guess I was just a little taken aback at Nigel’s name being suggested. I think I even had a visceral reaction. Just listened to today’s podcast. I totally get your Amanda Kimmel love. Damn that girl can wear a bathing suit!