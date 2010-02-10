Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 3

Welcome to another week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast, a podcast characterized as much by its technical difficulties as its content.

Last week, if you’ll recall, Sepinwall and I didn’t like our first podcast and we recorded a second one completely from scratch.

That didn’t feel necessary this time around, but we had to pause twice due to Skype issues and I sound as if I’m in a lead-lined coffin. Alan sounds great, though! So there’s that. It’s possible we’re actually backsliding, technically, but Sepinwall’s researching new techniques as I type.

We talked a bit longer this week and covered a wide variety of topics. If you’re looking to catch some things and avoid others, here’s a brief breakdown:

The “Chuck”-pocalypse: 1:00 – 9:30

“Lost”: 10:20 – 17:10

“American Idol”: 17:15 – 20:10

“Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains”: 22:00 – 26:30

“How to Make It in America”: 26:30 – 30:40

“Friday Night Lights”: 31:30 – End

We talk about a few other things in there as well, but that’s the basic outline.

And now, enjoy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 3: