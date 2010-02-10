Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 3

#Friday Night Lights
02.10.10 9 years ago 4 Comments

Welcome to another week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast, a podcast characterized as much by its technical difficulties as its content.

Last week, if you’ll recall, Sepinwall and I didn’t like our first podcast and we recorded a second one completely from scratch.

That didn’t feel necessary this time around, but we had to pause twice due to Skype issues and I sound as if I’m in a lead-lined coffin. Alan sounds great, though! So there’s that. It’s possible we’re actually backsliding, technically, but Sepinwall’s researching new techniques as I type.

We talked a bit longer this week and covered a wide variety of topics. If you’re looking to catch some things and avoid others, here’s a brief breakdown:

The “Chuck”-pocalypse: 1:00 – 9:30
“Lost”: 10:20 – 17:10
“American Idol”: 17:15 – 20:10
“Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains”: 22:00 – 26:30
“How to Make It in America”: 26:30 – 30:40
“Friday Night Lights”: 31:30 – End

We talk about a few other things in there as well, but that’s the basic outline.

And now, enjoy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 3:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN IDOLCHUCKdaniel fienbergFirewall Icebergfriday night lightsHow to Make It In AmericaLostPODCAST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP