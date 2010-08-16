Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 30

We’re back to Monday on the Firewall & Iceberg.

The themes of this week’s podcast are “big” — reviews of Showtime’s “The Big C” and Comedy Central’s “Big Lake” — and “Ed” — with reader mail related to the NBC series, plus discussion of this week’s “Mad Men,” directed by former “Ed” guest star John Slattery.

Here’s the breakdown:

“The Big C” — 00:00 – 07:00

“Weeds” — 07:05 – 12:50

“Big Lake” — 12:55 – 17:00

Reader Mail — 17:05 – 32:20

“Mad Men” — 32:20 – 47:07

