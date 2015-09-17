Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 300 – ‘Muppets,’ ‘Minority Report’ and more

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls!

Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

It's Episode 300! Or Episode 299!

But no time for ceremony. We have to preview the Emmys and review seven new shows and one returning show in “Gotham.”

There was so much to cover this week that we had to use a timer to cut our discussion off at the seven-minute mark. Of course, by the end, we didn't have seven minutes worth of things to say about several lackluster shows. It's a bad fall. Don't blame us for not loving bad things.

Here's today's breakdown:

Emmy pre-chatter (00:02:30 – 00:24:15)
“Key & Peele” Draft (00:24:15 – 00:27:10)
“Gotham” (00:27:50 – 00:34:55)
“Life in Pieces” (00:35:00 – 00:42:00)
“Minority Report” (00:42:05 – 00:49:20)
“Blindspot” (00:49:25 – 00:56:50)
“The Muppets” (00:56:50 – 01:04:30)
“Scream Queens” (01:04:25 – 01:10:05)
“Limitless” (01:10:05 – 01:16:00)
“Rosewood” (01:16:00 – 01:24:00)

