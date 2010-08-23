Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 31

08.23.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

Happy Monday, boys and girls. Time for a very special edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Why is it very special?

Well, for the very first time, we welcome a special guest. “Parks and Recreation” mastermind Michael Schur dropped by for an epic conversation about “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” naturally. If you’re a fan of both shows — and really, who isn’t? — it’s a great discussion.

Then, after Mike departed to go work on that hilarious comedy of his — returning to NBC at midseason some point — we went about the usual business of talking “Mad Men,” specifically “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword.”
Be aware that the “Wire”/”Sopranos” chat is spoiler-y.
Here’s the simple breakdown:
“Wire”/”Sopranos” talk with special guest Mike Schur — 00:00 – 50:50
“Mad Men” —  52:30 – 01:07:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s this week’s podcast…

TOPICS#The Wire#The Sopranos#Parks And Recreation#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergMad MenMIKE SCHURPARKS AND RECREATIONPODCASTThe SopranosThe Wire

