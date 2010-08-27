Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 32

08.27.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Happy Friday, boys and girls. As promised, this is our second Firewall & Iceberg podcast of the week, this one dedicated 100% to Emmy nominations.

Yup. There’s no point in even doing a breakdown, because from Minute Zero to Minute 44, this podcast is all about Emmys.

If you’ve clicked through my Emmy predictions and read Sepinwall’s Drama and Comedy picks, this podcast may be a bit like an audio book form of things you’ve previously read, though perhaps with a bit more discussion and bickering…

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s this week’s podcast…

