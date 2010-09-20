Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 37

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.
As promised, it’s time the second key piece of our Fall TV Premiere package on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Late week, we reviewed the new shows premiering on Monday and Tuesday nights. It’s a pretty big list. Today, in addition to our normal “Mad Men” coverage, we also talked briefly about at least eight or nine (I lost count) shows that are returning in the next seven days.
We recorded the podcast early today in case anybody wanted our early perspective on “How I Met Your Mother,” “House” and “Chuck” before watching Monday’s episodes. Then we also talked “Glee,” “Cougar Town,” “Community,” “Big Bang Theory,” “Fringe” and “Dexter.”
As I noted during the podcast, we don’t spoil anything major about any of the returning shows, but we *do* assume that any discussion of last season’s finales are fair play. I’ll repeat that warning here, specifically if you’re behind on “Dexter.”
Anyway, here’s this week’s breakdown:
“Chuck” — 02:00 – 07:40
“How I Met Your Mother” — 07:45 – 12:35
“House” — 12:35 – 17:05
“Glee” — 17:10 – 20:45
“Cougar Town” — 20:45 – 25:50
“Community” — 26:00 – 31:10
“Big Bang Theory” — 31:20 – 33:30
“Fringe” — 34:05 – 39:20
“Dexter” — 39:30 – 44:05
“Mad Men” — 45:15 – 01:03:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
I LOVED the “love means never having to say you’re sorry” reference! I almost choked on my drink, I started laughing so hard…
So we DIDN’T have to apologize for quoting Love Story? Excellent!
Thank you so much for not jumping on the “Huddy” and Glee bandwagons. I’ve been a fan of House since the pilot, but I’ve always found the House/Cuddy relationship to be completely forced and don’t think the actors (both of whom I like) have any chemistry whatsoever. I’ve stuck with the show through the last couple of seasons even though I’ve found large chunks of it subpar, but now that this contrived relationship has evidently swallowed the entire show I think I’ve finally hit the “that’s it for me” point.
As for Glee, I wish someone could explain to me what exactly is good about this show. Jane Lynch is funny and the music is pretty good, but the plotlines are either completely repetitive or have zero continuity and most of the characters are paper thin. In general it seems like plot is incidental to the show, which may be okay for people who are distracted by people doing jazz hands, but for me to actually like a show there has to be something for me to connect with and Glee gives me none of that. I guarantee that in a couple of years the show will be the new Heroes and all the critics who championed it early on will look back in embarassment and wonder what they ever saw in it.
Ya know, why don’t you guys celebrate the fact that a great show like Fringe has a fighting chance to stay on the air, instead of sitting there slobbering and anticipating its early ratings death? And you are WAY too dismissive of Anna Torv. Wow. Also, all the “monster of the week” episodes contributed details to the overall story arc, whether in terms of character development or in terms of clues.
martisco – We spent 5 minutes talking about how strong “Fringe” was to start its season and 10 seconds talking about its ratings situation. Maybe 20. I’m OK with that as a ratio. And by “WAY too dismissive” you mean the part where we went on and on about how improved and strong she’s been in the past season and in the start of this season?
I think we did alright by “Fringe.”
-Daniel
Great job as always. Really enjoy listening to these podcasts so here’s what I’m wondering. Why in the world has there never been a TV review show similar to At the Movies? Or am I wrong on that? Regardless, there absolutely should be and, for the record, I’d nominate you two to be the critics. Great chemistry and often hilarious while managing to stay on topic and informative. TV Guide channel needs to get on this immediately!
Alan: I have no doubt [TBBT] will thump Community pretty soundly.
Dan: Well, of course it will. What’s to be said?
Me: THIS IS A COMPLETE F***ING OUTRAGE