Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 38

Happy Thursday, Boys and Girls.

Welcome to what was supposed to be a Wednesday installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. We had tech issues both yesterday and today, but yesterday’s tech issues were insurmountable, while today’s tech issues were at least semi-surmountable. So surmount we did!

Since we missed out on yesterday, we backtracked a bit today and talked about the “American Idol” judging announcement and some early ratings returns. We also did quick reviews of the new Wednesday shows, before tearing into “Outsourced,” “Feces My Dad Says” and “My Generation,” Thursday’s New Unholy Trinity. Since the Wednesday reviews were a little more jumbled together than usual, I’ve grouped them together in the breakdown. Nothing is especially spoiler-y.

The breakdown…

The “American Idol” judging announcement — 01:40 – 08:30

Early ratings — 08:30 – 19:25

After-the-fact reviews of new Wednesday shows — 19:30 – 32:10

“My Generation” — 32:15 – 37:20

“Feces My Dad Says” — 37:22 – 42:35

“Outsourced” — 42:40 – 48:05

“Blue Bloods” — 49:15 – 52:05

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed .]

And here’s the podcast…