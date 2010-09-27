Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 39

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.

Initially, this didn’t seem like it was going to be a long podcast this week, but then suddenly it was nearly the one-hour point. I’m not sure how that happened.

In this week’s lone podcast installment, Sepinwall and I reviewed the series premieres of ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” and NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles,” while also talking about the Season 2 premieres of CBS’ “The Good Wife” and FOX’s “Human Target.” Why didn’t we talk at all about anything on The CW just for the sake of equity? No good reason.

And, of course, we also talked “Mad Men.”

Here’s the breakdown:

“No Ordinary Family” — 01:20 – 10:25

“Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 10:26 – 21:00

“The Good Wife” — 21:00 – 25:50

“Human Target” — 25:55 – 33:50

“Mad Men” — 34:15 – 56:20

