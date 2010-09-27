Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 39

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.
Initially, this didn’t seem like it was going to be a long podcast this week, but then suddenly it was nearly the one-hour point. I’m not sure how that happened.
In this week’s lone podcast installment, Sepinwall and I reviewed the series premieres of ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” and NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles,” while also talking about the Season 2 premieres of CBS’ “The Good Wife” and FOX’s “Human Target.” Why didn’t we talk at all about anything on The CW just for the sake of equity? No good reason.
And, of course, we also talked “Mad Men.”
Here’s the breakdown:
“No Ordinary Family” — 01:20 – 10:25
“Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 10:26 – 21:00
“The Good Wife” — 21:00 – 25:50
“Human Target” — 25:55 – 33:50
“Mad Men” — 34:15 – 56:20
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
It’s the Beatles Concert. That was the huge historic event. Am I wrong? Also they have mined gold out of Kiernan Shipka as an actor.
The blackout!!! November 1965
About the question you two discuss about how could the Roger/Lee situation be resolved, I think the most likely solution is that Roger confides in Don his problem and Don blackmails Lee regarding his orientation.
As to Don’s look at Megan, I took it as he was remembering how well she did with Sally and is thinking of asking her to take Sally to the concert.
how come this is only streamed on Dan’s blog? is it to drive more traffic to his blog instead of Sepinwall’s? just curious. I don’t mind it, just find it odd that it wouldn’t be streamed on both writers’ blogs.
keep up the good work boys!
The RSS feed for iTunes and whatnot has to be tied to one blog to keep from confusing the system, and since we started the podcast back when I was still at The Star-Ledger, it seemed simplest to tie the feed to Dan’s blog.
CaseyP – The feed that sends the podcast out to the RSS Feed and to iTunes is through my blog. Sometimes uploading the podcast takes a little bit of time, so only one of us uploads it and it has to be uploaded to my blog for the feeds. There’s not much more to it than that.
-Daniel
Yay, redundant responses!
Regarding Mad Men: Pete’s covering for Don in the boardroom was a bit curious, considering that Bert has already been told about Don’s true background as Dick Whitman, deserter. Bert didn’t care. Couldn’t Pete have just said that Don’s background is going to cost them this? It wouldn’t have fixed anything, but he wouldn’t have taken the blame. (Roger and Joan don’t know, but Roger wouldn’t blow up the firm over Don’s past, and Joan’s the very soul of discretion.)
I usually don’t take the time to comment, but I just had to chime in about the conversation regarding Don’s importance to the agency.
I think what we’ve seen of Don’s decline is very different from the public perception of Don (which itself is different than the perception of Don within Sterling Cooper Draper Price). We opened the season with Don reluctantly becoming a more public face of the agency and taking interviews on his Glo-Coat commercial and we progressed into him receiving his award a few weeks ago. Perhaps the point is that in advertising, like any art form, public recognition tends to come a few years after any sort of real brilliance. Or in other words, Don Draper, so hot right now.
What Pete sells to clients is primarily Don Draper and regardless of how the agency could actually function without him, public perception is everything.