Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 4

Welcome to the fourth installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Last week, if you’ll recall, I recorded my part of the podcast from the bottom of a well. Fortunately, Lassie saved me and we tried a different technique this week. I think it’s a pretty big improvement and neither of us sounds like we’re down a well.

We still don’t have things set up for iTunes downloads, but I’m told that HitFix’s sorely overworked tech/development staff is looking into making that happen. So be patient. We’re getting there.

This week’s podcast is a long one. I’m not sure why. Probably either lots of topics to discuss, or else lots of curling to interject about. Yes, we talk about “Lost” and “American Idol” again (those are likely to be regular parts of our discourse), but we also talk about NBC comedies, HBO’s Friday night animation premieres, “Burn Notice” and the season finale of “Men of a Certain Age.” Some of the same stuff and some new stuff.

Here’s the time breakdown for your skipping-around pleasure.

2:30 – 7:00 — Olympics blather

7:00 – 13:20 — “American Idol” blather

13:30 – 19:00 — New HBO comedies

20:20 – 29:40 — NBC

30:40 – 35:55 — “Burn Notice”

36:00 – 38:40 — “Men of a Certain Age”

39:00 – 47:00 — “Lost”