Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 4

#Olympics #30 Rock #The Office
02.17.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Welcome to the fourth installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Last week, if you’ll recall, I recorded my part of the podcast from the bottom of a well. Fortunately, Lassie saved me and we tried a different technique this week. I think it’s a pretty big improvement and neither of us sounds like we’re down a well.

We still don’t have things set up for iTunes downloads, but I’m told that HitFix’s sorely overworked tech/development staff is looking into making that happen. So be patient. We’re getting there.

This week’s podcast is a long one. I’m not sure why. Probably either lots of topics to discuss, or else lots of curling to interject about. Yes, we talk about “Lost” and “American Idol” again (those are likely to be regular parts of our discourse), but we also talk about NBC comedies, HBO’s Friday night animation premieres, “Burn Notice” and the season finale of “Men of a Certain Age.” Some of the same stuff and some new stuff.

Here’s the time breakdown for your skipping-around pleasure.

2:30 – 7:00 — Olympics blather
7:00 – 13:20 — “American Idol” blather
13:30 – 19:00 — New HBO comedies
20:20 – 29:40 — NBC
30:40 – 35:55 — “Burn Notice”
36:00 – 38:40 — “Men of a Certain Age”
39:00 – 47:00 — “Lost”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#30 Rock#The Office
TAGS30 ROCKALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN IDOLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergLostMEN OF A CERTAIN AGEOLYMPICSPODCASTTHE OFFICE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP