Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 4

Welcome to the fourth installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Last week, if you’ll recall, I recorded my part of the podcast from the bottom of a well. Fortunately, Lassie saved me and we tried a different technique this week. I think it’s a pretty big improvement and neither of us sounds like we’re down a well.
This week’s podcast is a long one. I’m not sure why. Probably either lots of topics to discuss, or else lots of curling to interject about. Yes, we talk about “Lost” and “American Idol” again (those are likely to be regular parts of our discourse), but we also talk about NBC comedies, HBO’s Friday night animation premieres, “Burn Notice” and the season finale of “Men of a Certain Age.” Some of the same stuff and some new stuff.
Here’s the time breakdown for your skipping-around pleasure.
2:30 – 7:00 — Olympics blather
7:00 – 13:20 — “American Idol” blather
13:30 – 19:00 — New HBO comedies
20:20 – 29:40 — NBC
30:40 – 35:55 — “Burn Notice”
36:00 – 38:40 — “Men of a Certain Age”
39:00 – 47:00 — “Lost”
Dan – Listened to the podcast yesterday, and something you said is really bugging me. Do you *really* not get why people are buzzing about an Office end date? I’m one of those people who starting chirping about an end date on Alan’s blog comments, and my interest has absolutely nothing to do with wanting to see how the documentary concludes. It has nothing to do with the narrative at all. My concern is that The Office is thisclose to devolving into a mediocre lackluster mess from which it will never recover. You talked about how the show has righted itself in the past, but the problem this time is it’s so far off course, I’m not sure it can ever find it’s way back again. It feels so far out in no man’s land that I fear people are going to forget about how brilliant it once was and remember it as a show that was kept around so far past its prime that it smelled like rotting cheese left out in the sun. That kind of legacy would really demean The Office’s former greatness, and I’d hate to see that happen. Anyway, I just had to explain my need for an end date.
LA – But why will giving it an end date HELP? Or would giving it an end date just end it before things get WORSE? So it’s sort of like putting the patient to sleep for creative reasons rather than ratings/economic reasons? That’s just not the way TV networks or shows do business. I’m just not sure who would benefit from this end date idea. It wouldn’t be NBC, which would lose its highest rated comedy and the only viable anchor for its Thursday night. It would mostly just be viewers who don’t want to cut the cord, but feel like it would be a betrayal to quit on the show? -Dan
Trust me, Dan, I know damn well NBC isn’t about to end The Office. I just hate to see it become a shell of its former self. I don’t think either the audience or the integrity of the show is benefitting from the crap they’ve been putting out lately. Thanks for letting me vent, and thanks for responding.
LA – Personally, I just think the show has become hit-and-miss, rather than consistently excellent. That means I’m disappointed a lot of the time, but I can still LOVE episodes. I thought the wedding, for example, was a tremendous episode. I also loved the episode where Pam learns Michael’s sleeping with her mom. They’re having serious Jim problems and they’re having even more serious Dwight problems. I can’t argue with that. There are more unfunny episodes and missed opportunities than ever before. But the good episodes? Very good. For me, at least… -Dan
four podcasts in, I’m looking forward the community roller coaster.
Also interesting that you’re talking about an Office End date 3 years before there was one