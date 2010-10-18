Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 42 with special guest Shawn Ryan

Happy Monday and welcome to a very special installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Why is it very special? Well, it goes without saying that we go in-depth on Sunday’s “Rubicon” and “Mad Men” finales, but the podcast also welcomed a guest this week.

Shawn Ryan stopped by to discuss “Terriers,” “Ride-Along” and whether he still has stories to tell in the “Shield” universe.

Because Shawn was so generous with his time — Thanks! — this is easily the longest podcast in Firewall & Iceberg history, approaching 90 minutes. It’s worth it.

On a technical note, please ignore the roughness of my introduction and then don’t worry about the 10 seconds where Sepinwall vanishes in the middle. Everything worked out in the end.

Here’s the breakdown:

Shawn Ryan talks “Terriers” and “Ride-Along” — 00:00 – 47:45

“Rubicon” finale — 47:50 – 01:00:45

“Mad Men” finale — 01:00:50 – 01:27:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us.

